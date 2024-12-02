Aberdeenshire councillor who starred on Masterchef reacts to Gregg Wallace complaints

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Aberdeenshire councillor who starred on Masterchef reacts to Gregg Wallace complaints

Braemar councillor Geva Blackett - who appeared on Masterchef last year - criticised Gregg Wallace's response to the complaints about his behaviour.

By Alasdair Clark
Aberdeenshire Councillor Masterchef
Geva Blackett was a contestant on Masterchef last year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

An Aberdeenshire councillor who appeared on Masterchef blasted TV star Gregg Wallace’s response to complaints he made inappropriate sexual comments.

Mr Wallace posted a video on social media after more than a dozen complaints about his behaviour on TV sets, include allegations he made a “rape joke” and told stories of a “sexualised nature”.

But in a bizarre response, Mr Wallace said the criticism had come from “a handful of middle-class women of a certain age” — comments he has now apologised for.

Braemar councillor Geva Blackett was one of the first to be kicked off the BBC cooking contest last year after her innovative take on haggis, neeps and tatties failed to impress Gregg Wallace and fellow judge John Torode.

Masterchef star Gregg Wallace
TV star Gregg Wallace. Image: PA

In a statement to The Press and Journal, Ms Blackett said she would not comment about her experiences on the show while an investigation is under way.

But she hit out at Mr Wallace’s response to the complaints made against him.

She said: “I think Gregg Wallace’s comments about middle aged, middle class women were totally inappropriate, but I will leave the investigation into the allegations made about his behaviour to run its course without comment about my time on the show.”

It is not known whether the independent councillor has made a complaint or been contacted by those investigating Mr Wallace.

Gregg Wallace apology

In a post on Monday, Mr Wallace apologised for his initial reaction.

He said: “I want to apologise for any offence that I caused with my post yesterday, and any upset I may have caused to a lot of people.

“I wasn’t in a good head space when I posted it. I’ve been under a huge amount of stress, a lot of emotion, I felt very alone, under siege, yesterday, when I posted it.

“It’s obvious to me I need to take some time out while this investigation is under way. I hope you understand and I do hope that you will accept this apology.”

Production company Banijay UK says it has launched an investigation with which Mr Wallace was co-operating. The BBC has said it will “always listen if people want to make us aware of something directly”.

