Alex Salmond picks Banffshire and Buchan Coast as seat he will stand in at 2026 Holyrood election

Alba Party leader Alex Salmond has named Banffshire and Buchan Coast as the constituency he will stand in at the 2026 Holyrood election.

The Press and Journal revealed exclusively in April the former first minister had his sights set on the north-east in two years time.

Mr Salmond is not standing in the upcoming Westminster election, even though the Alba Party is fielding 20 candidates across Scotland.

Instead his priority will be on trying to win at least 20 seats at the next Holyrood election with the aim of forming a pro-independence coalition.

That’s despite polling showing support for Mr Salmond’s party – which failed to win a single parliamentary seat in 2021 – remains low.

At the last Scottish election Alba did not field candidates in any constituencies and instead focused on the regional list.

But speaking as he launched his party’s Westminster candidates in London, Mr Salmond said he will target the Banffshire and Buchan Coast seat in 2026.

The constituency is currently held by SNP MSP Karen Adam, who defeated her Tory opponent by less than 1,000 votes at the previous election.

It will almost certainly be a key target for the Conservatives in 2026.

Mr Salmond said: “Our aim is at the Scottish elections to win at least 15% of the vote on the second vote.

“This would give up to 20 members of the Scottish Parliament.

“Our belief is that there’s a strong likelihood that would be the balance of power and can provide the strength of an independence majority.”

We previously reported Mr Salmond was buoyed by polling samples which indicated his name recognition and legacy in the north-east still counts.

“The pro-independence support in the north-east needs someone who is committed to it,” he said at the time.

“Alba can have a free run at that.”