Gordon Castle Highland Games returns with all-new offering

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Gordon Castle Highland Games returns with all-new offering

By Denny Andonova
April 7, 2022, 12:33 pm Updated: April 7, 2022, 2:51 pm
Gordon Castle Highland Games will make a return after a two-year pause due to Covid. Photo by Sandy McCook/DCT Media.
Gordon Castle Highland Games will make a return after a two-year pause due to Covid. Photo by Sandy McCook/DCT Media.

One of the largest Highland Games events in the north-east will return next month for the first time in two years.

Families will once again have the opportunity to gather at Gordon Castle in Fochabers for a day of traditional Scottish entertainment and country sports performances.

Sponsored by Highland Fuels, the event showcasing Scotland’s treasured heritage will kick-off the Highland Games season in the region on May 15.

The massed pipe bands performing for the crowds at the Gordon Castle Highland Games in 2018. Photo by Sandy McCook/DCT Media

The historic grounds of the castle will again host the Scottish 28lb Weight for Distance Championships as well as the ever-popular caber toss and tug o’ war.

With a packed schedule of activities, visitors will be able to enjoy pipe band displays, traditional sports, stilt walkers, wood turning, army demonstrations and falconry display.

Meanwhile, the Country Sports Arena will welcome back Mordor Gun Dogs, Drakes of Hazzard and the much-loved Gordon Setter gathering.

To mark the long-awaited return, organisers have introduced a number of new attractions for children this year – including bouncy castles, face painting, sand art and races.

The Tower Hall events space has also been transformed into a shopping boutique showcasing more than 40 small businesses, while a wide variety of traders will be offering their goods throughout the grounds.

Fresh start for Gordon setters campaign

As the Highland Games swing back into action, organisers are relaunching their drive to save the area’s native dog breed, which has been in decline in recent years.

The Gordon setters were developed at Gordon Castle in Fochabers during the late 18th century by Alexander Gordon, the 4th Duke of Gordon, as a traditional hunting dog.

However, figures gathered by the Kennel Club UK in 2019 revealed there has been a 60% drop in the amount of breeding registration of the distinctive animals in Scotland.

Angus and Zara Gordon Lennox with the assembly of Gordon Setters at the Gordon Castle Highland Games in 2019.

Gordon Castle owners, Angus and Zara Gordon Lennox, then launched a campaign to raise awareness of the breed’s plight and ensure its future.

A Gordon Setters gathering has now become a key feature of the games, with a parade of more than 120 of the creatures having trooped around the arena in 2019.

After boosting breed registrations by 40% with the last event, Gordon setter owners will once again be invited to join the festivities with their dogs and highlight how amazing the breed is.

For more information about the event and how to book tickets, visit the Gordon Castle Highland Games website.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal