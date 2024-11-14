SNP health chief Neil Gray ‘sorry’ for billing taxpayers for Aberdeen games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

SNP health chief Neil Gray ‘sorry’ for billing taxpayers for Aberdeen games

The Dons fan admitted he was joined at six football games - including Scotland games - by a family member or guest.

By Adele Merson
Health Secretary Neil Gray at a government press call at Pittodrie in May. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Health Secretary Neil Gray admitted he looked more like an Aberdeen FC fan than a Scottish Government minister as he made a public apology for using taxpayer funded cars to watch his favourite team.

The under fire SNP MSP defended attending high profile events as “legitimate” business.

But in parliament today he added: “It is a matter of regret to me that by attending four Aberdeen games, that I have given the impression of acting more as a fan and less as a minister.

“I did, of course, attend other football games – Scotland National Team games – and other sporting events, but, when it comes to domestic football, I should have ensured I went to see teams other than Aberdeen.

“It was not planned that way, but I should not have allowed that situation to develop.

“I should have made sure that I attended a wider range of games and not just Aberdeen and I apologise for my error.”

‘They travelled with me’

The Dons fan used ministerial limos on a string of visits to Hampden Park and Pittodrie to watch Aberdeen play – claiming he was on official business.

Four of his five trips to football grounds using government cars in the last year have coincided with games being played by Aberdeen.

Mr Gray admitted he was joined at six football games, including Scotland games, by a family member or guest.

Health Secretary Neil Gray visiting Pittodrie for a press call in May. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

He said: “They travelled with me but this did not come at any additional cost to the taxpayer.”

The health secretary later said he had attended “many events” where other MSPs have guests with them and it was also “in order” for them to travel on occasion in ministerial transport.

‘Free taxis to the football’

Scottish Tory leader Russell Findlay hit out at the health secretary during First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood on Thursday, two hours before his apology.

He said ministerial cars are “not free taxis to the football”.

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay blasted the health secretary. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Mr Findlay added: “In the real world, his excuses lack any credibility – SNP ministers are having us on.”

First Minister John Swinney defended Mr Gray, stating it has “always been the case” that ministers will attend sporting and cultural events across the country.

He argued the health secretary has attended just five sporting events out of a total of 347 engagements since taking on the role in February.

“I think that rather demonstrates that the health secretary is focused on the job as one might put it”, he added.

First Minister John Swinney and Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes (left) arrive ahead of First Minister’s Questions at the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood, Edinburgh on Thursday. Image: PA.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn – a Dundee United fan – came out in support of Mr Gray on Wednesday.

In a social media post, the Aberdeen South MP said: “Of course a politician with responsibility for sport should attend sport in an official capacity when the opportunity arises.

“Neil’s taste in football does, of course, leave a lot to be desired. But it’s irrelevant in the context of his professional responsibilities.”

Conversation