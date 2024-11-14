SNP health chief Neil Gray ‘sorry’ for billing taxpayers for Aberdeen games

Health Secretary Neil Gray admitted he looked more like an Aberdeen FC fan than a Scottish Government minister as he made a public apology for using taxpayer funded cars to watch his favourite team.

The under fire SNP MSP defended attending high profile events as “legitimate” business.

But in parliament today he added: “It is a matter of regret to me that by attending four Aberdeen games, that I have given the impression of acting more as a fan and less as a minister.

“I did, of course, attend other football games – Scotland National Team games – and other sporting events, but, when it comes to domestic football, I should have ensured I went to see teams other than Aberdeen.

“It was not planned that way, but I should not have allowed that situation to develop.

“I should have made sure that I attended a wider range of games and not just Aberdeen and I apologise for my error.”

‘They travelled with me’

The Dons fan used ministerial limos on a string of visits to Hampden Park and Pittodrie to watch Aberdeen play – claiming he was on official business.

Four of his five trips to football grounds using government cars in the last year have coincided with games being played by Aberdeen.

Mr Gray admitted he was joined at six football games, including Scotland games, by a family member or guest.

He said: “They travelled with me but this did not come at any additional cost to the taxpayer.”

The health secretary later said he had attended “many events” where other MSPs have guests with them and it was also “in order” for them to travel on occasion in ministerial transport.

‘Free taxis to the football’

Scottish Tory leader Russell Findlay hit out at the health secretary during First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood on Thursday, two hours before his apology.

He said ministerial cars are “not free taxis to the football”.

Mr Findlay added: “In the real world, his excuses lack any credibility – SNP ministers are having us on.”

First Minister John Swinney defended Mr Gray, stating it has “always been the case” that ministers will attend sporting and cultural events across the country.

He argued the health secretary has attended just five sporting events out of a total of 347 engagements since taking on the role in February.

“I think that rather demonstrates that the health secretary is focused on the job as one might put it”, he added.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn – a Dundee United fan – came out in support of Mr Gray on Wednesday.

In a social media post, the Aberdeen South MP said: “Of course a politician with responsibility for sport should attend sport in an official capacity when the opportunity arises.

“Neil’s taste in football does, of course, leave a lot to be desired. But it’s irrelevant in the context of his professional responsibilities.”