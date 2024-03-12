NHS Grampian facing £77 million budget hole in ‘most challenging year’ ever experienced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

NHS Grampian facing £77 million budget hole in ‘most challenging year’ ever experienced

Interim chief Adam Coldwells told staff they don't have the cash to provide extra bed spaces at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

By Adele Merson
Facade of NHS Grampian.
NHS Grampian is under severe financial pressures. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

NHS Grampian is preparing to make “eyewatering” savings of more than £77 million in 2024-25 and faces an “unprecedented challenge”.

The extent of the financial pressures have been laid bare in an update to members of the NHS Grampian board ahead of their next meeting on Thursday.

In his report, Adam Coldwells, interim chief executive, said indications are that the health board will have to “identify and achieve savings in excess of £77m”.

It follows well-documented pressures on Aberdeen Royal Infirmary which has seen more than a dozen ambulances queuing outside on multiple occasions.

First Minister Humza Yousaf previously said ambulance waits outside the flagship hospital are “simply not acceptable” and cannot be justified. 

Ambulances piled up outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: DC Thomson.

A total of 32 new acute beds were opened last month – at a cost in excess of £5m – to help ease pressures.

Some patients are currently being treated in corridors and admission rooms with the city hospital “very full lots of the time”, said Mr Coldwells.

‘Eyewatering sum’

He told staff in an online Q&A that while he “very keen” to pursue more additional beds but simply doesn’t have the funds or physical space.

He described the £77m savings as an “eyewatering sum of money”.

“We need to save £210,000 a day every single day for 365 days of the year which again is an incredible sum of money”, Mr Coldwells added.

In an update to the board, Mr Coldwells said forecasts anticipate a “more challenging year for all health boards” than “ever previously experienced”.

NHS Grampian interim chief executive. Adam Coldwells. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

North East Tory MSP Tess White described the budget cuts as “hugely concerning” and said it highlights the “worsening crisis” facing the health service.

She laid the blame with the SNP for “years of wasteful spending and sluggish growth”.

But the Scottish Government is facing a cut to its capital budget for the next five years by 10% in real terms.

Health boards across Scotland have been told to pause all new NHS projects for at least two years, with the new national treatment centre in Aberdeen put on ice.

‘Sustained pressure’

NHS Grampian has previously said their hospitals are under “sustained pressure” due to the volume of acutely ill patients, delayed discharges and staffing pressures.

One source told the P&J that “too many people are going to hospital, and it doesn’t have enough beds”.

They added: “I don’t want to scare members of the public, but the reality is, there’s a significant lack of exposure to emergency calls.

Humza Yousaf addressed the concerns at First Minister’s Questions last month. Image: PA.

The first minister was asked about the pressures at ARI at Holyrood on February 29.

He said: “I’ve been extremely concerned about the reports we’ve heard from paramedics directly.”

In his report, Mr Coldwells said savings will be achieved through a “mix of close control over day-to-day spending, significant focus on organisation-wide areas of high expenditure and transformation driven by clinical services”.

The health board will present its medium-term financial plan to a future meeting of the health board in April.

The Scottish Government were approached for comment.

