Alex Salmond picks Banffshire and Buchan Coast as seat he will stand in at 2026 Holyrood election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Alex Salmond picks Banffshire and Buchan Coast as seat he will stand in at 2026 Holyrood election

The Press and Journal exclusively revealed in April the former first minister had his sights set on the north-east in two years time.

By Justin Bowie
Alex Salmond named the north-east seat he will stand in at the 2026 election. Image: Andrew Cawley.
Alex Salmond named the north-east seat he will stand in at the 2026 election. Image: Andrew Cawley.

Alba Party leader Alex Salmond has named Banffshire and Buchan Coast as the constituency he will stand in at the 2026 Holyrood election.

The Press and Journal revealed exclusively in April the former first minister had his sights set on the north-east in two years time.

Mr Salmond is not standing in the upcoming Westminster election, even though the Alba Party is fielding 20 candidates across Scotland.

Instead his priority will be on trying to win at least 20 seats at the next Holyrood election with the aim of forming a pro-independence coalition.

That’s despite polling showing support for Mr Salmond’s party – which failed to win a single parliamentary seat in 2021 – remains low.

At the last Scottish election Alba did not field candidates in any constituencies and instead focused on the regional list.

But speaking as he launched his party’s Westminster candidates in London, Mr Salmond said he will target the Banffshire and Buchan Coast seat in 2026.

Karen Adam is the current Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP. Image: Karen Adam.

The constituency is currently held by SNP MSP Karen Adam, who defeated her Tory opponent by less than 1,000 votes at the previous election.

It will almost certainly be a key target for the Conservatives in 2026.

Mr Salmond said: “Our aim is at the Scottish elections to win at least 15% of the vote on the second vote.

“This would give up to 20 members of the Scottish Parliament.

“Our belief is that there’s a strong likelihood that would be the balance of power and can provide the strength of an independence majority.”

We previously reported Mr Salmond was buoyed by polling samples which indicated his name recognition and legacy in the north-east still counts.

“The pro-independence support in the north-east needs someone who is committed to it,” he said at the time.

“Alba can have a free run at that.”

More from Politics

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, by a Border Force vessel following an earlier small boat incident in the Channel (PA)
Migrants rescued after boat gets into difficulty in the Channel
Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross. Image: PA.
Douglas Ross WILL stand to be MP for Aberdeenshire North and Moray East in…
Frank Hester speaking at a Commonwealth Business Forum event in Kigali, Rwanda (CHOGM Rwanda 2022/PA)
Tories accept another £5m from donor Frank Hester in racism row
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks at the UK’s national commemorative event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day, hosted by the Ministry of Defence on Southsea Common in Portsmouth, Hampshire (Dylan Martinez/PA)
Sunak to miss international D-Day memorial event with world leaders
Five former Labour staff members, including ex-leader Jeremy Corbyn’s former director of communications Seumas Milne, had said they would ‘vigorously defend themselves’ in a High Court action (Aaron Chown/PA)
Labour discontinues legal claims against Jeremy Corbyn-era staff, say lawyers
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (right) and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (left) hold wreaths (PA)
What to expect on the General Election campaign trail on Thursday
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt (Aaron Chown/PA)
Jeremy Hunt challenges Sir Keir Starmer to pledge not to raise property tax
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Labour accuses Rishi Sunak of threatening pensioners’ living standards
Scotland’s constituencies have seen a major overhaul ahead of the 2024 general election - has yours changed? Find out using our postcode constituency checker. Image by Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson
From Stonehaven to Shetland - how constituency boundary changes for 2024 General Election impact…
CR0048599. Reporter - Adele Merson. June 05, 2024. Pictured is Labour MP Ian Murray ahead of the general election. Image: by Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson 05/06/24
Could Labour actually beat SNP’s Stephen Flynn in Aberdeen?

Conversation