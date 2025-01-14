Two years on, is it time for SNP to dump presumption against oil and gas?

The SNP government is facing pressure to back North Sea jobs and ditch its “presumption against” new oil and gas developments, two years after drafting an energy strategy.

Its proposed “presumption against” new licences attracted widespread criticism from industry leaders, workers and and business organisations.

As another year passes since the draft, Russell Borthwick, chief executive at Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, says it’s time for First Minister John Swinney to reverse the stance.

“Accelerating the decline of North Sea oil and gas will destroy this world-class supply chain, and for what?” Mr Borthwick said.

“To make a symbolic point while we continue importing oil and gas from nations with far less stringent environmental standards and a much higher global carbon toll?”

New developments in the sector are reserved to Westminster but the SNP’s stance is seen as significant in demonstrating support for industry and jobs.

The UK Labour government already said it will halt new oil and gas exploration licences in the North Sea.

Trump: ‘Open up the North Sea’

US president-elect Donald Trump said earlier this month that the UK’s retreat from North Sea oil and gas is a “big mistake”.

In a social media post, he said the government should “open up the North Sea” and “get rid of windmills”.

Mr Borthwick said it should “not fall to to the president-elect of America to make the case for jobs and investment here”.

A UK Supreme Court judgement in June ruled that emissions created by burning fossil fuels should be considered for new drilling sites.

Mr Swinney, in a recent interview with Holyrood Sources podcast, said: “We cannot ignore the developments in the law that take place. We need to behave in a lawful matter at all times.”

The finalised energy strategy is due to be published this year after repeated delays.

Climate lawyer Tessa Khan, from pressure group Uplift, says oil and gas companies and their “cheerleaders” are increasingly out of step with the rest of the business community in Scotland.

“More North Sea drilling will do precious little to boost UK energy security,” she added.

Scottish Government energy secretary Gillian Martin said licenses should each be tested for “climate compatibility”.