Nicola Sturgeon targets unionists with ‘democratic deficit’ pitch for independence

Nicola Sturgeon is targeting unionist voters today by claiming Boris Johnson is about to be replaced with another prime minister Scotland “wouldn’t vote for”.

The first minister claimed there is a democratic “deficit” as she prepared to publish her second paper in the run-up to her proposed referendum next year.

Ms Sturgeon announced her preferred timetable for October 19 2023 two weeks ago, teeing up a legal showdown with the UK Government.

Extracts of Ms Sturgeon’s latest statement, released overnight, suggest her focus is now on the Tory leadership battle in the hope it will attract wider support for her campaign.

“This discussion could not be more timely or urgent – the democratic deficit Scotland faces is not a recent phenomenon, but the evidence of it now is starker than ever,” she’s expected to say.

“A prime minister with no democratic endorsement from Scotland is about to be replaced by yet another prime minister that Scotland hasn’t voted for – and wouldn’t vote for even if we were given the chance.”

On Wednesday, her former SNP colleagues at Westminster – who split to form the Alba party – were escorted out of the Commons for making a pro-independence protest before prime minister’s questions.

Former Scottish justice secretary Kenny MacAskill and MP Neale Hanvey were suspended for five days for their intervention in chaotic scenes in Westminster.

At Holyrood, the first minister says the pro-independence majority is being sidelined despite pro-union claims it is the wrong time to be concentrating on a break-up.

Ms Sturgeon will say today: “The fact that the Scottish people have repeatedly elected a majority in the Scottish Parliament committed to an independence referendum is treated as immaterial.

“You don’t have to be a supporter of independence to know that’s not democracy.”

‘Wrong priority’

Conservative constitution spokesman Donald Cameron said Ms Sturgeon should focus on domestic problems.

“This SNP Government are once again focused on the wrong priority at the worst possible time,” he said.

“The vast majority of Scots don’t want a divisive second referendum next year, yet it seems that the SNP are only too happy to ignore democracy when it doesn’t go their way.”

The latest paper is titled Renewing Democracy Through Independence.

The first of the reports, published in June, was described as a “scene setter” document.

The Scottish Government paper highlighted economic areas where the UK is outperformed by a group of other European countries.