Is this bargain £130k home the Highlands’ loneliest cottage?

Brae Cottage promises a 'unique off-grid living experience'.

By Graham Fleming
Brae Cottage has been advertised as a "project". Image: Rightmove.
Brae Cottage has been advertised as a "project". Image: Rightmove.

A Highland cottage has just gone on the market for a bargain price – but there’s a catch.

Brae Cottage, in “a peaceful and idyllic setting” in Sutherland, is on sale for £130,000.

However, the two-bedroom stone-built home is not only “uninhabitable” in its current condition, but is located six miles from the nearest village.

The property has been described as ‘remote’. Image: Rightmove.
Would you take on this “off-grid” home? Image: Rightmove.

Golspie is over six miles away, Dornoch eight miles away and the nearest major supermarket is 14 miles away in Tain.

Despite needing “full renovation,” this “unique off-grid living experience” could be perfect for those who are looking for a getaway from city or urban life.

Inside, buyers will be greeted with only the essentials.

The property’s bedroom. Image: Rightmove.
The ground floor hallway of the property. Image: Rightmove.

Downstairs a vestibule opens into the hall.

To the left is the kitchen, and to the right is the living room.

The kitchen has a built-in pantry.

Both contain an open fireplace with a window facing the front of the property.

There are two outbuildings also attached to the rear of the property – one is a log store and coal bunker, and the other is used for storage.

The property’s upstairs bedroom area. Image: Rightmove.
The staircase leads to a first-floor landing: Image: Rightmove.
The property also includes up to two acres of land. Image: Rightmove.

There’s also a family bathroom downstairs.

Upstairs you’ll find two bedrooms.

Brae Cottage is ‘perfect renovation project’

The property description reads: “Brae Cottage is a rural property that requires full renovation but has the potential to offer its new owners a unique off-grid living experience in a picturesque location.

“It is a perfect renovation project for those seeking a tranquil retreat in the heart of the Highland countryside.

“The property sits in approximately two acres and is sufficient land for self-sustainable living.

“Situated in a stunning location, beside the stream known as Abhainn an r-Stratha Charnaig, running from Loch Buidhe, through Torboll Falls and Torboll salmon ladder to the coastal waters of Loch Fleet, surrounded by stunning views of the Creag Dail na Meine & Beinn Domhnaill hills, offering a peaceful and idyllic setting.”

If you’re looking for somewhere even more remote, this £500,000 island off Wester Rossis is 35 minutes from the mainland.

Conversation