SNP health chief and Dons fan Neil Gray used tax-payer funded chauffeur to attend Aberdeen games

Dons fan Neil Grey enjoyed tax-payer funded travel to watch his favourite team play at Hampden Park at Pittodrie.

By Alasdair Clark
SNP health secretary Neil Gray Aberdeen
Neil Gray is a regular at Aberdeen matches - using government funded cars to attend official business.

Health secretary Neil Gray has been told to explain why he used a tax-payer funded chauffeur for trips to watch his favourite football team play.

Dons fans Neil Gray used government limos on a string of visits to Hampden Park and Pittodrie to watch Aberdeen play – claiming he was on official business.

Four of his five visits to football grounds using government cars in the last 12 months have coincided with games being played by Aberdeen.

The SNP minister – who was born in Orkney – has been whisked in and out of the national stadium four times in the last year.

First Minister John Swinney
Scottish Government ministers have access to chauffeur driven limos for official business. Image: PA

Trips to Hampden Park

On November 4, Aberdeen played Hibernian at Hampden in the semi-finals of the League Cup, winning 1-0.

Mr Gray, who was then the wellbeing economy secretary, was a guest of the SFA, registering it as a ministerial engagement to discuss “social impact investment in sport”.

The MSP returned to Hampden Park to discuss the same issue on November 19, coinciding with Scotland’s game against Norway in the Euro qualifiers.

Aberdeen were back on December 17 for the final against Rangers, losing the game 1-0 – and so was the minister, claiming to be holding talks on the same subject for a third time.

Rangers Aberdeen Viaplay cup final December 17
Neil Gray watched on during the cup final as Aberdeen faced of against Rangers at Hampden Park on December 17. Image: SNS

Mr Gray changed roles in February this year, becoming health secretary after his predecessor Michael Matheson quit after an expenses row.

His new role included responsibility for sport, and in April he was back at Hampden Park to watch Aberdeen play Celtic in the Scottish cup semi-finals.

The visit, which included tax-payer funded travel between his personal address and Hampden Park, was registered merely as an engagement on “sport”.

Aberdeen v Livingston Pittodrie May 2024
The SNP health chief used a government limo to travel to Pittodrie in May. Image: Shutterstock

His latest visit to watch the Dons on government business came in May this year, with Mr Gray present at Pittodrie as his team won 5-1 against Livingston.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said sport had come under Mr Gray’s remit as both health and wellbeing economy secretary.

But questions have been raised about the nature of business given four of the five engagements at football matches coincided with games played by his favourite side.

And it comes after the SNP criticised Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer after it emerged he had accepted gifts and hospitality worth £100,000 since becoming Labour leader, including a string of Arsenal tickets.

Government jollies on ‘flimsy’ pretences

The SNP branded him “out of touch” and demanded an investigation into the freebies under the Ministerial Code.

Scottish Conservative deputy leader Rachael Hamilton said: “Many of these jollies seem to have been conducted under the flimsiest of pretences.”

Joanna Marchong of the TaxPayers’ Alliance added: “Scots will be highly suspicious that Scottish ministers are using taxpayer cash to fund jollies dressed up as official engagements.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Ministers are invited to a range of engagements and attend select events in an official capacity, details of which we publish proactively.

SNP Health Secretary Neil Gray at Pittodrie, Aberdeen
The government insisted the visits were part of Neil Gray’s government role. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“This is an essential part of government business that allows ministers to engage and build relationships with key stakeholders and to help promote Scotland as a place to visit, work and invest in.

“All travel costs are in accordance with travel and subsistence policies to ensure we deliver the best value for money possible for the Scottish public.”

