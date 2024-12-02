Aberdeenshire councillor who starred on Masterchef reacts to Gregg Wallace complaints

An Aberdeenshire councillor who appeared on Masterchef blasted TV star Gregg Wallace’s response to complaints he made inappropriate sexual comments.

Mr Wallace posted a video on social media after more than a dozen complaints about his behaviour on TV sets, include allegations he made a “rape joke” and told stories of a “sexualised nature”.

But in a bizarre response, Mr Wallace said the criticism had come from “a handful of middle-class women of a certain age” — comments he has now apologised for.

Braemar councillor Geva Blackett was one of the first to be kicked off the BBC cooking contest last year after her innovative take on haggis, neeps and tatties failed to impress Gregg Wallace and fellow judge John Torode.

In a statement to The Press and Journal, Ms Blackett said she would not comment about her experiences on the show while an investigation is under way.

But she hit out at Mr Wallace’s response to the complaints made against him.

She said: “I think Gregg Wallace’s comments about middle aged, middle class women were totally inappropriate, but I will leave the investigation into the allegations made about his behaviour to run its course without comment about my time on the show.”

It is not known whether the independent councillor has made a complaint or been contacted by those investigating Mr Wallace.

Gregg Wallace apology

In a post on Monday, Mr Wallace apologised for his initial reaction.

He said: “I want to apologise for any offence that I caused with my post yesterday, and any upset I may have caused to a lot of people.

“I wasn’t in a good head space when I posted it. I’ve been under a huge amount of stress, a lot of emotion, I felt very alone, under siege, yesterday, when I posted it.

“It’s obvious to me I need to take some time out while this investigation is under way. I hope you understand and I do hope that you will accept this apology.”

Production company Banijay UK says it has launched an investigation with which Mr Wallace was co-operating. The BBC has said it will “always listen if people want to make us aware of something directly”.