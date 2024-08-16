Douglas Ross in fresh Tory civil war as deputy quits in Moray election row

Douglas Ross is caught in another damaging round of Tory infighting – including a fresh resignation – after it emerged he had privately discussed quitting Holyrood for Westminster last year.

It was revealed that Mr Ross asked Kathleen Robertson, the Moray council leader, if she might step aside for him last summer in Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey.

Angry party insiders claimed it suggests he was saying one thing in public about leaving Westminster to focus on Holyrood, while exploring a way out behind the scenes as far back as summer 2023.

Deputy leader quits

It led to the resignation on Friday afternoon of Scottish Tory deputy leader Megan Gallacher, who is also seeking to take the top job.

“There is a potential risk to the reputation of our party”, she wrote in her resignation letter today.

Mr Ross did eventually find a way to stand for Westminster by replacing hospitalised David Duguid in Aberdeenshire North and Moray East – only to be defeated by the SNP.

That means he is leaving the leadership post, lost his bid to be an MP, and now faces two years on the backbenches representing the Highlands and Islands region before the next Holyrood election.

‘Private conversation’

A Scottish Conservative spokesman said: “This relates to a personal and private conversation between Douglas Ross and Kathleen Robertson and is not a matter for the party.

“Some months later Kathleen Robertson separately informed the chairman and the party director about this meeting and said she wished this matter to remain confidential and required them to do nothing further.”

A letter from Tory leadership candidates Liam Kerr, Murdo Fraser, Brian Whittle and Jamie Greene expressed “deep concern” about the details, which were published in the Daily Telegraph along with separate concerns about alleged favouritism.

Another candidate, Russell Findlay, was said to be preferred as Mr Ross’s successor, a claim denied by his campaign.

‘Serious questions’

“These allegations raise serious questions for the party which, in our opinion, require to be answered before current leadership election proceeds further,” the group of four wrote in a letter on Friday.

The SNP’s Graham Leadbitter, who went on to beat Ms Robertson in Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey in the election, said Mr Ross should quit Holyrood too.

Mr Leadbitter said: “If Douglas Ross’s heart isn’t in Holyrood he should resign.”