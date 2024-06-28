Gordon and Buchan Reform UK candidate admits backing independence in 2014

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gordon and Buchan Reform UK candidate admits backing independence in 2014

North-east candidate Kris Callander is the latest of Reform's Westminster hopefuls to say he voted Yes.

By Justin Bowie
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage with chairman Richard Tice. Image: Shutterstock.
The Gordon and Buchan Reform candidate is the latest party hopeful to admit they voted in favour of independence in 2014.

Kris Callander said in an interview he had not always been a “hardline unionist”.

Appearing on the BBC Radio Scotland, Mr Callander was asked whether his party could be more “flexible” on the constitutional question.

He said: “I think we’re very much part of the UK, and we see Scotland as part of the UK.

‘It’s not like I’ve always been a hard-line unionist’

“I say that as someone who voted for independence in 2014. So it’s not like I’ve always been a hard-line unionist on this matter.”

He is the second of Mr Farage’s candidates to admit supporting Scotland’s exit from the UK after it was revealed Reform’s candidate in Dundee branded the 2014 ballot “corrupt”.

Party chairman Richard Tice said he did not know how many of the candidates endorsed by Reform had voted Yes in 2014.

He added: “If you live in a democracy, you need to practise democracy.

“You need to accept the result, otherwise you’re not practising the democracy you’re claiming to live in.”

Mr Tice was unsure how many Reform candidates backed independence. Image: PA.

The Tories are locked in a desperate war with Reform for votes as the party fears Mr Farage’s party could cost them seats to the SNP.

Key constituencies such as Gordon and Buchan could come down to the wire between the Conservatives and the SNP.

Reform chairman Mr Tice said on Wednesday he doesn’t care if his party’s candidates cost the Conservative seats – or if he scuppers the hopes of outgoing Tory leader Douglas Ross in Aberdeenshire North and Moray East.

The Tories claimed Reform was putting forward candidates in Scotland without properly checking their past views.

Tory MSP Douglas Lumsden. Image: DC Thomson.

North East MSP Douglas Lumsden said: “Pro-UK voters will be dismayed by this astonishing admission from Reform’s candidate in Gordon and Buchan.

“It is clear that in key seats like Gordon and Buchan and up and down Scotland, Reform have put forward candidates without any idea of their views or voting history.

“Richard Tice even admitted this week he doesn’t know how many of his candidates in Scotland support independence, but we know several do.”

Gordon and Buchan candidate Mr Callander had previously came under fire for liking a page which claimed Dundee is full of people who have Aids.

Reform UK has been approached for comment.

