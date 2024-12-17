Aberdeen property expert says private school VAT hike driving buyers to top state school areas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen property expert says private school VAT hike driving buyers to top state school areas

Cults and Milltimber have both seen an increase in house sales ahead of a planned 20% fee increase for private schools.

Cults Academy, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Kelly Wilson

An Aberdeen property expert believes people are buying houses in sought-after catchment areas in the city as the impact of VAT on independent school fees starts to bite.

Aberdein Considine partner Chris Comfort says people who would typically send their children to private schools are instead relocating to areas with top performing state schools.

The A93 corridor from Cults to Milltimber is proving most popular so far with recent figures showing a 7% increase in house sales and a 12% increase in house viewings.

The average sale price, according to ASPC figures, has risen by 12% to £351,595.

Cults ‘increased sales figures and prices’

Mr Comfort believes this is down to parents looking at moving to the Cults Academy school zone ahead of the new 20% VAT hike coming in to force next month.

He said: “People who would typically send their children to private schools in the city are now relocating to make sure they are in the catchment area for the city’s top state schools, including Cults Academy.

Chris Comfort, Aberdein Considine partner. Image: Big Partnership

“Although Cults has always been a desirable and aspirational area for people in Aberdeen to live, we are now seeing increased sales figures and sale prices, which correlate to the announcement about the increase in private school fees.

“With some school fees in Aberdeen going above £20,000 per annum from next year, it’s likely that increasing numbers of people will see moving house to a top state school catchment area as a more sustainable option than private school for the long term.”

Chancellor Rachel Reeves confirmed during the October budget all education and boarding services provided by independent schools will be subject to VAT at 20% from January 1.

Property hot spots

40 properties were sold in the Cults area during August to October this year, compared to 32 in the same period in 2023.

Since its opening in March 1967, Cults Academy has consistently ranked highly in league tables but dropped out of the top 10 for the first time this year.

It was rated 16th in The Sunday Times Scotland 2024 High School League Table.

It was 6th in the table last year and 4th in 2022.

Pupils come to Cults Academy from primary schools  in Culter, Cults, Milltimber and Lairhillock.

Cults is proving a popular area for homebuyers. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

But concerns have been raised about the school being close to over capacity.

Latest council figures from last year show a total roll 0f 1275, making it at 95% capacity.

Mr Comfort believes it’s not only Cults Academy that could see an influx of pupils but also Aberdeen Grammar School and Westhill Academy.

He said: “Other popular areas where we are likely to see a similar pattern include the West End of the city where Aberdeen Grammar School is ranked 17th in Scotland and the catchment area for Westhill Academy, which is one of the top 25 schools in the country.

“We won’t know the extent of people moving until the middle of next year when we have the figures for the first quarter of 2025, but we certainly expect to see sale prices increase in these property hot spots, which is good news for those looking to sell.

“However, if you are thinking of moving into these areas, it would be wise to start looking sooner rather than later as we expect the price of family homes to continue to creep up as the impact of school fee increases compounds with the rising cost of living.”

