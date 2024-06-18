Exclusive: Labour ditches Aberdeenshire North and Moray East candidate after pro-Russian posts row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Labour ditches Aberdeenshire North and Moray East candidate after pro-Russian posts row

Andy Brown shared a link to state media outlet Russia Today doubting Vladimir Putin’s regime’s role in the 2018 Salisbury poisonings.

By Justin Bowie
Labour candidate Andy Brown. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Labour has ditched its candidate for the Aberdeenshire North and Moray East seat for historic “pro-Russian” posts made on social media, the Press and Journal can reveal.

The article’s headline suggests the Novichok nerve agent weapon used in a bid to kill former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia did not come from Russia.

He also shared a post on social media which implies then Prime Minister Theresa May was hiding vital information about the attacks.

We can now reveal party bosses were also spooked by another post he shared which dismisses accusations of antisemitism against Labour.

The post – quoting a historian – suggests Jewish voters in Britain were angered by Mr Corbyn’s support for Palestine in the Middle East.

‘Suspended pending investigation’

Labour bosses confirmed Mr Brown had been suspended from the party pending an investigation, meaning support for him has been withdrawn.

Since the deadline for candidates has passed, Mr Brown will now run as an independent and Labour will not formally be standing anyone in the seat.

The SNP was in a similar situation in 2019, when Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath candidate Neale Hanvey was suspended by the party after the deadline for candidates had passed.

A Labour spokesperson told the P&J tonight: “Andy Brown has been administratively suspended from the Labour Party pending investigation.

“We have taken the decision to withdraw support from a parliamentary candidate during a general election.

“Anas Sarwar and Keir Starmer have changed the Labour Party and said that every candidate and MP would operate to the highest standards. This action shows that they meant it.”

It’s understood party bosses judged the posts to fall below the standard expected of a candidate.

Two-horse race

The Aberdeenshire North and Moray East constituency is expected to be a tight two-horse race between the SNP and Tories.

Douglas Ross is standing for the Tories in Aberdeenshire North and Moray East. Image: Shutterstock.

Outgoing Tory leader Douglas Ross picked himself as the candidate in a shock move during the campaign.

He replaced hospitalised colleague David Duguid, who was told by the party he could not run despite insisting he still wanted to.

Mr Brown’s pro-Russia remarks were condemned by North East Conservative MSP Douglas Lumsden earlier.

‘Voters will be appalled’

He said: “This extremist Labour candidate is straight out of Corbyn-era central casting.

“Voters in Aberdeenshire North and Moray East will be appalled at Andy Brown spouting ludicrous conspiracy theories about the Salisbury poisoning.”

It comes as two SNP candidates in the north-east and Northern Isles have become embroiled in similar rows over pro-Russian posts.

Orkney and Shetland hopeful Robert Leslie made similar comments to Mr Brown, casting doubts over Russia’s responsibility for the Sailsbury poisoning.

He suggested ex-Tory foreign secretary Malcolm Rifkind had been sent out to “lie on behalf of the UK Government” about the Kremlin’s role.

Meanwhile, West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine candidate Glen Reynolds said in 2015 he was “somewhat cynical” about anti-Putin commentary.

The SNP councillor also advised followers on social media to read a speech by Mr Putin, describing it as “significant and illuminating”.

His party said Mr Reynolds was trying to sound warnings about Western foreign policy decisions which could embolden the Russian leader.

The SNP also hit out at the Tories for accepting money from Russian oligarchs until the invasion of Ukraine.

