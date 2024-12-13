Loganair boss hopes to add new flight routes from Aberdeen and Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Loganair boss hopes to add new flight routes from Aberdeen and Inverness

Chief executive Luke Farajallah also revealed why passenger numbers have grown in the north and north-east.

By Alex Banks
Loganair plane at Aberdeen Airport.
Where could Loganair fly to from Aberdeen next? Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Loganair’s chief executive has revealed it is looking to add new flight routes from both Aberdeen and Inverness.

The Scottish airline posted pre-tax profits of £6.9 million for the year ending March 31 2024.

Chief executive Luke Farajallah believes the Granite City and Highland capital both played a “huge part” in the year.

Loganair carried 1,519,667 passengers in a year “full of internal distractions”.

New routes for north and north-east

Mr Farajallah believes the year went “as expected” for the company, but is looking to grow those figures in the next report.

He said: “Given the year was full of the internal distractions, I feel the team dealt with those really well.

“The focus now is to avoid similar challenges in the current year, along with fewer cancellations, which will see higher profitability.

“Although we have made a profit, we want and can do better than we have.”

Loganair chief executive Luke Farajallah.
Loganair chief executive Luke Farajallah. Image: Big Partnership

Mr Farajallah also revealed Loganair is looking at adding new commercial routes in the north-east of Scotland.

He added: “Aberdeen and Inverness play a huge part in our network – Aberdeen is where we have our highest number of aircrafts.

“We offer leisure, business and mail flights. We’re present in the north and north-east markets as they’re very important to us.

“So it’s highly likely there will be new commercial routes. We are in a position where we can look at new opportunities.

“But we also want to focus on more stability and fewer cancellations.”

Earlier this month a Loganair flight to Aberdeen had to turn around after being struck by lightning.

Loganair grows Inverness and Aberdeen passenger numbers

Mr Farajallah said Loganair has become more popular in Inverness and Aberdeen.

He believes the larger passenger numbers in the north-east are down to a “resurgence in oil and gas”.

He said: “The Aberdeen market is influence by oil and gas to some degree and we’ve managed to capitalise on that.

A Loganair flight arrives at Aberdeen International Airport. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“We have carried more passengers in a part of Scotland which remains very important to us as we continue to serve it.”

The airline employed an average of 899 people during its last financial year.

Loganair also reported a turnover of £264m in its latest accounts, up from the previous year’s figures of £248m.

Conversation