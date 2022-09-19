Banff stalwart’s bequest helps boost SNP coffers by £1 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Banff stalwart’s bequest helps boost SNP coffers by £1 million

A former north-east councillor is among a group of a dozen supporters who have left more than £1 million to the SNP in their wills since 2020.
Calum Ross By Calum Ross
September 19, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 19, 2022, 7:13 am
Former Banff councillor Dr Norman Allan at the frozen Rideau River, in Ottowa, Canada.
Dr Norman Allan, a Dufftown-born gynaecologist who served on Grampian Regional Council for a decade, gave the party £250,000 following his death.

It was one of a series of recent donations which have underlined how bequests from backers have become an increasingly important way of raising funds for the SNP.

Official accounts reveal Nicola Sturgeon’s party raised £420,000 from “legacies” in 2o20 alone – more than three times higher than the £132,000 reported by UK Labour.

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon.

Since 2000, the figures show the SNP has had 70 donations from the bequests of supporters who have died, worth a total of £4.6m.

Almost half of these bequests – a total of 33, worth more than £2m – have been received since the 2014 independence referendum.

Experts put the rise in donations of this kind down to the surge in party membership that followed the Yes campaign’s defeat.

Growing number of bequests

The data shows that 21 of the 70 bequests have come since 2019, worth a combined £1.36m.

More than £1m of that money has been given to the SNP by 12 people since 2020.

A quarter of the cash came from Dr Allan, who died in 2019, although the money reached the SNP in 2021.

Other donations came this year from William Ritchie, who bequeathed £91,996 in March.

A further two accepted in June were from an Edward Montgomery, worth £20,000 and £25,233 respectively.

Poet Edwin Morgan.

The largest bequest to the SNP since the turn of the century remains the donations of £917,739 in 2011 and £195,879 in 2012 left by Edwin Morgan, who was Scotland’s first national poet, or makar.

More recently, Edinburgh woman Morven Polson left £370,000 last year, while South Africa-born Estelle Brownrig pledged £120,000 in 2019.

Only the UK Conservative Party regularly raises more from bequests than the SNP, taking in £1.4m in 2020.

Sussex University lecturer Samuel Power, who specialises in researching political financing, said: “I’ve spent quite a lot of time going through the yearly returns and it does quite often jump out at you the legacy numbers, if you will.

“It is something that always stands out and a party that has a lot of these is the SNP.

“Perhaps it just became, because of the independence referendum, and slightly before that as well… the SNP really gained steam and a lot of popularity.

‘It feels like a cause’

“And because it’s a nationalist party, if you will, the Scottish National Party, perhaps there is a particular appeal to bequeathing money after you have gone to that because it feels like a cause for nationalists.

“Or, it could be that this is a defined fundraising strategy. We know that political parties across the UK, but also elsewhere, they have strategies that they follow that they know are quite fruitful for them.”

Norman Allan and former SNP MSP Stewart Stevenson.

Professor Robert Johns, who co-authored the book Takeover: Explaining the Extraordinary Rise of the SNP, also pointed to the rise in membership after the 2014 vote.

“The big thing that happened immediately after the referendum was the massive surge in membership of both the Scottish Greens as well, but certainly the SNP,” he said.

“In a sense donating via bequests is another form of political participation in a way, like joining a party.

“All parties look for this kind of thing and I think the SNP kind of had it presented to them more than most, after the referendum.”

An SNP spokesman said: “The SNP is immensely grateful for every legacy, large or small.

“We rely on the kindness and generosity of our members and supporters for income, that’s what helps us keep campaigning to deliver that fairer, greener and more prosperous nation only possible in an independent Scotland.”

Editor's Picks