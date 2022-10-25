Belmont cinema boss warns of ‘naivety’ over scale of crisis facing arts venues

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The boss of Aberdeen’s Belmont Filmhouse warned there is “naivety” over the scale of the emergency facing arts sector venues as pressure mounts on the SNP Government to offer a major cultural life-line.

Colin Farquhar, who was manager when the city centre film theatre shut this month, claimed popular cultural hotspots across the country could also find themselves in jeopardy as energy bills soar.

Twenty members of staff were made redundant when the Belmont’s parent company was plunged into administration earlier in October.

SNP culture minister Neil Gray was warned in Holyrood more needs to be done to save the Aberdeen cinema and other venues under threat.

Hope remains for the Belmont’s future and bids have come in.

But in Holyrood on Tuesday, Labour MSP Sarah Boyack said bosses from Scotland’s art sector had painted a “grim picture” of winter as the cost-of-living crisis worsens and energy prices rise.

Mr Farquhar, who worked at the Belmont for 15 years, said there was “no immediacy” to the struggles businesses are facing to survive.

He told the Press and Journal: “I think there’s a slight naivety about the challenges for the wider arts sector of dealing with energy bills in these big, often not purpose-built buildings.

“The fact that everyone’s going to hit this challenge at different times means there’s no immediacy to the problem.”

Mr Gray assured MSPs work was being done to save venues which had been affected by the sudden closures.

‘Challenging situation’

He said: “It is a very challenging situation that our culture stakeholders are facing.”

In a swipe at new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, he blamed the Tories at Westminster for cuts to Covid recovery funds.

Mr Farquhar said he was pleased the government is aware of the shutdown, but said that does little to help those who are out of work.

He said: “I’m glad to hear conversations are going on, but in the time they are going on buildings are empty, and talent and skill leaves the sector.”

A Save the Belmont campaign has launched to save the film theatre. Meetings have been held to discuss a way forward.

Suggestions include the council taking control of the Belmont and selling more food and drinks to customers when they see films.

For Mr Farquhar, it’s key that any solution can be a long-term one.

He said: “Anything that starts up has to be sustainable. The issue with sustainability is really challenging.”