Future of North Sea jobs becomes early battleground in SNP leadership race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Future of North Sea jobs becomes early battleground in SNP leadership race

Ash Regan's pitch for first minister job appears at odds with Nicola Sturgeon's stance
Adele Merson By Adele Merson
February 20, 2023, 2:19 pm Updated: February 20, 2023, 6:03 pm
Photo of Adele Merson
SNP leadership hopeful Ash Regan says she will 'stand up for oil workers'. Image: DC Thomson.
SNP leadership hopeful Ash Regan says she will 'stand up for oil workers'. Image: DC Thomson.

SNP leadership contender Ash Regan says she would not support the rapid phase out of North Sea oil and gas – at odds with her party’s stance.

The former government minister adopted an immediately more pro-fossil fuel stance than under Nicola Sturgeon, making it an early battleground in the race to be next first minister.

Ms Regan also called for the dualling of the A9 between Perth and Inverness to be “accelerated” and for a separate project to dual the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness to “commence without delay”.

On Monday afternoon, she said a move away from oil and gas as fast as possible would “throw tens of thousands of oil workers out of jobs”.

Ms Sturgeon’s government unveiled a new energy strategy in January which calls for a “presumption against” new North Sea oil and gas exploration.

It was condemned by one north-east business leader as a “breathtaking betrayal of one of Scotland’s biggest industries”. 

Ms Regan said: “I will not support an accelerated net zero path which sees us turn off the North Sea taps, throw tens of thousands of oil workers out of jobs, hollow out north-east and Highland and island communities whilst still using and importing hydrocarbons.

“I will stand up for our oil workers and their communities.”

Early battleground

Ms Regan is staking out a position as a rebel, having resigned from her role as community safety minister over gender recognition reforms.

The 48-year-old is going head to head against Highland MSP Kate Forbes and Health Secretary Humza Yousaf in the leadership race.

Nominations will close on Friday and the winner will be announced on March 27.

On dualling A9 and A96, which has been delayed despite government pledges, Ms Regan said: “There are too many accidents and near misses.

“We need these completed to release the full economic potential of the NE and Highlands and to connect communities.

“This is my number one infrastructure priority.”

True North poll. Image: DC Thomson.

Polling by Survation last month revealed more than three quarters of people in Scotland think the UK should aim to meet its demand for oil and gas from domestic production.

The research, commissioned by north-east advisory firm True North, suggests 76% of people in Scotland think North Sea drilling is preferable to importing oil and gas.

The SNP’s energy strategy underlines the “prosperity” the oil and gas sector has brought to the north-east, hailing the region as a “global centre for the energy industry”.

However, ministers stress that “unlimited extraction of fossil fuels is not consistent” with efforts to decarbonise.

Ryan Crighton, policy director at Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, said: “There is an acceptance in the public at large that leaving Scotland’s oil in the ground while importing increasing amounts of it from other parts of the world is environmentally illiterate.

“We welcome the fact this crucial issue has already made its way to the centre of the SNP leadership debate.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

Most Read

1
Plans for a Macduff Aldi have been axed.
Exclusive: Macduff Aldi AXED after Tesco wins court battle against rival plans
2
SNP leadership hopeful Ash Regan says she will 'stand up for oil workers'. Image: DC Thomson.
Stalker hacked ex’s Facebook and fitted tracker to her car
3
SNP leadership hopeful Ash Regan says she will 'stand up for oil workers'. Image: DC Thomson.
Woman called stroke victim a spastic and threatened to beat him with walking stick
4
SNP leadership hopeful Ash Regan says she will 'stand up for oil workers'. Image: DC Thomson.
Step back in time: Were you at any of these north-east dinner-dances?
5
SNP leadership hopeful Ash Regan says she will 'stand up for oil workers'. Image: DC Thomson.
Three men charged and streets cordoned off following assault in Aberdeen city centre
6
SNP leadership hopeful Ash Regan says she will 'stand up for oil workers'. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen couple to run Edinburgh Marathon after family member diagnosed with cancer again
7
SNP leadership hopeful Ash Regan says she will 'stand up for oil workers'. Image: DC Thomson.
Drink-driver downed whole bottle of whisky and was caught driving nearly seven times the…
8
SNP leadership hopeful Ash Regan says she will 'stand up for oil workers'. Image: DC Thomson.
Exclusive: Highly-rated Spanish coach Ricardo Rodriguez emerges as contender for Aberdeen job
6
9
SNP leadership hopeful Ash Regan says she will 'stand up for oil workers'. Image: DC Thomson.
Wildlife rescue centre’s new managers ‘overwhelmed by kindness of locals’ as they settle into…
10
SNP leadership hopeful Ash Regan says she will 'stand up for oil workers'. Image: DC Thomson.
Highlands MSP Kate Forbes says gender law reform ‘not priority’ as she enters race…
3

More from Press and Journal

SNP leadership hopeful Ash Regan says she will 'stand up for oil workers'. Image: DC Thomson.
Billy Dodds accepts Caley Thistle's fight is now to make sure of play-off place
Peterhead Prison Museum
Delight as Peterhead Prison Museum café prepares to return
kessock bridge incident
Safety improvements on A9 between Kessock Bridge and the B9161 Munlochy junction resume
SNP leadership hopeful Ash Regan says she will 'stand up for oil workers'. Image: DC Thomson.
26-year-old woman reported missing in Aberdeen
SNP leadership hopeful Ash Regan says she will 'stand up for oil workers'. Image: DC Thomson.
Stirling Bull Sales: Charolais breed leads the way at 30,000gns
Post office
Blow as Wick Post Office announces immediate closure
SNP leadership hopeful Ash Regan says she will 'stand up for oil workers'. Image: DC Thomson.
CalMac relief ferry has been pulled from service amid 'technical issue'
SNP leadership hopeful Ash Regan says she will 'stand up for oil workers'. Image: DC Thomson.
One of Lochaber's favourite chip shops is up for sale
SNP leadership hopeful Ash Regan says she will 'stand up for oil workers'. Image: DC Thomson.
6 factors that will decide Kate Forbes' SNP leadership bid
SNP leadership hopeful Ash Regan says she will 'stand up for oil workers'. Image: DC Thomson.
Brutal attack left glass shard sticking out of man's head

Editor's Picks

Most Commented