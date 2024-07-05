Douglas Ross LOSES political gamble in Aberdeenshire North and Moray East

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Douglas Ross LOSES political gamble in Aberdeenshire North and Moray East

The outgoing Scottish Tory leader was beaten by the SNP's Seamus Logan in one of the most hotly contest battles of the general election.

By Adele Merson
Douglas Ross at the election count at P&J Live in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Douglas Ross at the election count at P&J Live in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Outgoing Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has sensationally lost to the SNP in Aberdeenshire North and Moray East, ending his bid to return to Westminster.

It is a humiliating defeat for Mr Ross, who stood in place of a sick colleague at the last minute in the general election.

He had already pledged to stand down as leader of the Scottish Tories after the election.

The SNP’s Seamus Logan won the newly-redrawn constituency with 13,455 votes, pushing Mr Ross into second place on 12,513 votes.

Nigel Farage’s Reform party may have helped sink Mr Ross’s hopes. Candidate Jo Hart won 5,562, targeting disillusioned Tories in the region.

Douglas Ross with his wife Krystle. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Speaking after the result, Mr Ross said the “huge Reform vote” had allowed the SNP to “win the seat by the back door”.

Asked if he regretted making the decision to stand down as leader of the Scottish Tories, he said: “I don’t regret going for the seat. I had a very short time to consider what to do when that vacancy arose 36 hours before the close of nominations.

“I put my name forward. I knew the risks. I knew this was not a seat that was in anyway guaranteed. I knew that turn-out was going to be lower.

“And I knew there was a risk with a Reform campaign here but I highlighted that risk for the last four weeks.”

‘We were very optimistic’

Mr Logan, reflecting on his dramatic victory, said: “I’m absolutely thrilled but not from a personal point of view, just that the good people of Aberdeenshire North and Moray East believe that I’m the best person to represent them.

“And I intend to deliver on the promises I made to them during the election campaign.”

Seamus Logan and Douglas Ross shake hands after the SNP’s victory in the seat. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

He added: “We were very optimistic as the night progressed. I would never say confident. Our tellers told us we were doing well.

“When we were going through the second stage we got a bit nervous because things narrowed a bit but I guess across the whole piece we thought we were going to do it and we did.”

David Duguid dropped while in hospital

Former Tory MP David Duguid won the former Banff and Buchan seat in 2019, with a majority of more than 4,000 votes over the SNP.

This included many of the same coastal towns, including Peterhead and Fraserburgh, which now fall within Aberdeenshire North and Moray East.

But the party controversially dropped him as a candidate last month after a spinal illness left him hospitalised – where he is continuing his recovery.

Douglas Ross, left, pictured with David Duguid in 2022. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

This led Mr Ross to put himself forward to stand as the new candidate – just two days before the deadline closed, and dividing his party.

The dramatic events led the SNP to make the constituency one of its top targets in its general election campaign, in a bid to defeat the Scottish Tory chief.

The seat had previously been looking like it could be more of a comfortable win for Mr Duguid, who was popular across the region.

In a social media post shared on Wednesday, Mr Duguid said he “had a plan” to run his campaign remotely while he recovered in hospital in Glasgow.

“I’d be lying if I said the events of the last few weeks haven’t taken their toll on myself and my family”, he wrote.

“But no matter what the future may hold I remain as determined as ever to continue my recovery and rehabilitation.”

Mr Ross is still a regional MSP for the Highlands and Islands, but now faces the prospect of heading to the backbenches at a difficult time for his party across the UK.

Voting breakdown:

Seamus Logan (SNP) 13,455
Douglas Ross (Con) 12,513
Ian Bailey (Lib) 2,783
Andy Brown (Lab) 3,876
Jo Hart (Reform) 5,562

