Is this bargain £130k home the Highlands’ loneliest cottage?

A Highland cottage has just gone on the market for a bargain price – but there’s a catch.

Brae Cottage, in “a peaceful and idyllic setting” in Sutherland, is on sale for £130,000.

However, the two-bedroom stone-built home is not only “uninhabitable” in its current condition, but is located six miles from the nearest village.

Golspie is over six miles away, Dornoch eight miles away and the nearest major supermarket is 14 miles away in Tain.

Despite needing “full renovation,” this “unique off-grid living experience” could be perfect for those who are looking for a getaway from city or urban life.

Inside, buyers will be greeted with only the essentials.

Downstairs a vestibule opens into the hall.

To the left is the kitchen, and to the right is the living room.

The kitchen has a built-in pantry.

Both contain an open fireplace with a window facing the front of the property.

There are two outbuildings also attached to the rear of the property – one is a log store and coal bunker, and the other is used for storage.

There’s also a family bathroom downstairs.

Upstairs you’ll find two bedrooms.

Brae Cottage is ‘perfect renovation project’

The property description reads: “Brae Cottage is a rural property that requires full renovation but has the potential to offer its new owners a unique off-grid living experience in a picturesque location.

“It is a perfect renovation project for those seeking a tranquil retreat in the heart of the Highland countryside.

“The property sits in approximately two acres and is sufficient land for self-sustainable living.

“Situated in a stunning location, beside the stream known as Abhainn an r-Stratha Charnaig, running from Loch Buidhe, through Torboll Falls and Torboll salmon ladder to the coastal waters of Loch Fleet, surrounded by stunning views of the Creag Dail na Meine & Beinn Domhnaill hills, offering a peaceful and idyllic setting.”

