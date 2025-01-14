Two years on, is it time for SNP to dump presumption against oil and gas?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

Two years on, is it time for SNP to dump presumption against oil and gas?

One Aberdeen business leader said it should not fall to Donald Trump to 'make the case for jobs and investment here'.

By Adele Merson
It is two years since the SNP published its draft energy strategy with a "presumption against" new oil and gas fields. Image: Supplied.
It is two years since the SNP published its draft energy strategy with a "presumption against" new oil and gas fields. Image: Supplied.

The SNP government is facing pressure to back North Sea jobs and ditch its “presumption against” new oil and gas developments, two years after drafting an energy strategy.

Its proposed “presumption against” new licences attracted widespread criticism from industry leaders, workers and and business organisations.

As another year passes since the draft, Russell Borthwick, chief executive at Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, says it’s time for First Minister John Swinney to reverse the stance.

Aberdeen and Grampian chief executive Russell Borthwick
Russell Borthwick, of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“Accelerating the decline of North Sea oil and gas will destroy this world-class supply chain, and for what?” Mr Borthwick said.

“To make a symbolic point while we continue importing oil and gas from nations with far less stringent environmental standards and a much higher global carbon toll?”

New developments in the sector are reserved to Westminster but the SNP’s stance is seen as significant in demonstrating support for industry and jobs.

The UK Labour government already said it will halt new oil and gas exploration licences in the North Sea.

Trump: ‘Open up the North Sea’

US president-elect Donald Trump said earlier this month that the UK’s retreat from North Sea oil and gas is a “big mistake”.

In a social media post, he said the government should “open up the North Sea” and “get rid of windmills”.

Donald Trump waded into UK energy policy. Image: Shutterstock.

Mr Borthwick said it should “not fall to to the president-elect of America to make the case for jobs and investment here”.

A UK Supreme Court judgement in June ruled that emissions created by burning fossil fuels should be considered for new drilling sites.

Mr Swinney, in a recent interview with Holyrood Sources podcast, said: “We cannot ignore the developments in the law that take place. We need to behave in a lawful matter at all times.”

The finalised energy strategy is due to be published this year after repeated delays.

Climate lawyer Tessa Khan, from pressure group Uplift, says oil and gas companies and their “cheerleaders” are increasingly out of step with the rest of the business community in Scotland.

“More North Sea drilling will do precious little to boost UK energy security,” she added.

Scottish Government energy secretary Gillian Martin said licenses should each be tested for “climate compatibility”.

Conversation