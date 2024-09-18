The 7 HUGE Elgin regeneration projects now at risk as £38 million Levelling Up cash already promised is reviewed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

The 7 HUGE Elgin regeneration projects now at risk as £38 million Levelling Up cash already promised is reviewed

Ambitious proposals have been drawn up to use the money that has already been awarded to support projects in Elgin.

By David Mackay
Collage featuring Cooper Park, St Giles Centre and Junners.
Levelling Up projects in Cooper Park and Elgin town centre are now at risk. Image: DC Thomson

Ambitious regeneration projects drawn up to spark a wave of optimism in Elgin are at risk of being shelved as crucial Levelling Up cash from the UK Government is being reviewed.

The town has secured two separate pots totalling a massive £38 million to fund projects deemed critical for investment.

It is hoped the money will fund transformational change in Elgin that would otherwise be unaffordable.

However, the projects are now in doubt as the new Labour UK Government reviews spending promises made by the previous Conservative administration that are now considered unaffordable.

These are just some of the projects that were in line for a share of the £38 million Levelling Up cash already pledged to Elgin – but could now be at risk of being dropped. 

1. Junners and the Jailhouse

The former Junners toyshop and Jailhouse nightclub are two of the Elgin town centre sites that have been vacant for the longest.

Public money was earmarked for the projects due to the failure of the private sector to secure a new future for the buildings.

Exterior of Junners
The former Junners building has been empty since 2015. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Plans have already been approved to demolish the former Junners toyshop, which closed 16 years ago, to make way for a new Business Enterprise Hub to be run by UHI Moray.

The facility will have office space and meeting rooms to use as well as digital equipment for researching and developing new products.

Meanwhile, the former Jailhouse nightclub will be cleared as part of the same project, which will also include three retail units on South Street and 38 flats.

2. Cooper Park pond

Elgin’s Cooper Park was also in line for a Levelling Up makeover with a range of improvements planned.

It was hoped the money would bring the pond back into use with new walkways and dedicated seating.

Two people walking by pond in Cooper Park.
Moray Council wants to make the Cooper Park pond more attractive. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A boat and paddleboard hire business was also an ambition for the much-loved landmark from a new jetty.

The existing Cooper Park toilets were in line for an extension with the block to be converted into a cafe.

Meanwhile, a new inclusive playground and a revamp of the current pavilion were also under consideration.

3. St Giles Centre

Government cash has been earmarked to examine a potential new future for the St Giles Centre.

The shopping centre currently has had a large number of retail units for several years.

Meanwhile, the upper floors of the neighbouring council-owned multi-storey car park have been sealed off since January 2022 due to structural concerns.

Front of St Giles Centre in Elgin.
The St Giles Centre is in the heart of Elgin High Street. Image: DC Thomson

Government money had been earmarked to potentially run feasibility studies for the entire site, including the bus station, to identify opportunities for redevelopment.

Early suggestions have included repurposing parts for an NHS Grampian wellbeing hub. However, proposals for it to be used for a UHI Moray-run aerospace and technology campus have already been shelved.

4. Gordon Arms masterplan

This week the Press and Journal got exclusive access to the former Gordon Arms Hotel, which is above Starbucks and the former M&Co store on Elgin High Street.

The upper floors of the building, which closed in 1980, has been identified as the potential home for a new creative art centre, including a public art gallery as well as working space.

Meanwhile, the ground floor could be home to small retain units for firms to test ideas or potentially a food market.

Exterior of Starbucks and M&Co on Elgin High Street.
The former Gordon Arms hotel is above Starbucks and M&Co. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

5. Traffic improvements for Elgin High Street

Moray Council’s transportation team hope to use the Levelling Up money to make traffic improvements in Elgin town centre.

The proposals include “traffic control measures” expected to be bollards that rise to prevent access to restricted streets from 11am to 4pm except for those with permits and for emergency services.

Additionally, projects to promote an outdoor cafe culture as well as encourage active travel and more disabled parking spaces have been put forward.

Mock up image of three traffic bollards outside Costa on Elgin High Street.
How traffic bollards could look on Elgin High Street. Image: DC Thomson Design.

6. Former Elgin sawmill site

Land that housed a sawmill between the railway line and the former auction mart has been vacant since the buildings partially collapsed in 2014.

However, aborted plans for the site go back even further with plans for a £20 million retail park drawn up in 2009 before they were rejected by the council.

Robertson Homes subsequently bought the land but no construction has ever taken place on the site.

Levelling Up cash is intended to be used to address flooding issues and access concerns to open up the land for commercial development.

Derelict former sawmill site in Elgin.
The former sawmill site in Elgin has been barren since the buildings were demolished in 2014. Image: Moray Council

7. Sport facilities across Elgin

Several projects to improve Elgin’s sporting infrastructure have been put forward for a share of the cash.

These include a new athletics track and field sports facility, a pump track for bicycles, scooters or skateboards and multi-use games area.

When will we know if Levelling Up money is coming to Elgin?

The Labour UK Government is currently reviewing all Levelling Up commitments made by the previous Conservative government.

The new administration has warned there is currently a £22 billion “black hole” in the public finances with tough decisions ahead.

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray says the government is currently “working through the options available” and will confirm its plans in “due course”.

War memorial in Elgin with St Giles Church behind.
Millions of pounds of money awarded to Elgin is now under review. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

SNP Elgin North councillor Jérémie Fernandes has been told that will either come in the UK Government’s budget on October 30 or in its spending review early next year.

He said: “The fact they are not committing to the funding is really worrying for the projects.

“I do understand there are financial pressures on the government, but Elgin needs that money for regeneration and has already been promised that money.

“Hundreds of hours of council officers time has been devoted to getting the projects to this stage already.

Elgin North councillor Jérémie Fernandes
Elgin North councillor Jeremie Fernandes. Picture: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“It’s mind boggling to think that the money won’t come now.”

Elgin initially received £20 million for projects to be developed by a Town Board last year before a further £18 million was secured for Moray Council’s town centre masterplan projects.

Moray Council leader Kathleen Robertson said: “Moray Council has completed the validation process for the £18m Levelling Up Fund and have also submitted our investment plan proposal for the £20m Elgin Long Term Town Plan fund.

“While we await the outcome for both of these, we are hopeful that we will receive an update from the UK Government soon and be able to progress further with these exciting projects.”

Read more about Levelling Up projects in Elgin

More from Moray

The case called at the High Court in Edinburgh
Buckie street attacker jailed after savage assault
Findochty Primary School. Image: DC Thomson
£400k kitchen projects at Portgordon and Findochty schools in limbo as free meals axed
Lynn and Alan Mitchell outside the Brander Arms pub
Landlady forced to say goodbye to 'magic' Lossiemouth pub after 27 years
An external picture of the Gordon Arms Hotel with two inset interior scenes. All in colour.
Gordon Arms Elgin: I visited the much-loved former Elgin hotel before its transformation
Calum Jones in front of purple lighting wearing white and his guitar strap.
Moray singer soars through blind audition on The Voice as McFly's Danny Jones joins…
Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin vape bar invites elderly for free tea in warm space as universal winter…
The Moray Pride parade in Forres.
More LGBTQ+ books at Moray school library - with no requests for titles to…
A consultation will begin next week on closing Crossroads Primary School at Grange near Keith for good. Image: DC Thomson
'Change is inevitable': Sadness as Crossroads school near Keith to close after more than…
Raymond Irvine with the top price Valais Blacknose at Lanark.
Moray sheep farming pioneers sell prize-wining Jazzy for £11,550
Officers rushed to the incident on Moycroft Road. Image: Tyler McNeill
Teen rushed to hospital after Elgin road incident

Conversation