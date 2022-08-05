NHS Grampian bosses admit new waiting times stats paint ‘stark’ picture for health service A Press and Journal project laying out the scale of soaring waiting times paints a "very stark picture" for the health service, according to NHS Grampian's chief executive. By Adele Merson August 5, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 5, 2022, 5:10 pm 0 comments Caroline Hiscox, the chief executive of NHS Grampian, said the board is potentially facing its toughest winter yet. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Data NHS Grampian NHS Scotland waiting times Conversation Close Already registered? Sign in [[title_reg]] Email address Display name Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. Register By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration [[content_reg_complete]] Back to [[site_name]] Don't have an account? Register [[title_login]] Email address Password Show Login Or login with Facebook Google Forgotten your password? Reset it Remembered your password? Sign in Email address Reset Password Don't have an account? Register [[title]] Display Name Save More from Scottish politics Dr Gray's had no duty emergency consultant on five nights in April Calls for emergency recall of Holyrood after island ferry cancellations UK Government admits ALL electricity bill-payers hit by skewed Scottish subsidy Northern Scotland electricity bill 'scandal' sparks demands for urgent action Angus MacNeil in row with energy regulator over DIY free electricity claim Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak invited to Aberdeen to debate North Sea oil and… Aberdeen campaigners call for cost of sunscreen to be slashed to prevent skin cancer Douglas Ross would be 'delighted' if Aberdeen wins Eurovision bid Liz Truss 'obnoxious' for promising to ignore Nicola Sturgeon 1 EXCLUSIVE: North consumers have been overcharged for electricity for years 0 More from The Press & Journal Aberdeen sprinter Zoey Clark makes 400m final at Commonwealth Games Aberdeen closing in on loan deal for Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson GALLERY: Our best pictures from The Moy Country Fair's return in 2022 0 AIG Women's Open: Muirfield's sting in the tail leaves In Gee Chun the halfway… New role at Inchgarth foodbank in Aberdeen aims increase reach to fight cost of… 0 Turriff public meeting to address fears of 'critical pressure' on healthcare services 0
Conversation