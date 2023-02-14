SNP alcohol merchandise ‘hypocritical’ due to marketing proposals, claim north and north-east drink chiefs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Angry drinks firm owners in the north and north-east branded the SNP “hypocritical” for selling independence-themed whiskies, gins and vodkas despite plans to clamp down on alcohol marketing.

New laws being considered by the Scottish Government could see businesses severely restricted from advertising alcohol to the public.

Proposals which were put forward to reduce the visibility of drink include measures which would prevent companies from selling alcohol-branded merchandise such as glasses and mugs.

Despite this, shoppers can currently buy bottles of alcoholic spirits on the SNP’s website which have the independence campaign’s Yes logo on them.

A malt whisky is available for £44.99, a vodka is on sale for £37.99, and you can fetch a bottle of gin from the party for £32.99.

As of yet it has not been established how far the SNP’s marketing restrictions will go, but the government says measures to reduce advertising must be “as comprehensive as possible”.

The new laws are intended to clamp down on excessive drinking and stop younger children from being exposed to alcohol so often.

A brewery owner in Moray said it was “hypocritical” for Nicola Sturgeon’s party to advertise branded spirits online when small businesses could be heavily hit by the laws being proposed.

Nigel Tiddy, who runs Windswept Brewing in Lossiemouth, said: “If those doing the consultation are putting out branded merchandise that actually has alcohol involved in it, that does seem a bit rich.

“I guess it is a little bit hypocritical. It doesn’t seem like they have thought about what the policy they’re looking at is changing and how it affects the way they do business.”

‘Short-sighted’

Stephen Kemp, who runs a gin distillery in Orkney, said: “It appears to be enormously short-sighted that the SNP are doing this, while simultaneously running a consultation that would prohibit the activity in which they themselves are currently engaged. It’s so odd.”

Anger at advertising proposals from drinks firm bosses comes alongside fury from the industry at the Scottish Government’s deposit return scheme.

Small business owners say the environmental project will increase costs when they are already struggling, and they fear harsher marketing laws would only hurt them further.

In December, whisky chiefs warned it would be detrimental to Scotland’s economy if the nation’s national drinks was no longer able to be promoted in shop windows.

It was warned stricter rules may impact whisky tourism in Moray.

‘Fed to the wolves’

Stuart Ingram, who owns House of Elrick gin distillery in Aberdeen, told the Press and Journal he was angered by the branded merchandise on the SNP’s site.

He said: “It’s very hypocritical when we are being fed to the wolves on alcohol advertising and the deposit return scheme. Everything is working against producers.”

An SNP spokesperson said: “The SNP is proud to support Scottish produce. The Scottish Government consultation is at an early stage, no decisions have been made and ministers are holding a range of roundtables during the consultation period.”