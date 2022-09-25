SNP quizzed on plan to fix ferry woes by merging CalMac and CMAL

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

SNP quizzed on plan to fix ferry woes by merging CalMac and CMAL

SNP ministers have been urged to come clean about plans to overhaul Scotland's "shambolic" ferry network amid reports CalMac and CMAL could be merged.
Calum Ross By Calum Ross
September 25, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: September 25, 2022, 6:36 pm
Photo of Calum Ross
CalMac ferry

SNP ministers have been urged to come clean about plans to overhaul Scotland’s “shambolic” ferry network amid reports CalMac and CMAL could be merged.

Tory transport spokesman Graham Simpson told the Holyrood government to “pull their fingers out” and say how they want west coast ferries to operate.

His remarks follow a report in the Herald on Sunday which said ferry operator CalMac and vessel owner CMAL could be scrapped and turned into one organisation.

A probe dubbed “Project Neptune” reportedly issued scathing criticisms of the existing governance structure for the lifeline services.

Project Neptune

It highlighted an “absence of long-term planning”, with a “sub-optimal” approach to the maintenance and replacement of vessels.

The analysis is also said to have supported a move to turn the ferry owners and operators into one integrated publicly-owned company responsible for the operation and the supply of vessels on the west coast of Scotland.

Graham Simpson MSP.

Consultants Ernst and Young said it had “potential for improved passenger experience in the longer term, once initial challenges of integration were overcome”.

The study said that there would be “opportunities to achieve efficiencies in their operations”, for instance over vessel maintenance.

CalMac previously owned its ferries and most of its slipways and piers.

But it was broken up in 2006 with CMAL created to take ownership of these assets.

This was to comply with European regulations on state aid or public subsidy, with CalMac’s operation going out to competitive tender.

In recent years, CalMac and CMAL have lurched from one crisis to another, with island residents and businesses paying the price.

Two ships to serve Scotland’s islands – originally scheduled to be built by 2018 – are still under construction in Port Glasgow.

Two ferries are long overdue and under construction on the Clyde.

Meanwhile, Western Isles residents warned in March delays to services were risking jobs, and in June islanders said Scotland’s “utterly chaotic” ferry system was forcing people to pack up and leave their home communities.

Just last week, Mull and Iona residents branded CalMac’s proposed winter ferry timetable “inadequate”.

‘Shambolic state of affairs’

On Sunday, Mr Simpson said: “The Scottish Conservatives have argued for some time that CMAL should be scrapped.

“It is obvious that the current set up is not delivering for island communities and should be changed.

“The publication of Project Neptune has already been delayed for months.

“The SNP now need to pull their fingers out and say how they want to run our ferries – or island residents will only continue to suffer from this shambolic state of affairs.”

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “This is a complex piece of work and will require further engagement with all key stakeholders, including the staff of both Calmac and CMAL, to ensure the most efficient and best value arrangement for future ferry governance structures.

“To be clear, however, the report presented by the independent consultant sets out a range of longer term options and no decision has been taken on these, other than those the first minister already ruled out around privatisation or unbundling of the Calmac network.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Scottish politics

CalMac ferry
Nicola Sturgeon says following 'abhorrent' Tory lead on budget would be wrong
The draft framework on cycling is part of the Scottish Government’s plans to increase active travel (Chris Radburn/PA).
Government seeks public’s views on plans for cycling in Scotland
CalMac ferry
Legal society denies it can intervene in row over £1.8 million north-east teaching fund
0
Tory plans to ease farming visa rules branded 'paltry' by SNP MSP
North-east, Cromarty Firth and Orkney could all host new 'investment zones'
0
CalMac ferry
Chic Brodie: Tributes paid to 'maverick' former SNP politician who has died aged 78
CalMac ferry
Here's what happens next as Stoneywood paper mill workers face job losses
Unpaid carers are being forced out of work - here's what one Scottish MP…
CalMac ferry
Listen: Stooshie podcast – New rights for carers, 'trickledown' economics and concerns over A9…
CalMac ferry
5 shock measures in UK budget and what they mean for Scotland

More from Press and Journal

Tee To Green: No fear for Team Europe from US's Presidents Cup rout
CalMac ferry
Teen driver who killed best friend in horror car crash avoids prison with road…
CalMac ferry
Work begins on £1.5million Barra Airport terminal improvements
0
Train derailed near Dalwhinnie due to wiring error, investigators find
Various different sport kit items such as basketball, tennis racket, baseball bat and bike helmet
Unwanted sports kits in Aberdeenshire needed to donate to those in need
0
CalMac ferry
Charity appeals for help to "turn a house into a very special home" for…
0

Editor's Picks