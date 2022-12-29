Aberdeen MSP forced to apologise for filming Holyrood ‘flasher’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Aberdeen MSP forced to apologise for filming Holyrood ‘flasher’

By Rachel Amery
December 29, 2022, 9:56 am Updated: December 30, 2022, 10:07 am
Douglas Lumsden was put in the frame for taking a video. Image: Kenny Elrick.
Douglas Lumsden was put in the frame for taking a video. Image: Kenny Elrick.

Aberdeen-based Conservative Douglas Lumsden has apologised for breaking parliamentary rules by filming a woman staging a “flasher” protest.

Comedian and ex-Fife health worker Elaine Miller shouted from the public gallery in Holyrood and lifted up her skirt in protest at controversial gender reform laws last week.

She was wearing a pubic wig underneath her skirt.

Footage of her protest from December 22 was shared widely on social media, leading to accusations by SNP MSP Siobhian Brown that Scottish Conservative Douglas Lumsden had taken the video.

The North East regional MSP last night apologised to the parliament for breaking the rules.

‘I apologise’

Speaking to the Scottish Daily Express, Mr Lumsden said: “In what was a dramatic moment in the chamber that produced gasps all around, I reacted instinctively by reaching for my phone.

“I apologise to the presiding officer for inadvertently breaching parliamentary guidance.”

Elaine Miller lifted up her skirt in protest at the gender reforms. Image: Ken McKay/ITV.

Holyrood guidance states MSPs should not use any digital devices to “take photographs, to record proceedings or to make telephone calls” while in the debating chamber.

During the incident the live video feed on Scottish Parliament TV was cut while security dealt with Ms Miller and other protestors in the public gallery.

A parliamentary investigation has been launched and police are looking into complaints of indecency.

Holyrood probe

A parliament spokesperson said: “The presiding officer can confirm that parliamentary authorities are examining the apparent filming from the chamber floor on Thursday 22 December.

“MSPs must conduct themselves with courtesy and respect at all times and longstanding guidance on conduct prohibits MSPs from taking photos or recording videos in the chamber.

“The presiding officer is extremely concerned that footage showing an incident which took place after parliamentary proceedings had been suspended to deal with disruption in the gallery has been widely shared.”

What is the gender reform law?

The reforms intend to simplify the process for transmen and transwomen wishing to be legally recognised in their new gender.

Transgender Scots will be able to self-identify without a medical diagnosis, and will only have to live in their acquired gender for three months instead of two years.

READ MORE: All you need to know on gender reform

