Douglas Ross in fresh Tory civil war as deputy quits in Moray election row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Douglas Ross in fresh Tory civil war as deputy quits in Moray election row

Conservative MSPs are furious over claims the outgoing leader was privately seeking a way out of Holyrood despite pledging to focus on his role there.

By Andy Philip
Douglas Ross said he would focus on Holyrood but stood for Westminster. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Douglas Ross said he would focus on Holyrood but stood for Westminster. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Douglas Ross is caught in another damaging round of Tory infighting – including a fresh resignation – after it emerged he had privately discussed quitting Holyrood for Westminster last year.

It was revealed that Mr Ross asked Kathleen Robertson, the Moray council leader, if she might step aside for him last summer in Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey.

Angry party insiders claimed it suggests he was saying one thing in public about leaving Westminster to focus on Holyrood, while exploring a way out behind the scenes as far back as summer 2023.

Deputy leader quits

It led to the resignation on Friday afternoon of Scottish Tory deputy leader Megan Gallacher, who is also seeking to take the top job.

“There is a potential risk to the reputation of our party”, she wrote in her resignation letter today.

Megan Gallacher and Russell Findlay are among six candidates to take over from Mr Ross. Image: DC Thomson.

Mr Ross did eventually find a way to stand for Westminster by replacing hospitalised David Duguid in Aberdeenshire North and Moray East – only to be defeated by the SNP.

That means he is leaving the leadership post, lost his bid to be an MP, and now faces two years on the backbenches representing the Highlands and Islands region before the next Holyrood election.

‘Private conversation’

A Scottish Conservative spokesman said: “This relates to a personal and private conversation between Douglas Ross and Kathleen Robertson and is not a matter for the party.

“Some months later Kathleen Robertson separately informed the chairman and the party director about this meeting and said she wished this matter to remain confidential and required them to do nothing further.”

Kathleen Robertson with Douglas Ross before the election. Image supplied.

A letter from Tory leadership candidates Liam Kerr, Murdo Fraser, Brian Whittle and Jamie Greene expressed “deep concern” about the details, which were published in the Daily Telegraph along with separate concerns about alleged favouritism.

Another candidate, Russell Findlay, was said to be preferred as Mr Ross’s successor, a claim denied by his campaign.

‘Serious questions’

“These allegations raise serious questions for the party which, in our opinion, require to be answered before current leadership election proceeds further,” the group of four wrote in a letter on Friday.

The SNP’s Graham Leadbitter, who went on to beat Ms Robertson in Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey in the election, said Mr Ross should quit Holyrood too.

Mr Leadbitter said: “If Douglas Ross’s heart isn’t in Holyrood he should resign.”

More from Moray

Douglas Ross said he would focus on Holyrood but stood for Westminster. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crash near Portgordon
Aldi logo outside supermarket
Excitement about bigger store but worries about increased traffic: Elgin reacts to Aldi's revelation…
Douglas Ross said he would focus on Holyrood but stood for Westminster. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
'We don't think the numbers are right': Elgin locals rallying towns nationwide in fight…
Volunteers in high-viz vests on Elgin Plainstones.
Why Elgin business leaders have been getting dirty to tidy up High Street
The exterior of St Laurence Church in Forres
From castles to Masonic lodges: Full list of buildings you can visit for Moray's…
The exterior of Netherton farm shop in Aberlour
'It's always been our dream': Excitement as new Aberlour farm shop to open this…
Douglas Ross said he would focus on Holyrood but stood for Westminster. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Steenhenge? One of the world's most famous stones is now believed to be Scottish
Former printing works viewed from street.
Former Printing Works on Elgin's South Street will be transformed after lying empty for…
David Mackay with MacMoray stage behind.
David Mackay: The 3 things that makes MacMoray a unique event
Douglas Ross said he would focus on Holyrood but stood for Westminster. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Emergency response after woman, 81, dies on Keith street

Conversation