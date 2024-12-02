Management buyout for Aberdeen creative agency as ‘next chapter’ begins

Aberdeen creative agency Hampton has completed a management buyout.

Three directors, Suzanne Irvine, Rhona Gillan and Simon Shaw have now taken over the Albyn Place based company.

It comes as Hampton, which has 20 employees, focusses on a “new era”.

The company provides a range of brand, creative, design and digital solutions in the north-east and across the UK.

Next chapter for business

Skerry Read, who took over the business in 2017, said she believed the time was right to pass on Hampton as it enters the next chapter.

She said: “I’m incredibly proud of the company we have developed and have loved watching it go from strength to strength.

“It has been an absolute pleasure to work with Suzanne, Rhona and the team and I look forward to watching this next chapter in Hampton’s journey, while also supporting the new board through this next period.”

Hampton, founded in 1996, works with clients including Aberdeen Sports Village, Harbour Energy and BrewDog.

Skerry will remain on the board to support the business as it transitions through its new ownership.

Hampton growth

Hampton will now be led by new managing director Suzanne, who was formerly the agency’s operations manager, and former account director Rhona, who takes on the role of client services director.

They are joined on the company’s board by creative director, Simon, who joined Hampton in 2023 from BrewDog, where he was creative director for eight years.

Suzanne said: “We are excited about leading the business through this next phase and have ambitious growth plans that we are looking forward to executing in both the short and long-term.

“We already create and manage brands that drive businesses forward, while producing engaging creative, effective design and powerful digital solutions.

“The MBO will allow us to further develop our service offering and will also help shape the agency’s future strategic direction.

“We look forward to building on the incredible work carried out by Skerry over the past seven years and have set our sights firmly on continued growth and success for our clients and our team.”

Suzanne has been part of the Hampton team for 11 years, while Rhona joined the agency five years ago.