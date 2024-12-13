Transport chiefs consider £15 a DAY charge to use Aberdeen roads

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Transport chiefs consider £15 a DAY charge to use Aberdeen roads

Drivers in the city could have to pay under proposals to drive down car use to tackle climate change.

By Justin Bowie
Drivers could be charged £15 a day to use Aberdeen roads. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen drivers could face costs of more than £5,000 a YEAR to use the city’s roads under drastic new proposals to tackle climate change.

A paper published by Transport Scotland has suggested the radical measures in Scotland’s major cities to reduce private car use by 20% over the next six years.

In a new think-piece published this week, it’s claimed not enough drivers will change their habits without “downward pressure” forcing them to.

The most extreme method being put forward by officials would see drivers in Scotland’s four major cities charged £15 a day.

That would work out at £5,475 for an Aberdeen motorist who needs to use their car every day.

It’s suggested this would help cut down harmful emissions by 26% if implemented.

Alternative proposals would see drivers charged either £5 or £10 every day.

Transport Scotland says exemptions and discounts would be put in place for disabled people, those on low incomes, and drivers living in remote or rural areas.

The national agency warns the current dominance of car travel “does not represent the most equitable solution to the transport and social issues Scotland faces today”.

It points out families in poorer areas are less likely to have access to a vehicle and are disproportionately impacted by pollution and traffic accidents.

The bus gate on Aberdeen's Market Street.
Bus gates in Aberdeen have been controversial. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

But the measures would prove highly controversial if implemented.

Residents in Aberdeen have been furious over the council’s decision to make bus gates permanent.

The controversial rule bans nearly all cars from busy city centre streets.

Aberdeen also introduced a new low emission zone earlier this year.

Efforts to encourage motorists onto public transport would be hampered by the reintroduction of peak rail fares on ScotRail trains.

Commuters travelling between Aberdeen and Huntly, for example, are now paying £9.10 more per journey – a 52% increase from before.

North East Tory MSP Douglas Lumsden. Image: DC Thomson.

Aberdeen-based Tory MSP Douglas Lumsden said: “This idea for yet another squeeze on drivers in Aberdeen needs to stay on the drawing board. £15 just to drive to work or shop is insane.”

Transport Scotland emphasised the research was carried out independently and does not reflect the SNP government’s position at this stage.

It’s not exactly clear how money would be collected en masse from drivers.

The report also admits it is unlikely all four of Scotland’s major cities will be in a position to implement the proposals in the timeframe necessary to achieve the reduction in car use.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government has been clear that reaching our target of a 20% reduction in car use by 2030 will require a broad combination of interventions.

“The research was undertaken by an independent consultancy and is not Scottish Government policy.

“The Scottish Government does not have a policy position to progress national road pricing.”

