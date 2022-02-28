Calls to scrap £300k Holyrood MSP pension pot invested in sanctioned Russian bank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Calls to scrap £300k Holyrood MSP pension pot invested in sanctioned Russian bank

Holyrood is being urged to cut ties with a sanctioned Russian bank linked to MSPs' £300,000 pension fund.
By Justin Bowie
February 28, 2022, 10:54 am Updated: February 28, 2022, 11:53 am
Photo of Justin Bowie
Pro-Ukraine protests outside the Scottish Parliament.
Pro-Ukraine protests outside the Scottish Parliament.

Holyrood is being urged to cut ties with a sanctioned Russian bank linked to MSPs’ £300,000 pension fund.

Labour demanded links with Moscow finance firm Sberbank were severed immediately as international fury continues over Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Sberbank is one of Russia’s largest state banks – but it has been hit by sanctions from US President Joe Biden.

Nicola Sturgeon backed penalising Mr Putin’s regime for the invasion last week as she called for Westminster to go further.

She said the Kremlin must “face the severest consequences” for their actions.

Certain Russian banks have also been banned from using an international banking payments system known as Swift.

Sberbank share prices collapsed over the weekend as Russia is punished for their incursion into Ukraine.

Holyrood’s link, revealed by investigative site The Ferret, shows the Scottish Parliamentary Pension Scheme has a stake totalling £299,571 in the Moscow finance firm.

‘Inappropriate’ investment

Holyrood politicians said it was “inappropriate” for the parliament to retain its stake with the Russian bank given the ongoing war.

Labour MSP Pauline McNeill said: “Given the magnitude of the situation we must shut down the corrosive effect of Russian finance in the UK.

“We must do all we can and ask for withdrawal of these investments as a matter of urgency. It has been raised with fund administrators.”

Meanwhile, Green MSP Ross Greer said: “I cannot fathom why the Scottish Parliament Pension Fund has holdings in Sberbank in the first place.

“But, in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine it is clearly inappropriate for that to remain the case.

“Some trustees of the fund have resisted ethical investment policies for too long but I’m sure most MSPs and former MSPs will want this urgently addressed and Sberbank immediately divested from.”

The Trustees agreed in March 2021 that all future pensions contributions would be invested in a sustainable, ethical fund.”

– Scottish Parliament spokesperson

Tory minister Jacob Rees-Mogg’s investment firm previously had shares in Sberbank worth £44.5 million, but they were sold off as the Ukraine crisis ramped up.

A parliament spokesperson said: “The Trustees agreed in March 2021 all future pensions contributions would be invested in a sustainable, ethical fund that excludes companies that contravene UN principles on human rights, labour, the environment and anti-corruption.

“The SPPS invests in pooled funds with Baillie Gifford. It is one of a number of investors in the funds, therefore beyond these ethical conditions, the Trustees cannot direct Baillie Gifford in their investment strategy.”

Last night Nicola Sturgeon called for the UK Government to lift all Visa requirements for Ukrainians trying to flee to Britain.

She wrote: “The @ukhomeoffice must immediately lift visa requirements for any Ukrainian seeking refuge here.

“Give entry now on humanitarian grounds & sort paperwork later. Ireland has already enacted such an approach.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal