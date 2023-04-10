Did Aberdeenshire councillor Geva Blackett manage to bag an apron on MasterChef 2023’s first episode?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Did Aberdeenshire councillor Geva Blackett manage to bag an apron on MasterChef 2023’s first episode?

Was Geva's unusual dish enough to secure her fate in tonight's episode, or did the judges overlook it? The proof is in the pudding.

By Julia Bryce
Geva Blackett, an Aberdeenshire Councillor starred on tonight's episode of MasterChef 2023. Image: BBC/Shine TV
Geva Blackett, an Aberdeenshire Councillor starred on tonight's episode of MasterChef 2023. Image: BBC/Shine TV

The hottest culinary battle on TV got off to an interesting start tonight when Aberdeenshire councillor, Geva Blackett, served up haggis, neeps and tatties with hollandaise sauce.

It was deemed an unlikely pairing by judges and presenters of BBC One’s MasterChef, John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

And unfortunately for Geva, the duo couldn’t see past the split sauce, which in the end cost the Aboyne and Upper Deeside councillor her MasterChef dream.

In a mad dash against the clock to plate her first dish which was her take on “a family favourite made MasterChef worthy”, Geva had to remake her sauce that was served alongside her haggis in filo pastry in the final five minutes.

Geva Blackett cooking on MasterChef tonight. Image: BBC One/MasterChef

Collecting the sauce she made in the microwave with moments to spare, the second batch had also split.

However, that didn’t stop the 66-year-old who lives in Braemar serving up the sauce which she described as having the consistency of “scrambled eggs”.

“My husband said ‘you can’t do hollandaise sauce with haggis’, and I said you can, and here we are… hollandaise sauce made in the microwave,” said Geva.

The hollandaise sauce wasn’t playing ball for Geva. Image: BBC One/MasterChef

Despite serving the dish to her children growing up she failed to impress John and Gregg enough with her “present from Scotland” to bag herself one of the first three MasterChef aprons.

“I love that haggis” said Gregg “there’s a hint of smoky whisky about it as well.” He was impressed with her Duchess potatoes but said her hollandaise was a “disaster”.

John added that the dish had all the flavours of a really good pasty, but he couldn’t ignore the sauce issues.

Geva’s haggis, neeps and tatties dish with the split hollandaise sauce. Image: BBC One/MasterChef

From hollandaise to pancakes

Battling against nine other amateur cooks in heat one to bag one of the signature MasterChef aprons, Geva and five others had to cook again after she failed to impress the judges with her Scottish dish.

In the second round of cooking which was a MasterChef invention test, mum-of-four decided to make pancakes from the plethora of ingredients contestants were given access to. Everyone had an hour and 15 minutes to cook and present their dish.

Judges and presenters John Torode and Gregg Wallace. Image: BBC/Shine TV

Geva admitted she was “nervous” explaining it was her “last chance” to impress judges.

Her pancakes were served with apple and pear with salted nut caramel sauce and whipped cream. And she chuckled, “Hope that it leads straight to your heart” to Gregg.

An easy dish that everyone loves, John was concerned it wouldn’t show enough skill.

The judges felt the pancake didn’t show Geva’s skillset. Image: BBC One/MasterChef

While both John and Gregg liked the pancakes, they agreed there wasn’t enough technique to the serving and disqualified Geva from the competition.

She was joined by Jo from Yorkshire who also had to leave the competition.

Flying the flag for the north-east

However, it wasn’t over for the north-east in episode one as Aberdonian Zoe Fraser, who now lives in Sterling, made it through to the final with her two dishes.

The first that she made during the audition round was a lobster risotto with bisque and the second, the dish that secured her a MasterChef apron, was her Sicilian dumplings.

Zoe Fraser starred on MasterChef tonight. Image: BBC/Shine TV

Now Zoe will cook off against the other contestants to secure her future further in the competition.

The next episode airs tomorrow at 9pm on BBC One and the show will air every Monday (8pm), Tuesday (9pm) and Friday (8.30pm) until the finale at the start of June.

A total of 24 episodes will air and will showcase 45  amateur chefs competing throughout.

Tags

Conversation

