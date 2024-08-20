Douglas Ross opens up on ‘calculating b******s’ inside Scottish Tories as leadership contest gets personal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Douglas Ross opens up on ‘calculating b******s’ inside Scottish Tories as leadership contest gets personal

The former Moray MP had plenty to say about the scheming inside the party, his own mistakes and what he thinks he got right.

By Andy Philip
Douglas Ross is trying to keep out of a bitter Tory leader election, which he sparked. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson
Douglas Ross is trying to keep out of a bitter Tory leader election, which he sparked. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson

Douglas Ross has opened up on the plotting and scheming in the Scottish Tory ranks as the bitter leadership race turns personal.

The outgoing leader, who remains MSP for the Highlands and Islands, spoke up during an event at the Edinburgh festival.

He responded to fury over attempts to stand in place of Moray council leader Kathleen Robertson at the general election in July.

He also admitted he wouldn’t have stood in place of David Duguid in Aberdeenshire had he known he would lose.

Seamus Logan defeated Douglas Ross in the general election. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Mr Ross is quitting formally as Scottish Tory leader next month, with six candidates seeking support to take over.

During an hour of questions on Tuesday afternoon, Mr Ross paused to reflect on suggestions only “calculating b******s” can be Scottish Tory leaders.

Then he took the opportunity to hit back at the plotters in his own ranks.

“Some of the ones who won’t be leader of the Scottish Tories ARE calculating b******s,” he said.

Douglas Ross on backstabbing in the party

The comment, delivered as a quip, highlights the deep resentment in the party at a tough time in Holyrood and Westminster.

But Mr Ross also admitted he’s been battling against the tide for years with some in his group briefing heavily against him.

We are a small group and it is pretty obvious to me when you look at the language, where it’s reported, who said what,” he said.

“You put that to people and they claim complete innocence and you have their ultimate loyalty.”

He said he’d like to ask journalists in the audience for their sources to confirm the names in his mind – a comment he later dismissed as a joke.

Conservative candidate Kathleen Robertson.
Kathleen Robertson also lost to the SNP in the general election. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

Much of the recent anger centres on claims Mr Ross was privately seeking a way out of Holyrood as far back as 2023 in Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey.

Asked if he had been “underhand” in plotting to take over, he said: “If that was the case, I would have become the candidate.”

Regrets

Publicly Mr Ross was telling people he would devote his attention to the Scottish Parliament as leader.

In the end, Mr Ross went on to lose to the SNP in Aberdeenshire North and Moray East.

Does he have any regrets?

“If I’d known I wasn’t going to win that seat, I wouldn’t have gone forward for that seat,” he told host Graham Spiers.

Douglas Ross once made a bet he'd last longer as leader than Nicola Sturgeon. Image: DC Thomson.

Mr Ross also denied reports he favoured Russell Findlay to take over as leader, stressing he has made no comment on any of the six candidates.

He also ran through what he sees as the successes of his term as leader.

‘Paranoid’

Gender law reform opposition, championing the Moray and Highland regions, and standing up to Nicola Sturgeon were among his list.

Mr Ross also claimed credit for Humza Yousaf being forced to resign before a vote of confidence could be held earlier this year.

On mistakes, he admitted to becoming a bit paranoid.

“I think I did the leadership too early,” he added.

