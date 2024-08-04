What next for outgoing Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross?

Douglas Ross knew it was a gamble when he stood at the general election in place of his sick colleague and pledged to stand down as Scottish Tory leader.

And it was one that didn’t pay off in the end with him sensationally losing to the SNP in Aberdeenshire North and Moray East on July 4.

Since then, he has kept a low profile, leaving his colleagues to start the jostling to fill his position.

He will remain leader of the party until September 27 when his successor is appointed.

It wasn’t supposed to be this way. Mr Ross had initially decided to leave the Commons to focus full-time on leading the Tories at Holyrood.

But at the last minute, he changed the whole plan and stood in place of the party’s original pick, former Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid, who was hospitalised with a spinal illness.

The SNP’s Seamus Logan went on to win with a majority of 942, leaving some observers to wonder if he would stick around on the Holyrood backbenches at all. Maybe he will return to his farming roots? Perhaps focus on his other interest as an assistant football referee?

Will he remain as an MSP?

A spokesman for the Scottish Conservatives told the P&J Mr Ross will remain as MSP for the Highlands and Islands, which he has represented since 2021.

There are still two years left until the crucial Holyrood 2026 election.

But a party insider said it’s “not a given” that Mr Ross will join the backbenches.

He suggested the new leader may be wise to make use of his talents, pointing to his time as the party’s justice spokesman in 2016.

The source added: “The thing is Douglas is a big character and good on his feet. He knows his stuff.”

‘He liked being an MP’

Adam Morris, former head of media for the Scottish Tories, said Mr Ross is likely having some “time out to think” after his failed campaign.

He said: “He put his all into it so it’s a reasonable thing for him to do.”

As for what could lie ahead for him, Mr Morris also thinks it would “make sense” to see him on the frontbench as one of the “more recognisable” MSPs.

He added: “I think he liked being an MP and he was pretty good at it. He was quite impressive and looked at home.”

But the next general election is five years away and the former head of media said it’s “too early” for the former Moray MP to be plotting a route back.

Pointing to his part-time football refereeing, he said: “He got to the top of refereeing and is one of the best linesmen in Scotland.

“He does have experience in more than one field. It might not be a political future. He has been successful in other areas.”

The P&J asked Mr Ross on the eve of the election what the future would hold for him if he missed out on a seat in the Commons.

He said: “I’m passionate about being a representative politician. I’ve done that now since 2007.

“Previously I was very passionate, and I still am, about farming.

“But that’s kind of moved on for me and politics is what I’ve focused several years of my life on and I want to continue to do that.”