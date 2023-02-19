Clyde 1-0 Peterhead: Blue Toon edged out in crucial bottom of the table encounter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Clyde 1-0 Peterhead: Blue Toon edged out in crucial bottom of the table encounter

By Reporter
February 19, 2023, 10:28 am
Peterhead's Daniel Fosu holds off Erik Sula. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead's Daniel Fosu holds off Erik Sula. Image: Duncan Brown.

David Robertson was left frustrated at his side’s lack of cutting edge as they fell to defeat in a hard-fought relegation crunch clash against Clyde at New Douglas Park.

The Blue Toon passed up a host of chances before Cameron Salkeld headed home the only goal of the game with eight minutes remaining.

A third successive loss leaves Peterhead three points adrift at the foot of the League One table, though on another day they could have quite easily have been looking back on a comprehensive victory.

Josh Oyinsan struck the woodwork twice in the first half and Daniel Fosu should have netted after evading the offside trap before lifting the ball over the keeper, but his weak effort was easily mopped up by Jon Craig in the Clyde defence.

After the break, Oyinsan passed up a glorious opportunity when he somehow managed to fire into the side-netting after Neil Parry had kept out Kieran Shanks’ angled drive.

It looked like both teams would have to settle for a share of the spoils, but the hosts struck late to clinch a vital win – their first in the league since August.

Blue Toon boss Robertson said: “We had a lot of chances in the first half, it’s so frustrating, not for me, Jimmy (Lindsay) or Ian (Esslemont), it’s the players – they know they deserved something from the game.

“It wasn’t just half-chances, it was right good chances – obviously we didn’t take them and eventually lose a goal.

“The next thing is taking those opportunities, obviously it’s all about the result and unfortunately we couldn’t get anything – at the very, very worst we deserved a point, but I’ve been in football long enough to know you never get what you deserve.

“I feel so bad for the players, they didn’t deserve to lose. When we first came in, we weren’t creating any chances, now we are creating clear-cut chances.

“The first half was the best we’ve played, there were a lot of good things and you could tell the players had a belief about them.”

New Peterhead signing John Allan came on as a late substitute. Image: Duncan Brown.  

With 11 games remaining, there is a two-team battle between Peterhead and Clyde to avoid bottom spot and automatic relegation.

Next up for the Balmoor side is a home clash with Kelty Hearts who thumped Queen of the South 3-0 on Saturday to move 21 points clear of bottom spot.

Robertson insists his team can haul themselves out of their current situation, and feels that despite suffering late disappointment against their relegation rivals, there is plenty of room for optimism.

He added: “There were a lot of dejected players in the dressing room after the game, but I’ve said to the boys, if we play like we did against Clyde then we’ll beat teams.

“We’ve got Kelty at home next week and they won’t fancy coming to our place.

“We need to put the same type of performance in and the results will turn – I’m pretty confident in that.

“It’s been hard this season – you’ve got to remember we brought in 10 to 12 players and game-by- game they are getting better, stronger and used to playing with each other.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Peterhead FC

Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead players need no reminder of importance of Clyde game - David Robertson
Peterhead defender Jack Wilkie. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead: Dundee loanee Jack Wilkie tries to find positives amid difficult season
John Allan was the top scorer on Shetland last year. Image: Brian Gray Photography
John Allan: The amateur player signed from Shetland determined to seize his chance at…
Pittodrie Stadium in the 1920s. Image: Supplied.
Aberdeen's record 13-0 win in 1923 left a dark cloud over Peterhead FC
New Peterhead signing Jack MacIver made his debut against Alloa. Image: Duncan Brown.
Alloa 1-0 Peterhead: Blue Toon remain level on points with Clyde at bottom of…
Peterhead midfielder Andy McCarthy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Peterhead: Andy McCarthy reveals challenges of massive squad overhaul
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead: David Robertson lifts lid on rapid recruitment process
New Peterhead signing Jack MacIver in action for Formartine United. Image: Brian Smith
Jack MacIver hopes to use Peterhead move as push for full-time return
Jack MacIver in action for Huntly. Image: Brian Smith
Peterhead sign Jack MacIver on loan from Formartine United
Stuart McKenzie started in goal for Peterhead following his move from Cove Rangers. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead 1-3 Queen of the South: Blue Toon drop to bottom spot after Doonhamers…

Most Read

1
Plans for a Macduff Aldi have been axed.
Exclusive: Macduff Aldi AXED after Tesco wins court battle against rival plans
2
David Groves leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Stalker hacked ex’s Facebook and fitted tracker to her car
3
16 February 2023.Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused departing from Elgin Sheriff Court following an appearance on 16 February 2023. PICTURE CONTENT:- Rosemary Fitzgerald known as McCready
Woman called stroke victim a spastic and threatened to beat him with walking stick
4
AN 85_11044_9 1985-12-18 Core Laboratories (C)AJL Neg.No. 85_11044 (frame 9) Used P&J 19.12.1985. Staff and guests of Core Laboratories, Dyce, enjoying themselves at their dinner dance held at the Moat House Hotel, Bucksburn, last night.
Step back in time: Were you at any of these north-east dinner-dances?
5
Police Scotland cordoned off Back Wynd and Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Three men charged and streets cordoned off following assault in Aberdeen city centre
6
Leah and Ryan Stott will run the Edinburgh Marathon in May. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Aberdeen couple to run Edinburgh Marathon after family member diagnosed with cancer again
7
16 February 2023.Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused departing from Elgin Sheriff Court following an appearance on 16 February 2023. PICTURE CONTENT:- Richard Thomson
Drink-driver downed whole bottle of whisky and was caught driving nearly seven times the…
8
Ricardo Rodriguez and his Urawa Red Diamonds team celebrate their Emperor's Cup success in December 2021. Image: Shutterstock.
Exclusive: Highly-rated Spanish coach Ricardo Rodriguez emerges as contender for Aberdeen job
6
9
Morgane Ristic and Paul Reynolds, the new managers of The New Arc wildlife rescue centre near Ellon, first moved to the north-east in late December to take charge of the facility. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Wildlife rescue centre’s new managers ‘overwhelmed by kindness of locals’ as they settle into…
10
Kate Forbes has entered the SNP leadership race. Image: Andrew Cowan.
Highlands MSP Kate Forbes says gender law reform ‘not priority’ as she enters race…
3

More from Press and Journal

Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds despairs following the defeat to Hamilton Accies. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Billy Dodds accepts Caley Thistle's fight is now to make sure of play-off place
Peterhead Prison Museum
Delight as Peterhead Prison Museum café prepares to return
kessock bridge incident
Safety improvements on A9 between Kessock Bridge and the B9161 Munlochy junction resume
Rebecca Rennie was last seen yesterday. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson.
26-year-old woman reported missing in Aberdeen
Sale leader at 30,000gns was Harestone Sandiego from the Harestone family,
Stirling Bull Sales: Charolais breed leads the way at 30,000gns
Post office
Blow as Wick Post Office announces immediate closure
CalMac relief ferry has been pulled from sea after a 'technical issue' was found. Picture by Allan Milligan
CalMac relief ferry has been pulled from service amid 'technical issue'
Sammy's Fish and Chip Shop has been put up for sale. Image: ASG Commercial/ Facebook
One of Lochaber's favourite chip shops is up for sale
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 07.05.2021 URN:CR0027913 Election Count 2021 - Inverness/Nairn and Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch Picture: Kate Forbes Scottish National Party Candidate for Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch wins Pictures by JASON HEDGES
6 factors that will decide Kate Forbes' SNP leadership bid
Grant MacFarlane leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Brutal attack left glass shard sticking out of man's head

Editor's Picks

Most Commented