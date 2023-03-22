SNP leadership race: Full list of who north and north-east politicians are backing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

SNP leadership race: Full list of who north and north-east politicians are backing

As the clock ticks down on the race to become the next first minister, we take a look at who is endorsing who across Press and Journal territory.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson
March 22, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: March 22, 2023, 2:41 pm
Photo of Adele Merson
SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. Image: DC Thomson.

Nicola Sturgeon’s replacement as SNP leader will be confirmed on Monday.

In a controversial battle, Humza Yousaf, Kate Forbes and Ash Regan have told party members why they are right for the top job.

Ms Sturgeon this week admitted: “At times, it has been a less than edifying process.”

With just days to go until the leadership race concludes, we look at who politicians across the north and north-east are backing.

Stephen Flynn officially backed Humza Yousaf. Image: Supplied.

Stephen Flynn (MP for Aberdeen South and SNP Westminster leader)

Decision: Humza Yousaf

We exclusively revealed earlier this month that the health secretary had secured the backing of the SNP’s Westminster leader.

Mr Flynn tops a long list of senior party figures who favour Mr Yousaf succeeding Nicola Sturgeon in the top job.

The Aberdeen South MP said the health secretary’s childcare plans and energy policies for the north-east convinced him he was the best man for the job.

He told the Press and Journal: “The public are crying out for hope right now.

“I’ve listened closely to all three candidates and their plans to tackle the economic challenges facing us and I believe Humza is best placed to offer that hope.”

Fergus Ewing (MSP for Inverness and Nairn) 

Decision: Kate Forbes

The SNP veteran has become known as a rebel within the party since he joined the backbenches, criticising policies including the deposit return scheme and a lack of action on the A9 dualling scheme.

In contrast with the majority of his parliamentary colleagues, he has thrown his support behind Ms Forbes as Scotland’s next first minister.

He even made a comparison between the leadership hopeful and his mother – Winnie Ewing’s – pivotal role within the SNP.

Fergus Ewing, MSP for Inverness and Nairn, wants Kate Forbes to be the next first minister. Image: PA.

Mr Ewing said:  “Over three decades in Scottish politics, I have rarely, if ever, come across a person who has the qualities Kate possesses, which so well equip her for the top job in Scotland.

“Honesty, bravery, integrity, endless hard work, total commitment to eradication of poverty in Scotland, whilst at the same time working to promote and grow the economy in order to fund our valued public services.”

Ian Blackford (MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber) 

Decision: Humza Yousaf 

The SNP’s former Westminster leader and fellow north politician has not backed his colleague from the Highlands.

Instead, he has endorsed Mr Yousaf to become Scotland’s next first minister.

He said: “In this election, it has to be Humza.”

The Ross, Skye and Lochaber MP said the SNP minister is the person to “unite” both the SNP and Yes movement.

Mr Blackford added: “He has demonstrated his ability to lead in political office across a host of roles within the Scottish government.”

Karen Adam (MSP for Banffshire and Buchan Coast) 

Decision: Humza Yousaf 

Ms Adam has made no secret of her support for Mr Yousaf as next leader of the SNP.

In a column in The National, she says he is the “only candidate” to give an “unwavering commitment” to advancing the rights of LGBT people.

Karen Adam, MSP for Banffshire and Buchan Coast. Image: Supplied.

She said: “We are a progressive nation, and to compromise on these values will not cut it at the ballot box, or essentially with our membership overall. Humza clearly stated he knows the need for equality as a minority person – ‘when they come for one of us, they come for us all’; he gets it.”

Richard Lochhead (MSP for Moray and Minister for Just Transition) 

Decision: Not publicly endorsing any candidate

The Moray MSP had initially said he was “delighted” Ms Forbes had put her name forward in the race.

But just over 12 hours later he said the SNP “can’t have a party leader who’d vote against same-sex marriage”.

He has made the decision to not publicly endorse any of the three candidates.

Kevin Stewart (MSP for Aberdeen Central and Minister for Wellbeing and Social Care) 

Decision: Humza Yousaf 

Mr Stewart has also backed the health secretary who he said has “always been unequivocal in advancing LGBT rights”.

The politician said that as a minister he is “bound by collective responsibility”.

He added: “We may have our arguments, disagreements, and even be unhappy at the end of it, but that’s how it works.

“The only candidate who has abided by collective responsibility is Humza Yousaf and that’s why he should be our leader and first minister.”

Gillian Martin (MSP for Aberdeenshire East) 

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin SNP. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Decision: Not publicly endorsing any candidate

At the start of the campaign, the north-east MSP had supported Ms Forbes but like Mr Lochhead, withdrew her support within 12 hours of having first endorsed her.

She said she was “uncomfortable” with Ms Forbes’ comments around equal marriage.

Ms Martin added: “We must be full throated in our support of equal marriage. No if or buts.

“I won’t be supporting Kate’s campaign on that basis. I wish her well – she’s extremely talented. But I have red lines. And this is one.”

She has since decided she is not making her preferences public.

Richard Thomson (MP for Gordon)

Decision: Humza Yousaf 

He said Mr Yousaf has shown he has the “commitment, the experience and the talent to lead the SNP and wider independence movement, while being a first minister for all of Scotland”.

Kirsty Blackman (MP for Aberdeen North) 

Decision: Humza Yousaf 

The north-east politician said the health secretary is the candidate who will secure independence and build a “better fairer, more inclusive Scotland”.

 

Emma Roddick (MSP for Highlands and Islands) 

Decision: Humza Yousaf 

The Highlands MSP said the health secretary’s plan for Scotland “embodies the progressive, inclusive, positive vision for an independent country that brought so many over to the cause in the last 10 years”.

Audrey Nicoll (MSP for Aberdeen South and North Kincardine) 

Decision: Humza Yousaf 

The former detective sergeant, who was elected in 2021, said Mr Yousaf would make an “outstanding first minister”.

Jackie Dunbar (MSP for Aberdeen Donside)

Decision: Humza Yousaf 

The north-east politician was pictured at a campaign stop for Mr Yousaf at Aberdeen beach last month.

She said: “I fully support Humza’s leadership bid as we share many of the same beliefs and values, particularly regarding equal rights for all.”

Maree Todd (MSP for Caithness, Sutherland and Ross and Minister for Public Health) 

Decision: Humza Yousaf

Ms Todd has thrown her support behind her colleague who she said has “worked tirelessly” for the NHS.

Jenni Minto (MSP for Argyll and Bute)

Decision: Humza Yousaf 

The MSP for Argyll and Bute is joining most of her other colleagues in nominating Mr Yousaf who she said has the “experience, passion and skill-set required” for the job.

Alasdair Allan (MSP for Western Isles)

Decision: Humza Yousaf 

In a social media post, Mr Allan followed most of his colleagues in publicly backing the health secretary as the next first minister.

He said he has known Mr Yousaf “as a colleague and as a friend for many years” and believes he has “both the ability and personality that we need to take Scotland forward as our next first minister”.

Who is in Ash’s camp?

Ash Regan is running to be first minister. Image: DC Thomson.

The outsider in the race has failed to pick up a single endorsement from SNP politicians across the north and north-east.

The only politician to endorse Ms Regan is Joanna Cherry, MP for Edinburgh South West.

Drew Hendry, MP for Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey, did not respond to requests for comment.

Argyll and Bute MP Brendan O’Hara and Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil have also been approached to confirm who they are backing.

Listen to our special Stooshie podcast interviews with SNP leadership candidates:

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

Most Read

1
SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. Image: DC Thomson.
Drunk dad threatened to murder stranger as he tailed him though Elgin
2
Fears about scary Stonehaven lobsters scuppered businesswoman Maria Lewis's plans
Seafood Bothy owner returns £20,000 grant for hut revamp after council refuse plans due…
2
3
SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. Image: DC Thomson.
Drugs kingpin whose operation spanned from Aberdeen to North Lanarkshire jailed
4
SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. Image: DC Thomson.
Trio behind bars after members of the public targeted with ‘gratuitous acts of violence’
5
SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. Image: DC Thomson.
Pair who broke into hotel to steal alcohol and cash spared jail
6
SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. Image: DC Thomson.
Invergordon care home to close because of staffing pressures, leaving 35 residents in limbo
7
SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. Image: DC Thomson.
Bleeding Aberdeen pensioner forced to wait 12 hours for ambulance at caravan park less…
8
SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. Image: DC Thomson.
Highland hotel fined £14,000 after guest dies of asphyxia when cast iron bench tips…
9
SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. Image: DC Thomson.
‘I just want to know they are safe’: Puppies Peanut, Mia and Billy stolen…

More from Press and Journal

SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. Image: DC Thomson.
Petrofac workers on BP assets take strike tally to 1,500
SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen police patrols for city centre after drivers ignore traffic signs
SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. Image: DC Thomson.
Ceremony held to mark construction milestone for 'landmark' distillery lighthouse on Benbecula
SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. Image: DC Thomson.
Inverness ScotRail services cancelled after train strikes tree
inverness hotel sale
Crown Court Hotel in Inverness goes up for sale for £850,000
Orkney carers
Aberdeen support worker struck off for accepting £7,000 from 'vulnerable' man who thought she…
SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. Image: DC Thomson.
Is your dream home right under your nose?
SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen's Global E&C strikes deal to develop 'world first' clean fuel plant for the…
SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. Image: DC Thomson.
Cricket: New Stoneywood-Dyce president outlines optimistic vision for People's Park side
SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. Image: DC Thomson.
Drink-driver threatened to kill concerned member of public after crashing into wall

Editor's Picks

Most Commented