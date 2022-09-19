David Richardson: Now is not the time to gamble on north firms’ survival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Richardson: Now is not the time to gamble on north firms’ survival

By Keith Findlay
September 19, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 19, 2022, 7:19 am
While many people's attention is firmly focused on the history unfolding after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, businesses' problems have not gone away.
Business confidence is plummeting and firms need answers, says David Richardson.

Business confidence is plummeting and firms need answers, says David Richardson.

The tumultuous events of the past 11 days have gripped the country, with the Elizabethan age drawing to a sudden close and ushering in the time of King Charles III.

However sad, emotional, enthralling and thought-provoking it all is, the minds of many business owners in the Highlands and Islands are preoccupied with events closer to home – their bottom lines.

With skyrocketing energy and other costs, interest rates expected to rise still higher, debts like Bounce Back Loans to be repaid, serious shortages of key staff and some materials and increasingly shaky consumer demand, it’s no wonder business confidence is plummeting.

David Richardson, FSB.

Businesses in the Highlands and Islands have a reputation for being particularly resilient and nimble on their feet, rising to meet new challenges head on.

But as both the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) and media commentators continually point out, the UK as a whole is in a desperate situation. These are exceptional times and businesses need help.

Nothing new should be introduced that risks making a very bad situation even worse.”

And while the prime minister’s recent announcement of a price cap on energy for businesses as well as domestic users is extremely welcome, we need to know what it means in practice before we can properly evaluate it.

Whatever the case, help shouldn’t stop there. If the small businesses that sustain our communities are to survive to thrive once more, the government must intervene on a number of fronts.

This includes making sure firms are not left teetering on cliff edges once the six-month price cap expires, reversing the forthcoming hike in National Insurance contributions, and reducing fuel duty and VAT, especially on non-domestic energy.

Prime Minister Liz Truss sets out her energy plan to shield households and businesses from soaring energy bills.

We also expect Highland Council to use the almost £3 million Covid business support grant underspend currently sitting in its coffers to support small, local businesses through the winter.

Finally, in this time of danger for local businesses, economies and communities, nothing new should be introduced that risks making a very bad situation even worse.

This explains why FSB is calling for Highland Council to freeze fees and charges on areas such as waste, licensing and planning, and also rents on its commercial properties for at least two years.

High stakes

Very importantly, we argue the introduction of controversial and costly innovations like short-term let licences, the Deposit Return Scheme and the Local Visitor Levy (Tourist Tax) should be put on hold until the economy stabilises.

Why, when the stakes are so high, gamble on the survival of businesses or the jobs they provide?

David Richardson is the Highlands and Islands development manager at the Federation of Small Businesses.

