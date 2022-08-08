Ian Blackford demands parliament recalled over cost of living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Ian Blackford demands parliament recalled over cost of living crisis

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford wants parliament to be recalled due to the cost of living emergency as he claimed Boris Johnson is “missing in action”.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
August 8, 2022, 11:39 am Updated: August 9, 2022, 9:56 am
Photo of Justin Bowie
Ian Blackford.
Ian Blackford.

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford wants parliament to be recalled due to the cost of living emergency as he claimed Boris Johnson is “missing in action”.

The senior nationalist MP warned struggling families and businesses “cannot wait” for extra support to pay their bills while the Tory leadership race rages on.

Last week the Bank of England warned Britain could be headed for a recession.

Locals in the north and north-east have been feeling the crunch and energy bills are set to continue rising later in the year.

Boris Johnson.

An Aberdeen Chinese takeaway is set to close after its gas bills rose from £1,000 to more than £10,000 per quarter.

The Scottish SPCA plans to deliver pet food to north-east foodbanks after figures showed one in five are worried they won’t be able to feed them.

Local councils are considering introducing “warm banks” to help residents pay their soaring bills.

Meanwhile, households in the north of Scotland have been overcharged for electricity for years due to a flaw in a UK Government subsidy scheme.

Tory leadership hopefuls Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss have been pressured over how they will help families cope as the crisis continues.

‘Come out of hiding’

Mr Blackford said: “The UK Prime Minister is missing in action.

“Boris Johnson might be on his way out – and rightly so – but for now he is still the prime minister, with duties to protect the people who live here.

“He must come out of hiding and recall Parliament immediately.

“People cannot wait another several weeks for the next Prime Minister to be installed for financial support.”

Gordon Brown new campaign
Former PM Gordon Brown.

Ex-Labour prime minister Gordon Brown insisted there is a “vacuum” at the heart of government which has led to the emergency being ignored.

He said: “There’s got to be someone in charge. And it’s not just that they’re asleep at the wheel – there’s nobody at the wheel at the moment.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Scottish politics

Kate Forbes has given birth to a baby girl. Photo credit: Ruaraidh White.
Joy for Kate Forbes as SNP finance chief gives birth to baby girl
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Granger/Shutterstock (8746545a) Slavery: Slave Ships, 1857. 'Slaves Packed Below And On Deck.' African Slaves Brought To Jamaica After Their Rescue By A British Cruiser From A Slave Schooner Off The Coast Of Cuba. Wood Engraving, English 1857. Slavery: Slave Ships, 1857.
North-east teaching grants plummet after cash linked to slavery
'Mind-blowing': NHS Grampian patient stuck in hospital more than six years
Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP, leader of the Scottish Lib Dems.
Alex Cole-Hamilton: Green freeports ‘can’t become tax havens for corporations’
Dr Gray's had no duty emergency consultant on five nights in April
Calls for emergency recall of Holyrood after island ferry cancellations
Ian Blackford.
NHS Grampian bosses admit new waiting times stats paint 'stark' picture for health service
1
UK Government admits ALL electricity bill-payers hit by skewed Scottish subsidy
Embargoed to 0001 Monday April 13 File photo dated 24/11/10 of electricity pylons as the "deliberately confusing" bills provided by energy companies are the biggest barrier to consumers switching between suppliers, according to a study. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Monday April 13, 2015. Confusing tariffs and badly presented billing information is stopping households from getting the best deal on their energy, the report by the CentreForum think-tank for comparison site comparethemarket.com claims. The report warns that switching rates have been in decline since 2012 despite efforts by the government and regulator Ofgem to make it easier to change supplier. Despite identifying general barriers to switching such as a lack of internet access, CentreForum concluded that the biggest problem facing energy customers was the "deliberately confusing way that suppliers present information". Evidence suggested that consumer bills were too complex and tariff descriptions were "buried in cryptic terminology, making like-for-like comparisons extremely difficult". See PA story CONSUMER Energy. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Northern Scotland electricity bill 'scandal' sparks demands for urgent action
Angus MacNeil in row with energy regulator over DIY free electricity claim

More from The Press & Journal

bbc series loganair
Aberdeen-based BBC series goes behind the scenes at Scotland's airline Loganair
0
International School Aberdeen (ISA) pupils gained an average point score of 37 in the International Baccalaureate (IB) diploma. The global average is between 30 and 31.
Aberdeen students among top performing in the world
0
conifer forests research
New research conducted in forests near Inverness reveals how different trees cope with drought
0
28-06-2022 The Hague,the Netherlands.Farmers protest against measures to cut down nitrogen emissions. ; Shutterstock ID 2174623417; purchase_order: August 2021 Usage; job:
George Lyon: NFUS found asleep at wheel with no clear view of future
Richard Wright: EU's opposing targets of greening and food security
Klay Sutherland enjoys a shower of cold Loch Morlich water. Picture by Sandy McCook
Heatwave on the way: What's the weather like with you this week?
0