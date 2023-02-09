Stricter alcohol advertising rules could impact whisky tourism in Moray

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Views on the potential impact stricter alcohol advertising rules could have on whisky tourism in Moray are being sought.

The Scottish Government is currently consulting on ways to reduce the promotion of wines, beers and spirits to improve public health.

Councillor for Elgin North Sandy Keith raised the issue at a Moray Council meeting on Tuesday.

While recognising the impact alcohol consumption has on the population, he also wanted to find out what the consequences would be for the multi-million-pound whisky sector.

Moray’s £84 million whisky tourism sector

The industry nationally has highlighted concerns over possible changes.

Mr Keith feels it would be valuable to get insight from distillers and businesses locally.

He said: “Obviously there’s two sides to the argument on this.

“However, there’s a £84 million whisky tourism sector in Scotland, and much of it is in this part of the world.

“The trade is suggesting it could have a huge impact on international tourism coming into Scotland.

“And that would obviously include Moray.

“Certainly the trade’s representatives at a Scottish level, it’s something they’re worried about.”

Economic development and infrastructure committee chairman Marc Macrae said he would instruct officers to take soundings from the industry locally.

Moray Chamber of Commerce will also be asked for their views.

The council will then respond to the consultation.

In 2020 people in Scotland bought enough drink for everyone in the country over the age of 16 to have 18 units of alcohol a week.

1,245 alcohol deaths in 2021

That is more more than the UK Chief Medical Officers’ low-risk guidelines of 14 units a week.

In 2021 a total of 1,245 Scots died from illnesses that can only be caused by drinking alcohol.

And there were almost 700 alcohol-related hospital admissions every week in the financial year 2020/21.

The consultation runs until March 9 and can be accessed via the Scottish Government website.