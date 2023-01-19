Cieran Dunne grateful for recall to Cove Rangers line-up

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cieran Dunne is pleased to be back in the fold at Cove Rangers after a frustrating few months on the sidelines.

Dunne had gradually found himself out of the picture under Jim McIntyre, having been brought to the Balmoral Stadium in the summer by the former Cove boss.

Prior to his recall to the starting line-up against Queen’s Park, Dunne’s last 90 minutes came in the 3-1 win over Dundee at the start of October.

He became used to the odd cameo appearance or an afternoon sat on the bench. It was not a wholly pleasing existence.

“It was difficult, not playing or coming on as a sub,” said Dunne. “I was being positive and direct in training and doing what I’d always been doing.

“I did have a word with the manager and he just said he’d decided not to put me on. I respected his decision but I’m glad to be back in.

“I’m naturally fit and try to keep myself ticking over. But when you’re not playing games and it’s part-time football, it’s hard to keep that sharpness.

“I’d go for runs or do HIIT (high intensity interval training) sessions away from football but there’s only so much you can do before it doesn’t help you for game.

“For two or three days after the Queen’s Park game my body was in bits, because I hadn’t played 90 minutes since October.”

Dunne has sympathy for Morgyn Neill, who has been at Cove longer than he has but also found himself not part of the plans.

“I felt for Scoop (Neill) because I heard how much of a key player he was last season, then to not be included whatsover,” he added.

“I can imagine that was hard to take but he kept his head down and his reaped the rewards.”

Backing himself and a potential partnership with Paterson

Fitness and pace are traits Dunne has always prided himself on. He has a natural ability, with the ball at his feet, to go past players and looks threatening when he builds up speed.

He was given a left-wing role last weekend and he has been given the remit by the management team to get at the opposing full-back and get balls into the box.

There were also signs of a developing partnership with new signing Brody Paterson, who started behind him at left-back after making a loan move from Hartlepool United.

“He’s a great guy and a good player,” said Dunne. “It’s been explained to us what’s expected, what movements to make and he was always backing me up when needed.

“He also knows that when I’m one-on-one with a defender, to leave me alone to get at him.

“I’m happy to do what is required for the team but the best part of my game is running at full speed against an isolated defender. I’d back myself against anyone in the league for speed.

“The gaffer wants me to get down the line and put crosses in. If someone is able to match me for speed then fair play as it wouldn’t be very common.”

Reuniting with Paul Hartley at Cove

Dunne has been paired with a familiar face again with Paul Hartley’s return to Cove this month.

Hartley gave Dunne his senior debut for Falkirk against St Mirren as a 17-year-old, before he went on sign for Sunderland in 2019.

“He knows what I’m about having worked with me at Falkirk,” said Dunne. “He gave me my debut when he came in the door after seeing me in a reserve game.

“I’m just thankful to be back in. I’m positive and will do what I can to help the team. I would expect better performances from myself once I get going again.

“It’s about confidence as well. You can try to be confident but there’s only so much you can do without playing games.

“I’ve not played that many games for my age due to being injured. I just need a run of games and I will definitely benefit from that.”

Cove welcome Ayr United to the Balmoral this Saturday, for the first of back-to-back fixtures against the Somerset Park outfit.

This week sees a Scottish Cup tie between the two sides, before a Championship fixture the following Friday, and Dunne is optimistic of progress.

“It’s good to have a break from the league and it’s 90 minutes to get to the last 16 of the cup,” he said.

“Our performance up here against Ayr was not the best but we’re only going to get better under the gaffer and I fancy us to get a result and kick on.”