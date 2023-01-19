Douglas Ross ‘majorly disappointed’ at UK Government funding snub for Moray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Douglas Ross ‘majorly disappointed’ at UK Government funding snub for Moray

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross admits failing to win Tory Government funds for his region is a “major disappointment”.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson
January 19, 2023, 10:58 am Updated: January 19, 2023, 5:16 pm
Photo of Adele Merson
Moray MP Douglas Ross says he will continue to push for investment for Moray. Image: PA.
His colleagues in the UK Government awarded funding to 10 projects across Scotland but Moray Council’s bid to bring new jobs and investment to Elgin was unsuccessful.

The Moray MP is now seeking “urgent” meetings with Tory ministers to find out what went wrong with the region’s £18m bid.

The Scottish Tory party chief said this is not the end of the road.

Meanwhile, there was good news in Aberdeenshire where the council secured a major £20m boost to create a new cultural quarter in Peterhead and a revamp of Macduff Aquarium.

‘Tough decisions’

John Lamont, UK government minister for Scotland, who visited Peterhead on Thursday, said the third round of Levelling up Funding will be “opening up shortly”.

He encouraged Mr Ross to “learn the lessons of the previous processes” to see how an “even stronger bid” can be submitted by Moray Council next time round.

Mr Lamont added: “The reality is there’s 10 successful bids for Scotland and over £170m worth of investment.

“The bids across Scotland were all incredibly strong.

“There’s sadly not an unlimited pot of money available to the government to spend so tough decisions have to be made based on very clear criteria and a scoring system that the UK Government is having to apply to ensure value for money for the taxpayer.”

In Aberdeen, UK ministers were accused of “levelling down” Aberdeen after failing to put up £20m for the regeneration of the city’s beach area.

Moray Council’s applied to the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund for regeneration cash that could change the face of Elgin.

‘Very disappointed’

Mr Ross said: “Naturally I’m very disappointed in that outcome. I know how much work went into Moray’s bid and it was full of fantastic proposals to bring new jobs and investment to the area.”

The cash would have supported the redevelopment of several vacant, derelict, and/or underused properties in the centre of Elgin.

The Grade B listed Elgin Club on Commerce Street has been empty since closing its doors for the last time in December 2002.

The old Jailhouse nightclub in Elgin would be transformed under the plans. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Redevelopment of this historic building will create a 14-bedroom new high quality boutique hotel, providing much needed tourist accommodation, and creating 32 jobs.

Other plans would transform the derelict former Jailhouse nightclub, Newmarket bar, and the old Victoria Market, into commercial, retail and residential development.

The Auction Mart and fomer Sawmill by Linkwood Road, which have been lying vacant for a number of years are also included in the projects for the funding bid.

‘Disappointing’

Moray Council leader Kathleen Robertson said: “This is deeply disappointing news for Moray. I’d like to praise the officials and teams within the council who put this excellent bid together to try and secure Levelling Up Funding.

“This council is unashamedly fighting for every penny of investment to come to Moray so this is obviously a blow that the area has been overlooked on this occasion.

“We need these sorts of projects to attract people to come and make Moray their home and boost the local economy.

“I will continue to work closely with Douglas as the local MP and other interested stakeholders to ensure that future funding will come to Moray.”

