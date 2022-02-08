Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nicola Sturgeon Covid update RECAP: First Minister gives latest statement to parliament

By Ellie Milne
February 8, 2022, 2:00 pm Updated: February 8, 2022, 3:13 pm
Nicola Sturgeon is giving an update to parliament on the Covid situation in Scotland.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon gave her latest weekly Covid update to parliament.

The First Minister addressed Holyrood this afternoon with the latest on the government’s ongoing response to the pandemic.

Her speech was expected to touch upon Covid restrictions in schools and the need for face coverings in secondary schools.

It came amidst growing pressures to scrap face masks for pupils and improve ventilation.

Ministers have accused the SNP of failing to do enough to ensure classrooms remain safe for students as schools across the country continue to contend with outbreaks of the virus.

Recap everything Nicola Sturgeon said in her Covid statement on our Live Blog, which may take a moment to load, below:

 

