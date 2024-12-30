The SNP offered cash for island tunnels – is it time to get digging?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The SNP offered cash for island tunnels – is it time to get digging?

Shetland and Orkney are thinking about it but coastal communities all over Scotland warn it’s a drop in the ocean where ferries are needed now.

The Faroe islands have spectacular undersea tunnels, so why can't we? Image: Supplied.
By Andy Philip

A £20m cash boost for the Northern Isles could be used to link communities by tunnel for the first time, and it has sparked a debate up and down the coasts of Scotland.

It’s been a long-held ambition for some, with envious glances north to Faroe and east to Norway.

Could it be time to get serious and replace some ferries with tunnels here?

And could we soon see calls for tunnel links in the Western Isles and in Argyll, possibly linking to some closer islands to the Highland mainland?

SNP finance chief Shona Robison re-opened the debate with her budget proposals in Holyrood on December 4.

Cash for ferries, tunnels and bridges

The £20 million could be for “ferries, flight or fixed links such as tunnels and bridges”, she said.

Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael welcomes the cash – but says it must not distract from an urgent need for modern ferries.

“The Shetland Islands Council want to build tunnels but they require funding for ferries as a matter of immediate need,” he told the P&J.

“The money that is coming from the Scottish Government cannot be framed as some sort of choice for the councils between tunnels and ferries.”

NorthLink Ferry battles stong waves coming into Aberdeen.
Shetland needs ferries to connect with the mainland but interislands links are being discussed. Image: Kevin Emslie.

Mr Carmichael has been running “tunnel vision” events to push the case for undersea links between islands.

“Having visited Faroe and seen first-hand the difference that tunnels have made there, the case for repeating that success here is undeniable,” he adds.

“All that we are lacking is the proper support from government.”

As the P&J previously reported, the UK Government has also been looking at tunnels, including a fact-finding mission to Faroe to see the unique “James Bond lair” underwater roundabout.

The Faroe Islands claims the economy improved after tunnels were built.

Suggestions for Scotland include a two-mile tunnel between Yell and mainland Shetland, along with a shorter link between Unst and Yell.

A project commissioned last year by the local authority is already exploring options including ferry services and fixed links.

Orkney could have interisland links – an eight-mile tunnel to Caithness has been raised by some.

On the mainland, Highland Council has its own infrastructure problems to deal with.

The authority said it has no position on the debate and no tunnels are under consideration

How a tunnel might connect Orkney to mainland Scotland.

In the Western Isles, the local MP says ferries remain the priority.

Labour’s Torcuil Crichton says: “We need to move from wish lists to delivery lists.

“The ferries that hold us together are flagging and that’s the priority.”

He points to the controversial proposal by Boris Johnson, when he was prime minister, to tunnel between Northern Ireland and Scotland. It was a “populist” measure which served as distraction when islanders need solutions now, he adds.

“Anything that can make the distances shorter should be explored, but we need to get on with ferry links. They hold the islands together.”

