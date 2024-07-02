How voters in Aberdeenshire North and Moray East became tactical target in desperate election contest

Voters across Aberdeenshire North and Moray East are at the centre of an SNP-Tory tug of war as both side appeal for tactical votes to push them over the line.

Conservative candidate Douglas Ross has already put out a plea for anyone, particularly disillusioned Tory voters, thinking of backing Nigel Farage’s Reform party instead.

He thinks that lets the pro-independence SNP in “by the backdoor”.

Today, SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn joins in with an appeal to Labour voters to help him block the Tories in the knife-edge seat.

His move could put Scottish Labour Anas Sarwar in a difficult position, knowing his party is far behind in the polls locally, and they could make a difference either way by switching sides.

How did the constituency become such as focus?

The Aberdeenshire North and Moray East constituency became a priority target biggest when Mr Ross, the Scottish Tory leader, entered the race.

Underling that focus, SNP leader John Swinney made his third campaign visit to the constituency with candidate Seamus Logan on Monday.

Labour de-selected their candidate in the key seat when controversial “pro-Russia” posts were revealed by the P&J.

Andy Brown is still on the ballot because the deadline for candidates had already passed. He rejects the claims made about him and hopes to clear his name with the party.

But it’s those voters Mr Flynn now wants.

It’s hard to make direct comparisons with vote share from the last general election in 2019 because boundaries have changed in the region.

But last time, the overlapping Banff and Buchan area put the Tories in front with about 21,182 votes compared with the SNP on about 17,064. Labour had just 1,730, and the Lib Dems had 2,280.

Polling now puts new party Reform on a few percent, which experts say could cost the Tories votes.

‘This costs Anas Sarwar nothing’

In a letter to the Scottish Labour leader, Mr Flynn claimed: “This costs Anas Sarwar nothing. If he refuses, it will lead to real questions about whether Labour would prefer to see their former Better Together allies winning seats over the SNP.”

Mr Swinney, who had been to Peterhead fish market on Monday, said the SNP is the only party strong enough to beat the Conservatives on July 4.

Admitting Mr Ross’ seat is a “high priority” for the party, he added: “The Labour candidate has been disowned by the Labour party.

“So it would be interesting to know whether the Labour Party thinks their voters should support the SNP to defeat the Conservatives, which would be welcomed.”

Mr Ross, pointing to Mr Swinney’s fish market visit, slammed the party for its record in the region, adding: “The SNP have abandoned the north-east at every turn, from turning the taps off in the North Sea and failing to dual roads such as the A90 and A96, to neglecting rural healthcare and leaving farmers in the dark over future support.

“A vote for Labour, Reform or any other party – or not voting at all – on Thursday risks the SNP winning this seat by the back door.

“If pro-UK voters unite behind me and my party on Thursday, they can beat the SNP, end their independence obsession for good and ensure the focus moves onto the real priorities of people across Aberdeenshire North and Moray East.”

Labour blasts ‘desperate attempt’

Ian Murray, Labour’s Shadow Scottish Secretary, dismissed the SNP’s appeal.

“This desperate attempt to blackmail Scots into settling for a broken status quo is the height of SNP complacency,” he said.

“Scots deserve better than a government that takes them for granted when NHS waiting lists are soaring and schools are suffering from the SNP’s cuts.”

