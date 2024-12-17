Readers react with anger at £15 a day Aberdeen driving charge idea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Readers react with anger at £15 a day Aberdeen driving charge idea

A paper published by transport chiefs put forward the suggestion to bring down car use to tackle climate change.

By Justin Bowie
Proposals were put forward to charge drivers in Aberdeen £15 per day. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Readers of the P&J have reacted with anger at the possibility of being forced to pay more than £5,000 a year to drive in Aberdeen.

They reacted to proposals in a paper published by government agency Transport Scotland suggesting a daily charge of up to £15 for motorists in Scotland’s four biggest cities.

It’s claimed “downward pressure” is needed if the SNP government wants to reach the target of reducing car use by 20% in the next six years.

But many readers are clearly against the radical idea.

Most said public transport needs to be far better as a starting point.

‘Baffling’

“Drivers won’t change their habits until public transport is cost effective and reliable,” one person said.

“Making it harder for drivers whilst not making the public transport better is baffling.”

Bobby Ritchie said: “Until the bus service is affordable and reliable nobody will change.

“I gave up my car two years ago, determined to give public transport, trains and car clubs a go.

“It is completely useless.”

Some readers were sceptical that this will do anything to help fight climate change.

They also questioned how some of the discounts and exemptions outlined in the proposed policy would work.

For example, it was suggested those on low incomes or drivers from more rural areas outside Aberdeen would not have to pay as much.

Locals were not impressed by the proposals to introduce a driving charge. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

One reader said: “If they are so concerned, just have the courage to ban cars altogether and really sort the air pollution you are so worried about.

“Just who will decide exactly who will not have to pay- how ‘rural’ is rural? How low does your income have to be?”

Another, named Gordon, wrote: “The suggested charges are all driven by the Scottish Government having a policy to reduce private car use by 20% by 2030.

“This is just another example of muddle-headed thinking by a dysfunctional Scottish Government.”

One person wrote: “This sort of policy is fine in London where there is a tube ride near your home and a train every two minutes.

“I’m very sympathetic to the idea of using public transport but we don’t have decent services in Aberdeen or Aberdeenshire, which is mostly rural.”

Transport Scotland said the proposals do not reflect SNP Government policy and has given no indication it will push ahead with a daily charge. But it was published by the government.

Some readers doubted the suggestion would ever be implemented.

“I’ll rustle up my pitchfork when the enforcers arrive, like never,” one said.

