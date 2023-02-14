SNP alcohol merchandise ‘hypocritical’ due to marketing proposals, claim north and north-east drink chiefs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

SNP alcohol merchandise ‘hypocritical’ due to marketing proposals, claim north and north-east drink chiefs

Independence-themed whiskies, gins and vodkas are available on the SNP's website.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
February 14, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: February 14, 2023, 8:10 pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Independence-themed alcohol merchandise is being sold on the SNP website. Image: SNP website.
Independence-themed alcohol merchandise is being sold on the SNP website. Image: SNP website.

Angry drinks firm owners in the north and north-east branded the SNP “hypocritical” for selling independence-themed whiskies, gins and vodkas despite plans to clamp down on alcohol marketing.

New laws being considered by the Scottish Government could see businesses severely restricted from advertising alcohol to the public.

Proposals which were put forward to reduce the visibility of drink include measures which would prevent companies from selling alcohol-branded merchandise such as glasses and mugs.

Despite this, shoppers can currently buy bottles of alcoholic spirits on the SNP’s website which have the independence campaign’s Yes logo on them.

A malt whisky is available for £44.99, a vodka is on sale for £37.99, and you can fetch a bottle of gin from the party for £32.99.

As of yet it has not been established how far the SNP’s marketing restrictions will go, but the government says measures to reduce advertising must be “as comprehensive as possible”.

The new laws are intended to clamp down on excessive drinking and stop younger children from being exposed to alcohol so often.

Windswept Brewing owner Nigel Tiddy.

A brewery owner in Moray said it was “hypocritical” for Nicola Sturgeon’s party to advertise branded spirits online when small businesses could be heavily hit by the laws being proposed.

Nigel Tiddy, who runs Windswept Brewing in Lossiemouth, said: “If those doing the consultation are putting out branded merchandise that actually has alcohol involved in it, that does seem a bit rich.

“I guess it is a little bit hypocritical. It doesn’t seem like they have thought about what the policy they’re looking at is changing and how it affects the way they do business.”

‘Short-sighted’

Stephen Kemp, who runs a gin distillery in Orkney, said: “It appears to be enormously short-sighted that the SNP are doing this, while simultaneously running a consultation that would prohibit the activity in which they themselves are currently engaged. It’s so odd.”

Anger at advertising proposals from drinks firm bosses comes alongside fury from the industry at the Scottish Government’s deposit return scheme.

Small business owners say the environmental project will increase costs when they are already struggling, and they fear harsher marketing laws would only hurt them further.

In December, whisky chiefs warned it would be detrimental to Scotland’s economy if the nation’s national drinks was no longer able to be promoted in shop windows.

It was warned stricter rules may impact whisky tourism in Moray.

‘Fed to the wolves’

Stuart Ingram, who owns House of Elrick gin distillery in Aberdeen, told the Press and Journal he was angered by the branded merchandise on the SNP’s site.

He said: “It’s very hypocritical when we are being fed to the wolves on alcohol advertising and the deposit return scheme. Everything is working against producers.”

An SNP spokesperson said: “The SNP is proud to support Scottish produce. The Scottish Government consultation is at an early stage, no decisions have been made and ministers are holding a range of roundtables during the consultation period.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Independence-themed alcohol merchandise is being sold on the SNP website. Image: SNP website.
Aberdeen mum horrified after daughter, 5, sees half-naked images on McDonald’s tablet
2
Independence-themed alcohol merchandise is being sold on the SNP website. Image: SNP website.
Wine bar SugarBird says Aberdeen nightlife needs more than ‘Tennent’s and SkySports’ as it…
3
The Noble Innovator jack-up oil rig at the Port of Aberdeen south harbour
Shock and anger as ‘skyscraper’ oil rig shows ‘contempt for the people of Torry’
5
4
Independence-themed alcohol merchandise is being sold on the SNP website. Image: SNP website.
Watch: Janey Godley talks about farewell tour as iconic Scottish comedian arrives in Aberdeen
5
Independence-themed alcohol merchandise is being sold on the SNP website. Image: SNP website.
Masked gunman who roamed street in stab vest and helmet was ‘like something out…
6
Independence-themed alcohol merchandise is being sold on the SNP website. Image: SNP website.
Highland Council welcomes big improvements in primary school literacy and numeracy but still trails…

More from Press and Journal

Inverness Alleycat closure
High street sales show modest January rebound but are still "deeply fragile"
police appeal
Man taken to hospital following crash between motorbike and car on A96 near Pitmachie
Independence-themed alcohol merchandise is being sold on the SNP website. Image: SNP website.
Plans approved for first private plastic surgery clinic in Inverness
Independence-themed alcohol merchandise is being sold on the SNP website. Image: SNP website.
Peterhead hospital closes maternity unit and A&E over water quality concerns
Independence-themed alcohol merchandise is being sold on the SNP website. Image: SNP website.
WATCH: Aberdeen gull 'viciously' attacks £800 drone causing it to crash land in Torry
3
Independence-themed alcohol merchandise is being sold on the SNP website. Image: SNP website.
'It's just so shocking': Safety fears after car crashes into Bridge of Don home
Independence-themed alcohol merchandise is being sold on the SNP website. Image: SNP website.
Derek Tucker: Sanctimonious Big Brother-style governance won't end well for Scottish leaders
Independence-themed alcohol merchandise is being sold on the SNP website. Image: SNP website.
Pothole-plagued Inverness streets described as an 'archaeological dig' as concerns raised about 20 years…
Independence-themed alcohol merchandise is being sold on the SNP website. Image: SNP website.
Drilling starts as the search for base metals ramps up in Aberdeenshire
2
Scotland cricket head coach Shane Burger. Image: SNS
Cricket: Scotland coach Shane Burger hopes to see fringe stars come to the fore…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented