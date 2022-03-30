TIMELINE: Key dates in the campaign to restore maternity services at Dr Gray’s in Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

TIMELINE: Key dates in the campaign to restore maternity services at Dr Gray’s in Elgin

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf announced on March 30 his ambition to restore maternity services at Dr Gray's.
By Adele Merson
March 30, 2022, 5:43 pm Updated: March 30, 2022, 5:46 pm
Photo of Adele Merson
Keep Mum's Kirsty Watson, who campaigns for restored services in Elgin.
Keep Mum's Kirsty Watson, who campaigns for restored services in Elgin.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf announced on March 30 his ambition to restore maternity services at Dr Gray’s.

It’s the latest chapter in the campaign to return a consultant-led unit to Elgin after it was downgraded.

The SNP minister set out the long-term plan but was unable to set a detailed timescale.

As the push for better local services continues, here are the key dates in the five year saga.

‘Temporary downgrade’

July 2017: Pregnant women in Moray facing 60-mile trip to give birth due to staff shortages.

Concerns raised this would put significant pressure on the already strained ambulance service.

July 2018: Decision taken to downgrade maternity services at Dr Gray’s Hospital due to staffing shortages.

Campaign group Keep Mum claim the move has been “ill-thought out” and puts lives at risk. 

Hundreds march through Elgin town centre to oppose the decision.

Jeane Freeman.

August 2018: Health Secretary Jeane Freeman, who has since left parliament, tells NHS Grampian to get back around the table to resolve Moray’s maternity crisis, after rejecting their action plan to restore consultant-led services.

September 2018: Heroic taxi driver takes pregnant woman from her home in Fochabers to Aberdeen Maternity Hospital to give birth.

January 2019: NHS Grampian say they are confident full services can be restored by the end of the year after bringing in a restructuring programme.

February 2019: Ms Freeman declines invite from Moray MP Douglas Ross to discuss the challenges at Dr Gray’s.

Second setback

August 2019: Health bosses forced to downgrade maternity services at Dr Gray’s for the second time in less than 18 months.

February 2020: Scottish Government orders NHS Grampian to prepare another blueprint outlining how maternity services might be restored in Moray after previous timelines were thrown into chaos.

January 2021: Campaigners in Elgin call for a renewed focus to restore all maternity services to the region amid warnings it could be April before a plan is ready due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Douglas Ross, wife Krystle, son Alistair and one week old son James.

July 2021: Douglas Ross reveals he had to tail pregnant wife Krystle in 65-mile ambulance dash.

December 2021: Independent review published into Moray maternity services. It recommends transferring pregnant women to Inverness rather than Aberdeen to give birth. 

January 2022: More than a dozen clinicians write open letter to Health Secretary Humza Yousaf to say the review’s findings were “unworkable and unsafe”, warning of risks of overcrowding.

February 2022: Moray woman Alexandra Naylor forced to give birth in an A96 lay-by. 

March 2022: The health secretary meets clinicians, officials and campaigners in Elgin and Inverness. On March 30, he announces the ambition to restore services with the majority of local women able to give birth there eventually.

Moray mums will give birth at restored Dr Gray’s maternity unit – but SNP cannot say when

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal