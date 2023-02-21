Humza Yousaf favourite to become next SNP leader after disastrous 24 hours for Kate Forbes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf favourite to become next SNP leader after disastrous 24 hours for Kate Forbes

The health secretary is now tipped as the odds-on favourite by bookies hours after his opponent said she could not have backed gay marriage law
Justin Bowie
February 21, 2023, 10:26 am Updated: February 21, 2023, 10:55 am
Photo of Justin Bowie
Humza Yousaf is now favourite to become first minister.
Humza Yousaf is now favourite to become first minister. Image: PA.

Humza Yousaf has emerged as the clear frontrunner to replace Nicola Sturgeon as support for Highland MSP Kate Forbes continues to plummet following her controversial comments on gay marriage.

The health secretary is now being tipped as the odds-on favourite by bookies to become the next first minister after he launched his campaign on Monday.

Mr Yousaf has positioned himself as the candidate best-placed to build on Ms Sturgeon’s legacy and senior SNP figures have backed him to take on the top job.

By contrast, Ms Forbes has alienated much of her party after admitting she would have voted against gay marriage had she been an MSP at the time.

Key SNP ministers who initially backed her, such as Richard Lochhead and Tom Arthur, have now rowed back on their endorsements.

Support for Kate Forbes has melted away.

The party’s finance chief also sparked a backlash after admitting she would have been unable to approve Ms Sturgeon’s transgender self-identification laws.

Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP Ms Forbes was on maternity leave when the gender reforms vote took place, but would have had to resign had she refused to back them.

She was initially favourite to become new SNP leader along with the party’s former Westminster leader Angus Robertson.

Mr Yousaf’s chances of taking on the top job were seen as being much slimmer due to heavy criticism over his record in Holyrood as health secretary.

Labour claimed he would be “delusional” to run given record A&E waiting times and huge treatment backlogs.

But Mr Robertson’s refusal to stand, along with veterans such as John Swinney and Keith Brown ruling themselves out, means a clear path to Bute House has opened up for Mr Yousaf.

Ash Regan is running to be first minister. Image: DC Thomson.

Ash Regan, the third contender for the SNP leadership, rebelled against Ms Sturgeon’s gender reforms and has been heavily critical of party policy since announcing her campaign.

She has claimed majority support for independence-supporting parties at the next Westminster election should be taken as an immediate instruction for Scotland to exit the UK.

Ms Sturgeon’s strategy was to turn the next UK-wide ballot into a vote on independence, but Mr Yousaf admitted at his campaign launch he had doubts over this.

Instead he wants to build greater levels of support for ending the union to the point where it will become “politically impossible” for Westminster to ignore the SNP.

