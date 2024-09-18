The 7 HUGE Elgin regeneration projects now at risk as £38 million Levelling Up cash already promised is reviewed

Ambitious regeneration projects drawn up to spark a wave of optimism in Elgin are at risk of being shelved as crucial Levelling Up cash from the UK Government is being reviewed.

The town has secured two separate pots totalling a massive £38 million to fund projects deemed critical for investment.

It is hoped the money will fund transformational change in Elgin that would otherwise be unaffordable.

However, the projects are now in doubt as the new Labour UK Government reviews spending promises made by the previous Conservative administration that are now considered unaffordable.

These are just some of the projects that were in line for a share of the £38 million Levelling Up cash already pledged to Elgin – but could now be at risk of being dropped.

1. Junners and the Jailhouse

The former Junners toyshop and Jailhouse nightclub are two of the Elgin town centre sites that have been vacant for the longest.

Public money was earmarked for the projects due to the failure of the private sector to secure a new future for the buildings.

Plans have already been approved to demolish the former Junners toyshop, which closed 16 years ago, to make way for a new Business Enterprise Hub to be run by UHI Moray.

The facility will have office space and meeting rooms to use as well as digital equipment for researching and developing new products.

Meanwhile, the former Jailhouse nightclub will be cleared as part of the same project, which will also include three retail units on South Street and 38 flats.

2. Cooper Park pond

Elgin’s Cooper Park was also in line for a Levelling Up makeover with a range of improvements planned.

It was hoped the money would bring the pond back into use with new walkways and dedicated seating.

A boat and paddleboard hire business was also an ambition for the much-loved landmark from a new jetty.

The existing Cooper Park toilets were in line for an extension with the block to be converted into a cafe.

Meanwhile, a new inclusive playground and a revamp of the current pavilion were also under consideration.

3. St Giles Centre

Government cash has been earmarked to examine a potential new future for the St Giles Centre.

The shopping centre currently has had a large number of retail units for several years.

Meanwhile, the upper floors of the neighbouring council-owned multi-storey car park have been sealed off since January 2022 due to structural concerns.

Government money had been earmarked to potentially run feasibility studies for the entire site, including the bus station, to identify opportunities for redevelopment.

Early suggestions have included repurposing parts for an NHS Grampian wellbeing hub. However, proposals for it to be used for a UHI Moray-run aerospace and technology campus have already been shelved.

4. Gordon Arms masterplan

This week the Press and Journal got exclusive access to the former Gordon Arms Hotel, which is above Starbucks and the former M&Co store on Elgin High Street.

The upper floors of the building, which closed in 1980, has been identified as the potential home for a new creative art centre, including a public art gallery as well as working space.

Meanwhile, the ground floor could be home to small retain units for firms to test ideas or potentially a food market.

5. Traffic improvements for Elgin High Street

Moray Council’s transportation team hope to use the Levelling Up money to make traffic improvements in Elgin town centre.

The proposals include “traffic control measures” expected to be bollards that rise to prevent access to restricted streets from 11am to 4pm except for those with permits and for emergency services.

Additionally, projects to promote an outdoor cafe culture as well as encourage active travel and more disabled parking spaces have been put forward.

6. Former Elgin sawmill site

Land that housed a sawmill between the railway line and the former auction mart has been vacant since the buildings partially collapsed in 2014.

However, aborted plans for the site go back even further with plans for a £20 million retail park drawn up in 2009 before they were rejected by the council.

Robertson Homes subsequently bought the land but no construction has ever taken place on the site.

Levelling Up cash is intended to be used to address flooding issues and access concerns to open up the land for commercial development.

7. Sport facilities across Elgin

Several projects to improve Elgin’s sporting infrastructure have been put forward for a share of the cash.

These include a new athletics track and field sports facility, a pump track for bicycles, scooters or skateboards and multi-use games area.

When will we know if Levelling Up money is coming to Elgin?

The Labour UK Government is currently reviewing all Levelling Up commitments made by the previous Conservative government.

The new administration has warned there is currently a £22 billion “black hole” in the public finances with tough decisions ahead.

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray says the government is currently “working through the options available” and will confirm its plans in “due course”.

SNP Elgin North councillor Jérémie Fernandes has been told that will either come in the UK Government’s budget on October 30 or in its spending review early next year.

He said: “The fact they are not committing to the funding is really worrying for the projects.

“I do understand there are financial pressures on the government, but Elgin needs that money for regeneration and has already been promised that money.

“Hundreds of hours of council officers time has been devoted to getting the projects to this stage already.

“It’s mind boggling to think that the money won’t come now.”

Elgin initially received £20 million for projects to be developed by a Town Board last year before a further £18 million was secured for Moray Council’s town centre masterplan projects.

Moray Council leader Kathleen Robertson said: “Moray Council has completed the validation process for the £18m Levelling Up Fund and have also submitted our investment plan proposal for the £20m Elgin Long Term Town Plan fund.

“While we await the outcome for both of these, we are hopeful that we will receive an update from the UK Government soon and be able to progress further with these exciting projects.”

