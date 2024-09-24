Keir Starmer FINALLY confirms Aberdeen as headquarters for GB Energy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Keir Starmer FINALLY confirms Aberdeen as headquarters for GB Energy

The Labour prime minister confirms what many in the sector have been talking about for months - the UK's new publicly-owned energy company will be based in the Granite City.

By Adele Merson
Sir Keir confirmed Aberdeen's place at the heart of energy strategy during his first conference speech as prime minister. Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
Sir Keir confirmed Aberdeen's place at the heart of energy strategy during his first conference speech as prime minister. Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Aberdeen has finally been confirmed as the headquarters for GB Energy with Prime Minister Keir Starmer paying tribute to the “talents and skills of the working people of the Granite City”.

The Labour Party leader announced the location today, weeks after it was widely reported the publicly-owned energy company will be “anchored” in the north-east.

At Labour party conference in Liverpool this afternoon, Sir Keir said: “We said it belonged in Scotland, and it does.

“The truth is it could only really ever be based in one place in Scotland.

“So today I can confirm that the future of British energy will be powered as it has been for decades by the talent and skills of the working people in the Granite City, with GB Energy based in Aberdeen.”

The Press and Journal revealed earlier this month that potential locations are already being scouted out, including space at Marischal Square on Broad Street.

Separate smaller offices for Glasgow and Edinburgh are also said to be under consideration

Labour’s leadership, including Energy Secretary Ed Miliband, left, has been under pressure to pick Aberdeen. Image: PA.

GB Energy will own, manage and operate clean power projects up and down the country, backed by £8.3 billion over the new parliament.

North-east business leaders have long been pushing the case for Aberdeen.

‘Fantastic’

Russell Borthwick, chief executive of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, said: “This is fantastic news for Aberdeen and will secure the north-east’s status as a global energy capital for many decades to come.”

But he warned the Labour government to use next month’s budget to “restore confidence in the North Sea” as Chancellor Rachel Reeves prepares to increase the windfall tax on oil and gas profits.

Jean Morrison, chair of Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group, said the decision will “help secure much needed investment in the sector”.

It is seen as an obvious choice for the headquarters, given the expertise in the city and proximity to many of Scotland’s offshore wind projects.

But there are questions around what the new energy body will actually do and how many jobs it will deliver.

Aberdeen Offshore Wind Farm.
Aberdeen Offshore Wind Farm. Image: Shutterstock.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn urged the prime minister to explain how the firm will bring down energy bills as promised by his party during the general election campaign.

He said: “After all, the legislation itself is barely four pages long, offers no insight into how the body will be structured nor what its strategic aims will be, and doesn’t even begin to outline how energy bills will reduce as promised.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar was asked told the BBC on Tuesday that he hopes the party can reduce bills “as soon as possible”.

He added: “It’s not a case of GB Energy is opened, investment is made in a project and that means straight away, the day after, bills come down.”

Andrew Bowie, Conservative MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, was also sceptical about the impact of the new publicly-owned energy firm.

He said: “All investment in the north-east of Scotland is welcome. But having GB Energy in Aberdeen will in no way make up for the thousands of jobs that’ll be lost in the North Sea as a result of Labour’s dreadful policies on oil and gas”.

