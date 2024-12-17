Readers react with anger at £15 a day Aberdeen driving charge idea

Readers of the P&J have reacted with anger at the possibility of being forced to pay more than £5,000 a year to drive in Aberdeen.

They reacted to proposals in a paper published by government agency Transport Scotland suggesting a daily charge of up to £15 for motorists in Scotland’s four biggest cities.

It’s claimed “downward pressure” is needed if the SNP government wants to reach the target of reducing car use by 20% in the next six years.

But many readers are clearly against the radical idea.

Most said public transport needs to be far better as a starting point.

‘Baffling’

“Drivers won’t change their habits until public transport is cost effective and reliable,” one person said.

“Making it harder for drivers whilst not making the public transport better is baffling.”

Bobby Ritchie said: “Until the bus service is affordable and reliable nobody will change.

“I gave up my car two years ago, determined to give public transport, trains and car clubs a go.

“It is completely useless.”

Some readers were sceptical that this will do anything to help fight climate change.

They also questioned how some of the discounts and exemptions outlined in the proposed policy would work.

For example, it was suggested those on low incomes or drivers from more rural areas outside Aberdeen would not have to pay as much.

One reader said: “If they are so concerned, just have the courage to ban cars altogether and really sort the air pollution you are so worried about.

“Just who will decide exactly who will not have to pay- how ‘rural’ is rural? How low does your income have to be?”

Another, named Gordon, wrote: “The suggested charges are all driven by the Scottish Government having a policy to reduce private car use by 20% by 2030.

“This is just another example of muddle-headed thinking by a dysfunctional Scottish Government.”

One person wrote: “This sort of policy is fine in London where there is a tube ride near your home and a train every two minutes.

“I’m very sympathetic to the idea of using public transport but we don’t have decent services in Aberdeen or Aberdeenshire, which is mostly rural.”

Transport Scotland said the proposals do not reflect SNP Government policy and has given no indication it will push ahead with a daily charge. But it was published by the government.

Some readers doubted the suggestion would ever be implemented.

“I’ll rustle up my pitchfork when the enforcers arrive, like never,” one said.

