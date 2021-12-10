Will you be cancelling your Christmas party? Have your say as social media erupts with reaction

An error occurred. Please try again.

Public Health Scotland has asked people to postpone their Christmas parties to “another time” due to Covid – causing feelings of uncertainty around the fate of the festivities this year.

The organisation, which is in charge of gathering data relating to the coronavirus pandemic, said several outbreaks had already been linked to such gatherings.

Last year, many missed out on festive celebrations after areas such as Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire were moved to Level 3 of the coronavirus restrictions.

On Boxing Day, every region of mainland Scotland entered Level 4 of the restrictions and Christmas plans were scaled back to December 25 only.

Public Health Scotland’s (PHS) plea to the public to postpone Christmas parties has been met with disappointment from the hospitality sector. It has been described as a “massive blow” by Highland hotel boss, Tony Story.

Our readers have also taken to social media to share their reactions.

‘Enough is enough’

Many simply exclaimed that they would not be canceling plans to celebrate this year.

One reader said: “No way. I had a mild cold/cough at the tail end of last week, did a lateral flow test before we went to see Skerryvore at Inverness. Feeling worse so did another lateral flow test still negative but to be cautious went for a PCR.

“All negative. We need to learn to live with this now. If the leaders of the country can party so can we.”

Another commented: “Sorry no. Making my own decision to carry on.”

While another reader agreed: “Not this year – enough is enough.”

Meanwhile, another wrote: “I was of the opinion they were asking to postpone office parties and the like. Not your family Christmas celebrations.

“Makes some sense not to have an office party, no? It’s just people you see every day.”

Another said: “We’ll be staying at home with no visitors, thanks all the same.”

Others wrote they had not been planning to go to any parties this year anyway.

Someone else explained they thought parties would be “very risky”.

Nicola Sturgeon is due to hold an unscheduled Covid briefing this afternoon following the new guidance issued by PHS.

The first minister is expected to discuss the latest coronavirus figures and the new variant.

She is also expected to give an update on whether new Covid restrictions will be implemented to contain Omicron and halt its transmission among communities.

You can follow all the latest updates as they’re announced on our Live Blog.