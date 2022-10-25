Humza Yousaf accused of Moray maternity ‘insult’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf was slated for a lack of progress to offer full maternity services at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin, more than four years after they were downgraded.

In a long-promised statement at Holyrood, the SNP health chief said the Scottish Government is “committed” to reinstating consultant-led maternity services.

But since the July 2018 downgrade, most women in Moray had to go to either Aberdeen Maternity Hospital or Raigmore Hospital in Inverness to give birth.

Giving birth on the A96

At least two women have had to give birth off the side of the A96 this year, raising serious concerns that a tragedy will happen.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross, who is the local MSP and MP, visibly raged at the health secretary for his statement.

He said it was a “total let down” to women in Moray who are worried they will also be forced to give birth at the side of the road.

‘I share their anger’

Mr Yousaf said work needs to be done locally in Moray and nationally to make the changes needed to reintroduce consultant-led births at Dr Gray’s in Elgin.

The health secretary said the number of pre and postnatal appointments will be increased and reintroducing elective caesarean sections needs to be a priority moving forward.

However, he was still unable to give a timeline for full reinstatement.

Mr Ross, who himself was warned his wife may have to give birth in a lay-by while she was being transferred to Aberdeen to give birth last year, said Mr Yousaf does not understand the urgency of the issue.

He said: “I know it is customary in the Scottish Parliament to thank the Scottish Government for making a statement, but I just can’t.

“I can’t on behalf of Moray mums and families for that statement, because I share their anger, disappointment and frustration that we are no further forward to restoring consultant-led services at Dr Gray’s than we were four years ago.”

‘Stubborn’

Speaking after the health secretary’s statement, Mr Ross said : “Humza Yousaf stubbornly refuses to say when Dr Gray’s will get the consultant-led maternity unit we need, but it’s previously been suggested it could take 10 years.

“That is an insult to local campaigners and mums.

“We urgently need to see progress from the Scottish Government and NHS Grampian for local families.

“Humza Yousaf cannot continue to bury his head in the sand.

“This statement was a total let down for those in Moray who are desperate for answers and leadership from Humza Yousaf.”

He added it feels like “we are further away than ever” from reintroducing consultant-led births at Dr Gray’s following the health secretary’s statement.