Home Politics

Poll shows Douglas Ross could lose his north-east general election gamble

Use our interactive map to check the predicted results, which could also deliver a shock to Tory candidate Andrew Bowie in his Aberdeenshire contest.

By Alasdair Clark
Douglas Ross could be on course to face a narrow defeat according to one poll. Image: DC Thomson
Douglas Ross could be on course to face a narrow defeat according to one poll. Image: DC Thomson

Douglas Ross could face a humiliating defeat to the SNP, according to new polling.

Predictions from think-tank More in Common suggest the Scottish Conservative leader may face a narrow defeat in Aberdeenshire North and Moray East .

The MRP poll predicts Mr Ross’ SNP opponent, Seamus Logan, could claim victory with 37.5% of the vote.

If the results were replicated at the ballot box, the Scottish Tory leader would receive 37.2%.

You can check the full interactive map for predictions at the foot of this article.

Douglas ross
Mr Ross stood after hospitalised candidate David Duguid was stopped from running by party bosses. Image: DC Thomson.

Elsewhere in the north-east, the More in Common poll suggests Conservative candidate Andrew Bowie, a UK Government minister, may also lose his contest in West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine to SNP candidate Glen Reynolds.

The predictions are well within the margin of error, and separate studies predict a different outcome, but the poll is likely to concern Mr Ross as he takes his chances in the general election.

His decision to stand down as Scottish Conservative leader came after he U-turned on a promise to bow out of the Commons and focus on leading his party at Holyrood.

The move sparked an internal revolt, intensified after hospitalised candidate David Duguid claimed he had been blocked from running by the party.

The poll also does not take into account what Labour supporters in the constituency may do.

Suspended Labour candidate Andy Brown. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Sir Keir Starmer and Anas Sarwar have withdrawn their support from Labour’s Andy Brown – whose social media accounts had shared content questioning Russia’s role in the Salisbury nerve agent attack.

While Mr Brown will still be included on the ballot, potential Labour voters may decide to back another candidate.

See how your seat is predicted to vote

This poll by More in Common spoke to 10,850 people across Great Britain between 14-16 June.

Using a system known as MRP, they are able to use demographic data to predict how each constituency may vote.

Alliance Party’s General Election manifesto at a glance
Conversation