Douglas Ross’ greatest hits and biggest flops as he makes final appearance as Tory leader

Douglas Ross makes his final appearance as Scottish Tory leader at Holyrood today after a dramatic four years at the helm.

The former Moray MP will then officially stand down on Friday when his successor is announced.

His departure is the result of a general election gamble that didn’t pay off.

But that was not the only moment of drama on his watch since 2020.

From being the fresh face of the party, to flip-flopping over multiple chaotic prime ministers, here’s how his leadership panned out.

Scottish Tory election ‘stitch-up’

It all started when former boss Jackson Carlaw suddenly announced he was stepping down as leader of the Scottish Tories in July 2020.

His departure came just six months into the job during a global pandemic.

The veteran MSP claimed the party needed a “younger and fresher voice” to take it forward.

In stepped Mr Ross, who was named the new leader of the party uncontested.

Seen as a close ally of then Prime Minister Boris Johnson, he was forced to deny Mr Carlaw’s departure had been a “stitch up”.

Standing up for Moray

Even Mr Ross’ harshest critics would probably concede he championed Moray nationally.

Representing the area from 2017 in the Commons, he was always proud to talk up the area.

He helped draw attention to the plight of mothers in Moray as they coped with downgraded maternity services at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

And he led the call for the dualling of the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness.

The Scottish Tory leader also pushed for Elgin to get levelling-up cash from the UK Government, even if it is now under threat from Labour.

‘Triple jobs Ross’

In the 2021 Scottish election, Mr Ross returned to Holyrood as MSP for the Highlands and Islands while still serving as MP for Moray and a part-time linesman at football matches.

He faced criticism from political opponents over juggling the three roles.

By November, he had been forced to refer himself to the Standards Commissioner for failing to declare £28,218.57 in outside earnings from his role as an MSP and football linesman.

He avoided sanctions after the probe ruled he did not intend to deliberately mislead the public by his omission.

Mr Ross has donated his MSP salary to local charities in Moray since being elected to Holyrood three years ago.

‘Flip flopping’ over Boris Johnson, Brexit and Liz Truss

The Scottish Tory leader became known as someone who “flip flops” over key decisions.

He put his head above the parapet in being one of the first senior Tories to call for Boris Johnson to stand down over the “partygate” scandal.

But he later changed his stance when it became apparent Mr Johnson had no plans to bow out gracefully and when focus shifted to the invasion of Ukraine.

The change of heart saw him accused of “flip flopping” over his position, and he was accused of having the “backbone of a jellyfish”.

A pro-EU voice in the Brexit debate, he was later accused of ignoring the impact of leaving on Scottish businesses.

He was also criticised for saying Liz Truss would be prime minister at the next election – then calling for her to resign.

Bringing down Humza Yousaf

He showed a hard political edge when former First Minister Humza Yousaf made the shock decision to suddenly ditch the Scottish Greens from government in April.

But it was Mr Ross who helped seal the SNP leader’s fate when he tabled a no confidence vote in his leadership, which the Greens would have backed.

With no way forward, Mr Yousaf instead chose to tender his resignation, with the Scottish Tory leader crowing about his party’s influence.

But the Tories may live to regret it, if First Minister John Swinney and Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes prove more popular with voters.

Standing in place of ill colleague

Mr Ross faced a fierce backlash after deciding to stand in Aberdeenshire North and Moray East at the last general election in place of a sick colleague.

He’d previously ruled out running again for Westminster to focus full-time on running the Tories at Holyrood.

Days before nominations closed, the party moved to de-select their original pick, David Duguid, after he was hospitalised for a spinal illness.

Mr Ross became the candidate and pledged he would stand down as Scottish Tory leader.

It was a gamble that didn’t pay off.

He sensationally lost the seat to the SNP, after Reform picked up more than 5,000 votes which clearly bit into any majority he hoped to retain.

It was later revealed he had privately discussed quitting Holyrood for Westminster last year.

He approached Kathleen Robertson, Moray Council leader, to ask if she might step aside for him last summer in Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey.

The move sparked leadership candidate Meghan Gallacher to quit as deputy leader of the party.

The two other candidates with Ms Gallacher are Russell Findlay and Murdo Fraser.

One of those three have the tricky task of rebuilding the party as soon as the result is announced on Friday.

