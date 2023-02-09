Stricter alcohol advertising rules could impact whisky tourism in Moray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Stricter alcohol advertising rules could impact whisky tourism in Moray

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
February 9, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 9, 2023, 8:43 am
Concerns whisky industry in Moray could be impacted by changes to alcohol advertising rules. Image: Shutterstock
Concerns whisky industry in Moray could be impacted by changes to alcohol advertising rules. Image: Shutterstock

Views on the potential impact stricter alcohol advertising rules could have on whisky tourism in Moray are being sought.

The Scottish Government is currently consulting on ways to reduce the promotion of wines, beers and spirits to improve public health.

Councillor for Elgin North Sandy Keith raised the issue at a Moray Council meeting on Tuesday.

While recognising the impact alcohol consumption has on the population, he also wanted to find out what the consequences would be for the multi-million-pound whisky sector.

Moray’s £84 million whisky tourism sector

The industry nationally has highlighted concerns over possible changes.

Mr Keith feels it would be valuable to get insight from distillers and businesses locally.

He said: “Obviously there’s two sides to the argument on this.

“However, there’s a £84 million whisky tourism sector in Scotland, and much of it is in this part of the world.

“The trade is suggesting it could have a huge impact on international tourism coming into Scotland.

Elgin North councillor Sandy Keith. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“And that would obviously include Moray.

“Certainly the trade’s representatives at a Scottish level, it’s something they’re worried about.”

Economic development and infrastructure committee chairman Marc Macrae said he would instruct officers to take soundings from the industry locally.

Moray Chamber of Commerce will also be asked for their views.

The council will then respond to the consultation.

In 2020 people in Scotland bought enough drink for everyone in the country over the age of 16 to have 18 units of alcohol a week.

1,245 alcohol deaths in 2021

That is more more than the UK Chief Medical Officers’ low-risk guidelines of 14 units a week.

In 2021 a total of 1,245 Scots died from illnesses that can only be caused by drinking alcohol.

And there were almost 700 alcohol-related hospital admissions every week in the financial year 2020/21.

The consultation runs until March 9 and can be accessed via the Scottish Government website.

