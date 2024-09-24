Keir Starmer FINALLY confirms Aberdeen as headquarters for GB Energy

Aberdeen has finally been confirmed as the headquarters for GB Energy with Prime Minister Keir Starmer paying tribute to the “talents and skills of the working people of the Granite City”.

The Labour Party leader announced the location today, weeks after it was widely reported the publicly-owned energy company will be “anchored” in the north-east.

At Labour party conference in Liverpool this afternoon, Sir Keir said: “We said it belonged in Scotland, and it does.

“The truth is it could only really ever be based in one place in Scotland.

“So today I can confirm that the future of British energy will be powered as it has been for decades by the talent and skills of the working people in the Granite City, with GB Energy based in Aberdeen.”

The Press and Journal revealed earlier this month that potential locations are already being scouted out, including space at Marischal Square on Broad Street.

Separate smaller offices for Glasgow and Edinburgh are also said to be under consideration

GB Energy will own, manage and operate clean power projects up and down the country, backed by £8.3 billion over the new parliament.

North-east business leaders have long been pushing the case for Aberdeen.

‘Fantastic’

Russell Borthwick, chief executive of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, said: “This is fantastic news for Aberdeen and will secure the north-east’s status as a global energy capital for many decades to come.”

But he warned the Labour government to use next month’s budget to “restore confidence in the North Sea” as Chancellor Rachel Reeves prepares to increase the windfall tax on oil and gas profits.

Jean Morrison, chair of Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group, said the decision will “help secure much needed investment in the sector”.

It is seen as an obvious choice for the headquarters, given the expertise in the city and proximity to many of Scotland’s offshore wind projects.

But there are questions around what the new energy body will actually do and how many jobs it will deliver.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn urged the prime minister to explain how the firm will bring down energy bills as promised by his party during the general election campaign.

He said: “After all, the legislation itself is barely four pages long, offers no insight into how the body will be structured nor what its strategic aims will be, and doesn’t even begin to outline how energy bills will reduce as promised.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar was asked told the BBC on Tuesday that he hopes the party can reduce bills “as soon as possible”.

He added: “It’s not a case of GB Energy is opened, investment is made in a project and that means straight away, the day after, bills come down.”

Andrew Bowie, Conservative MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, was also sceptical about the impact of the new publicly-owned energy firm.

He said: “All investment in the north-east of Scotland is welcome. But having GB Energy in Aberdeen will in no way make up for the thousands of jobs that’ll be lost in the North Sea as a result of Labour’s dreadful policies on oil and gas”.