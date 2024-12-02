Management buyout for Aberdeen creative agency as ‘next chapter’ begins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Management buyout for Aberdeen creative agency as ‘next chapter’ begins

The company has described it as the start of a "new era".

By Kelly Wilson
L-R Simon Shaw, Rhona Gillan and Suzanne Irvine have completed a management buyout at Hampton. Image: Morven Mackenzie
Aberdeen creative agency Hampton has completed a management buyout.

Three directors, Suzanne Irvine, Rhona Gillan and Simon Shaw have now taken over the Albyn Place based company.

It comes as Hampton, which has 20 employees, focusses on a “new era”.

The company provides a range of brand, creative, design and digital solutions in the north-east and across the UK.

Next chapter for business

Skerry Read, who took over the business in 2017, said she believed the time was right to pass on Hampton as it enters the next chapter.

She said: “I’m incredibly proud of the company we have developed and have loved watching it go from strength to strength.

“It has been an absolute pleasure to work with Suzanne, Rhona and the team and I look forward to watching this next chapter in Hampton’s journey, while also supporting the new board through this next period.”

Hampton, founded in 1996, works with clients including Aberdeen Sports Village, Harbour Energy and BrewDog.

Skerry will remain on the board to support the business as it transitions through its new ownership.

Hampton growth

Hampton will now be led by new managing director Suzanne, who was formerly the agency’s operations manager, and former account director Rhona, who takes on the role of client services director.

They are joined on the company’s board by creative director, Simon, who joined Hampton in 2023 from BrewDog, where he was creative director for eight years.

Suzanne said: “We are excited about leading the business through this next phase and have ambitious growth plans that we are looking forward to executing in both the short and long-term.

“We already create and manage brands that drive businesses forward, while producing engaging creative, effective design and powerful digital solutions.

“The MBO will allow us to further develop our service offering and will also help shape the agency’s future strategic direction.

“We look forward to building on the incredible work carried out by Skerry over the past seven years and have set our sights firmly on continued growth and success for our clients and our team.”

Suzanne has been part of the Hampton team for 11 years, while Rhona joined the agency five years ago.

