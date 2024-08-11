NHS Grampian shortchanged by more than £262m while Glasgow gets millions more

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

NHS Grampian shortchanged by more than £262m while Glasgow gets millions more

Grampian is preparing to make “eyewatering” savings of more than £77 million in 2024-25 and faces an “unprecedented challenge”.

By Derek Healey
A nurse in blue scrubs walks through a busy hospital ward.
A nurse in blue scrubs walks through a busy hospital ward. Image: Jeff Moore/PA Wire.

NHS Grampian has been underfunded by more than £262 million while services struggle to keep up with demand.

Funding allocation targets calculated to ensure resources are distributed fairly across the country show the region has been given less than it is due.

Meanwhile, the SNP has pumped funds into scandal-hit NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

According to the figures, services in Grampian received £262.1 million less than they should have over the past 15 years.

NHS Grampian staffing concerns means ambulances are staking up outside the ARI and in Elgin.
NHS Grampian staffing concerns means ambulances are stacking up outside the ARI and in Elgin. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Elsewhere, NHS Lothian was underfunded by more than £425 million, Fife was shortchanged by nearly £112 million and Forth Valley was down by nearly £106 million.

Over the same period, bosses in Greater Glasgow and Clyde were handed a whopping £743 million more than it was due.

How does the calculation work?

Health chiefs use the National Resource Allocation formula to calculate how NHS funding should be spread across the country based on the demand on services in each area.

The formula takes into account the local population, their age and sex, different life circumstances and the excess cost of delivering healthcare in remote areas.

North East Tory MSP Tess White, the party’s deputy health spokesperson, said: “We aren’t talking about one year, or two. Grampian, my local health board, has been underfunded by £260 million since the SNP got into power.

Tess White MSP.
Tess White MSP. Image: DC Thomson

“People will wonder how such huge sums could have been used to help save lives and support struggling local services.”

The shortfall seen at many health boards has led, in part, to devastating cuts. The Scottish Government also announced a two-year freeze on any new capital funding.

Grampian is preparing to make “eyewatering” savings of more than £77 million in 2024-25 and faces an “unprecedented challenge”.

It follows well-documented pressures on Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, which has seen more than a dozen ambulances queuing outside on multiple occasions.

In 2014, Dr Roelf Dijkhuizen – who was at the time NHS Grampian’s medical director – claimed the health board had been shortchanged by £1 billion in government funding over the previous decade.

Government ‘dodging’ questions

Further concerns have been raised about the government appearing to “dodge” questions about the lack of parity with the formula until the figures were obtained through Freedom of Information legislation.

Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton wrote to the government in October last year asking for details of NHS Grampian’s target according to the formula, its actual funding allocation and distance from parity since 2016.

Leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats Alex Cole-Hamilton. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson,
Leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats Alex Cole-Hamilton. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson,

The answer from Michael Matheson, who was at the time health secretary, talked up additional funding given to boards but did not provide any of the requested information.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “It’s endlessly frustrating that the Scottish Government tries to dodge basic questions about NHS funding.”

What does the Scottish Government say?

The Scottish Government said it has invested a record £19.5 billion in health and social care for this year.

It added: “In 2024-25, we provided an additional £31.1 million in funding for NRAC parity ensuring that all boards remain within 0.6% of parity, and since 2012-13 over £3.5 billion of additional funding has been committed to those NHS boards below their NRAC parity levels.

“We have committed to a review of the funding formula which supports vital work to reduce health inequalities; ensuring that we continue to allocate funding according to the relative need for healthcare in each Board area and work on this is underway.”

More from Politics

To go with story by Adele Merson. The Scottish Conservatives have selected Kathleen Robertson as their candidate for the new Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey constituency ahead of the next UK General Election. Picture shows; Moray Council leader Kathleen Robertson and Moray MP Douglas Ross. . N/A. . Supplied by Scottish Conservatives. Date; Unknown
'Do they respect us?' Moray's Conservative council boss lays down challenge to absent Scottish…
Kemi Badenoch is UK secretary of state for business and trade, as well as minister for women and equalities (Image: Thomas Krych/Zuma Press Wire/Shutterstock)
Tory leader candidate admits windfall tax extension was mistake in Aberdeen visit - and…
North East Tory Maurice Golden rules out leadership bid - and backs Liam Kerr
CR0049391. Story by Adele Merson. Aberdeen Journals, MSQ, Broad Street, Aberdeen. Liam Kerr MSP is standing to be the next leader of the Scottish Conservatives. Pictured is Liam Kerr. Monday 5th August 2024. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
North-east Tory leadership candidate says he can win back Reform voters
CRELECTIONPJ UK Westminster General Election count at P&J Live, Aberdeen. For Aberdeen North, Aberdeen South, Aberdeenshire North and Moray East, Gordon and Buchan and West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine. Liam Kerr MSP North East Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson 4/7/24
North-east MSP Liam Kerr enters Tory leadership race to replace Douglas Ross
West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson CRELECTIONPJ Andrew Bowie.
Sitting on the same side as the SNP in Westminster still feels strange, says…
CRELECTIONPJ UK Westminster General Election count at P&J Live, Aberdeen. For Aberdeen North, Aberdeen South, Aberdeenshire North and Moray East, Gordon and Buchan and West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine. Douglas Ross Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson 4/7/24
What next for outgoing Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross?
3
CR0044109 Adele Merson interview with Barney Crockett. The former Labour leader of Aberdeen City Council quit the party last month over its plan to end North Sea exploration. He described Sir Keir Starmer's energy strategy as "more brutal" than anything Margaret Thatcher did to industrial communities in the 1980s. Wednesday 26 July 2023 Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Ex-Labour council chief says party's message in government is 'DROP DEAD, Aberdeen'
3
Scottish Tory leadership frontrunner Russell Findlay. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
'Full frontal attack': Tory leadership front-runner Russell Findlay drums up support in Aberdeen visit
Chancellor Rachel Reeves. Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
Winter fuel payment: What changes mean for pensioners from Aberdeen to Stornoway

Conversation