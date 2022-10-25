Humza Yousaf accused of Moray maternity ‘insult’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf accused of Moray maternity ‘insult’

By Rachel Amery
October 25, 2022
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has come under fire over maternity services at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has come under fire over maternity services at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf was slated for a lack of progress to offer full maternity services at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin, more than four years after they were downgraded.

In a long-promised statement at  Holyrood, the SNP health chief said the Scottish Government is “committed” to reinstating consultant-led maternity services.

But since the July 2018 downgrade, most women in Moray had to go to either Aberdeen Maternity Hospital or Raigmore Hospital in Inverness to give birth.

Giving birth on the A96

At least two women have had to give birth off the side of the A96 this year, raising serious concerns that a tragedy will happen.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross, who is the local MSP and MP, visibly raged at the health secretary for his statement.

He said it was a “total let down” to women in Moray who are worried they will also be forced to give birth at the side of the road.

‘I share their anger’

Mr Yousaf said work needs to be done locally in Moray and nationally to make the changes needed to reintroduce consultant-led births at Dr Gray’s in Elgin.

The health secretary said the number of pre and postnatal appointments will be increased and reintroducing elective caesarean sections needs to be a priority moving forward.

However, he was still unable to give a timeline for full reinstatement.

Mr Ross, who himself was warned his wife may have to give birth in a lay-by while she was being transferred to Aberdeen to give birth last year, said Mr Yousaf does not understand the urgency of the issue.

He said: “I know it is customary in the Scottish Parliament to thank the Scottish Government for making a statement, but I just can’t.

“I can’t on behalf of Moray mums and families for that statement, because I share their anger, disappointment and frustration that we are no further forward to restoring consultant-led services at Dr Gray’s than we were four years ago.”

‘Stubborn’

Speaking after the health secretary’s statement, Mr Ross said : “Humza Yousaf stubbornly refuses to say when Dr Gray’s will get the consultant-led maternity unit we need, but it’s previously been suggested it could take 10 years.

“That is an insult to local campaigners and mums.

Douglas Ross with wife Krystle and newborn son James

“We urgently need to see progress from the Scottish Government and NHS Grampian for local families.

“Humza Yousaf cannot continue to bury his head in the sand.

“This statement was a total let down for those in Moray who are desperate for answers and leadership from Humza Yousaf.”

He added it feels like “we are further away than ever” from reintroducing consultant-led births at Dr Gray’s following the health secretary’s statement.

Moray maternity fears: ‘There could be a death of a mother or a baby – or both’

