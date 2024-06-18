Two more election candidates caught up in pro-Russia row in north-east and Northern Isles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two more election candidates caught up in pro-Russia row in north-east and Northern Isles

An SNP candidate and Labour hopeful appeared to doubt Russia’s role in the Salisbury poisoning attack.

By Justin Bowie
Russian president Vladimir Putin.
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image: AP.

Two more election candidates in the north-east and the Northern Isles are embroiled in a row over “pro-Russia” posts on social media.

The SNP’s candidate in Orkney and Shetland and Labour’s election hopeful in Aberdeenshire North and Moray East shared doubts in the past that Russia was behind the 2018 Salisbury poisonings.

It comes the day after we revealed Glen Reynolds, running for the SNP in West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, said he was “somewhat cynical” about anti-Putin commentary.

Now we can reveal Robert Leslie, picked by the party to stand in Orkney and Shetland, is also under fire for controversial posts relating to the Russian regime.

Orkney and Shetland SNP candidate Robert Leslie.

In 2018, Mr Leslie suggested ex-Tory foreign secretary Malcolm Rifkind had been sent out to “lie on behalf of the UK Government” about the Kremlin’s role in the Salisbury attacks.

It came just a month after former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned by a Russian-developed chemical weapon because he defected to the UK.

In another post that same month, Mr Leslie shared doubts over whether Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad had carried out chemical weapons attacks.

Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael:
Orkney and Shetland Lib Dem candidate Alistair Carmichael. Image: Shutterstock.

He was criticised by Lib Dem candidate Alistair Carmichael, who said: “The person we elect on July 4 will also have to represent us at times of national and international importance.

“Matters of defence and security demand a rigorous examination of all the evidence, which is why the sentiments expressed in these tweets give some cause for concern.”

Highlands and Islands Tory MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston said: “The SNP candidate’s wild pro-Putin conspiracy theories lay bare his appalling judgment and anti-UK prejudices.”

The Salisbury attacks were carried out in 2018. Image: PA.

Mr Leslie previously stood for the SNP in Orkney at the 2021 Holyrood vote, and ran against Mr Carmichael at the last Westminster election.

A spokesperson for Mr Leslie said: “Robert Leslie is a respected local journalist who is focused on the issues that matter to people in Orkney and Shetland.

“Robert unequivocally condemns the Putin regime’s actions and attended local protests to bar Russian vessels from our ports.

“In contrast, it was the Tory-Lib Dem coalition government that begged Vladimir Putin to help stop Scottish independence in 2014.”

Labour candidate Andy Brown. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Meanwhile, Labour candidate Andy Brown – picked by the party to stand in Aberdeenshire North and Moray East – also appears to have doubted Russia’s role in the Salisbury attacks.

In 2018, he shared a link to state media outlet Russia Today suggesting the Novichok nerve agent used in the poisoning did not come from Russia.

He also shared a post on social media suggesting former Tory Prime Minister Theresa May was hiding vital information about the attacks.

North East Tory MSP Douglas Lumsden said: “This extremist Labour candidate is straight out of Corbyn-era central casting.

“Voters in Aberdeenshire North and Moray East will be appalled at Andy Brown spouting ludicrous conspiracy theories about the Salisbury poisoning.”

The Labour Party was contacted for comment.

SNP candidate Glen Reynolds.

The claims, which follow the comments by Mr Reynolds, spark fresh questions about the historic views of candidates toward Mr Putin’s regime.

The posts all came before Mr Putin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, but after the Kremlin had seized Crimea in 2014.

The SNP responded with an attack on the Conservatives, pointing out that they had taken money from Russian oligarchs until the invasion of Ukraine.

Conversation