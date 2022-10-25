Belmont cinema boss warns of ‘naivety’ over scale of crisis facing arts venues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Belmont cinema boss warns of ‘naivety’ over scale of crisis facing arts venues

The boss of Aberdeen’s Belmont Filmhouse warned there is “naivety” over the scale of the emergency facing arts sector venues as pressure mounts on the SNP Government to offer a major cultural life-line.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
October 25, 2022, 5:37 pm Updated: October 25, 2022, 8:09 pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Belmont Filmhouse boss Colin Farquhar. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The boss of Aberdeen’s Belmont Filmhouse warned there is “naivety” over the scale of the emergency facing arts sector venues as pressure mounts on the SNP Government to offer a major cultural life-line.

Colin Farquhar, who was manager when the city centre film theatre shut this month, claimed popular cultural hotspots across the country could also find themselves in jeopardy as energy bills soar.

Twenty members of staff were made redundant when the Belmont’s parent company was plunged into administration earlier in October.

SNP culture minister Neil Gray was warned in Holyrood more needs to be done to save the Aberdeen cinema and other venues under threat.

Hope remains for the Belmont’s future and bids have come in.

SNP culture minister Neil Gray. Image: UK Parliament

But in Holyrood on Tuesday, Labour MSP Sarah Boyack said bosses from Scotland’s art sector had painted a “grim picture” of winter as the cost-of-living crisis worsens and energy prices rise.

Mr Farquhar, who worked at the Belmont for 15 years, said there was “no immediacy” to the struggles businesses are facing to survive.

He told the Press and Journal: “I think there’s a slight naivety about the challenges for the wider arts sector of dealing with energy bills in these big, often not purpose-built buildings.

“The fact that everyone’s going to hit this challenge at different times means there’s no immediacy to the problem.”

Mr Gray assured MSPs work was being done to save venues which had been affected by the sudden closures.

‘Challenging situation’

He said: “It is a very challenging situation that our culture stakeholders are facing.”

In a swipe at new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, he blamed the Tories at Westminster for cuts to Covid recovery funds.

Mr Farquhar said he was pleased the government is aware of the shutdown, but said that does little to help those who are out of work.

He said: “I’m glad to hear conversations are going on, but in the time they are going on buildings are empty, and talent and skill leaves the sector.”

Mr Farquhar worked at the Belmont for 15 years. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A Save the Belmont campaign has launched to save the film theatre. Meetings have been held to discuss a way forward.

Suggestions include the council taking control of the Belmont and selling more food and drinks to customers when they see films.

For Mr Farquhar, it’s key that any solution can be a long-term one.

He said: “Anything that starts up has to be sustainable. The issue with sustainability is really challenging.”

