Aberdeen MSP forced to apologise for filming Holyrood ‘flasher’

Aberdeen-based Conservative Douglas Lumsden has apologised for breaking parliamentary rules by filming a woman staging a “flasher” protest.

Comedian and ex-Fife health worker Elaine Miller shouted from the public gallery in Holyrood and lifted up her skirt in protest at controversial gender reform laws last week.

She was wearing a pubic wig underneath her skirt.

Footage of her protest from December 22 was shared widely on social media, leading to accusations by SNP MSP Siobhian Brown that Scottish Conservative Douglas Lumsden had taken the video.

The North East regional MSP last night apologised to the parliament for breaking the rules.

‘I apologise’

Speaking to the Scottish Daily Express, Mr Lumsden said: “In what was a dramatic moment in the chamber that produced gasps all around, I reacted instinctively by reaching for my phone.

“I apologise to the presiding officer for inadvertently breaching parliamentary guidance.”

Holyrood guidance states MSPs should not use any digital devices to “take photographs, to record proceedings or to make telephone calls” while in the debating chamber.

During the incident the live video feed on Scottish Parliament TV was cut while security dealt with Ms Miller and other protestors in the public gallery.

A parliamentary investigation has been launched and police are looking into complaints of indecency.

Holyrood probe

A parliament spokesperson said: “The presiding officer can confirm that parliamentary authorities are examining the apparent filming from the chamber floor on Thursday 22 December.

“MSPs must conduct themselves with courtesy and respect at all times and longstanding guidance on conduct prohibits MSPs from taking photos or recording videos in the chamber.

“The presiding officer is extremely concerned that footage showing an incident which took place after parliamentary proceedings had been suspended to deal with disruption in the gallery has been widely shared.”

What is the gender reform law?

The reforms intend to simplify the process for transmen and transwomen wishing to be legally recognised in their new gender.

Transgender Scots will be able to self-identify without a medical diagnosis, and will only have to live in their acquired gender for three months instead of two years.

