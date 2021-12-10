Will you be cancelling your Christmas party? Have your say as social media erupts with reaction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Will you be cancelling your Christmas party? Have your say as social media erupts with reaction

By Lauren Taylor
December 10, 2021, 11:48 am
Are you thinking about cancelling your Christmas party?

Public Health Scotland has asked people to postpone their Christmas parties to “another time” due to Covid – causing feelings of uncertainty around the fate of the festivities this year.

The organisation, which is in charge of gathering data relating to the coronavirus pandemic, said several outbreaks had already been linked to such gatherings.

Last year, many missed out on festive celebrations after areas such as Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire were moved to Level 3 of the coronavirus restrictions.

On Boxing Day, every region of mainland Scotland entered Level 4 of the restrictions and Christmas plans were scaled back to December 25 only.

Public Health Scotland’s (PHS) plea to the public to postpone Christmas parties has been met with disappointment from the hospitality sector. It has been described as a “massive blow” by Highland hotel boss, Tony Story.

Our readers have also taken to social media to share their reactions.

‘Enough is enough’

Many simply exclaimed that they would not be canceling plans to celebrate this year.

One reader said: “No way. I had a mild cold/cough at the tail end of last week, did a lateral flow test before we went to see Skerryvore at Inverness. Feeling worse so did another lateral flow test still negative but to be cautious went for a PCR.

“All negative. We need to learn to live with this now. If the leaders of the country can party so can we.”

Another commented: “Sorry no. Making my own decision to carry on.”

While another reader agreed: “Not this year – enough is enough.”

Many readers have taken to social media to disagree with plans to postpone celebrations. Shutterstock.

Meanwhile, another wrote: “I was of the opinion they were asking to postpone office parties and the like. Not your family Christmas celebrations.

“Makes some sense not to have an office party, no? It’s just people you see every day.”

Another said: “We’ll be staying at home with no visitors, thanks all the same.”

Others wrote they had not been planning to go to any parties this year anyway.

Someone else explained they thought parties would be “very risky”.

Have your say in our poll here:

Nicola Sturgeon is due to hold an unscheduled Covid briefing this afternoon following the new guidance issued by PHS.

Ms Sturgeon will brief Scots this afternoon on current Covid situation. Steve Brown / DCT Media.

The first minister is expected to discuss the latest coronavirus figures and the new variant.

She is also expected to give an update on whether new Covid restrictions will be implemented to contain Omicron and halt its transmission among communities.

You can follow all the latest updates as they’re announced on our Live Blog.

