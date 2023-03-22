SNP leadership race: Full list of who north and north-east politicians are backing

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nicola Sturgeon’s replacement as SNP leader will be confirmed on Monday.

In a controversial battle, Humza Yousaf, Kate Forbes and Ash Regan have told party members why they are right for the top job.

Ms Sturgeon this week admitted: “At times, it has been a less than edifying process.”

With just days to go until the leadership race concludes, we look at who politicians across the north and north-east are backing.

Stephen Flynn (MP for Aberdeen South and SNP Westminster leader)

Decision: Humza Yousaf

We exclusively revealed earlier this month that the health secretary had secured the backing of the SNP’s Westminster leader.

Mr Flynn tops a long list of senior party figures who favour Mr Yousaf succeeding Nicola Sturgeon in the top job.

The Aberdeen South MP said the health secretary’s childcare plans and energy policies for the north-east convinced him he was the best man for the job.

He told the Press and Journal: “The public are crying out for hope right now.

“I’ve listened closely to all three candidates and their plans to tackle the economic challenges facing us and I believe Humza is best placed to offer that hope.”

Fergus Ewing (MSP for Inverness and Nairn)

Decision: Kate Forbes

The SNP veteran has become known as a rebel within the party since he joined the backbenches, criticising policies including the deposit return scheme and a lack of action on the A9 dualling scheme.

In contrast with the majority of his parliamentary colleagues, he has thrown his support behind Ms Forbes as Scotland’s next first minister.

He even made a comparison between the leadership hopeful and his mother – Winnie Ewing’s – pivotal role within the SNP.

Mr Ewing said: “Over three decades in Scottish politics, I have rarely, if ever, come across a person who has the qualities Kate possesses, which so well equip her for the top job in Scotland.

“Honesty, bravery, integrity, endless hard work, total commitment to eradication of poverty in Scotland, whilst at the same time working to promote and grow the economy in order to fund our valued public services.”

Ian Blackford (MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber)

Decision: Humza Yousaf

The SNP’s former Westminster leader and fellow north politician has not backed his colleague from the Highlands.

Instead, he has endorsed Mr Yousaf to become Scotland’s next first minister.

He said: “In this election, it has to be Humza.”

The Ross, Skye and Lochaber MP said the SNP minister is the person to “unite” both the SNP and Yes movement.

Mr Blackford added: “He has demonstrated his ability to lead in political office across a host of roles within the Scottish government.”

Karen Adam (MSP for Banffshire and Buchan Coast)

Decision: Humza Yousaf

Ms Adam has made no secret of her support for Mr Yousaf as next leader of the SNP.

In a column in The National, she says he is the “only candidate” to give an “unwavering commitment” to advancing the rights of LGBT people.

She said: “We are a progressive nation, and to compromise on these values will not cut it at the ballot box, or essentially with our membership overall. Humza clearly stated he knows the need for equality as a minority person – ‘when they come for one of us, they come for us all’; he gets it.”

Richard Lochhead (MSP for Moray and Minister for Just Transition)

Decision: Not publicly endorsing any candidate

The Moray MSP had initially said he was “delighted” Ms Forbes had put her name forward in the race.

But just over 12 hours later he said the SNP “can’t have a party leader who’d vote against same-sex marriage”.

He has made the decision to not publicly endorse any of the three candidates.

Kevin Stewart (MSP for Aberdeen Central and Minister for Wellbeing and Social Care)

Decision: Humza Yousaf

Mr Stewart has also backed the health secretary who he said has “always been unequivocal in advancing LGBT rights”.

The politician said that as a minister he is “bound by collective responsibility”.

He added: “We may have our arguments, disagreements, and even be unhappy at the end of it, but that’s how it works.

“The only candidate who has abided by collective responsibility is Humza Yousaf and that’s why he should be our leader and first minister.”

Gillian Martin (MSP for Aberdeenshire East)

Decision: Not publicly endorsing any candidate

At the start of the campaign, the north-east MSP had supported Ms Forbes but like Mr Lochhead, withdrew her support within 12 hours of having first endorsed her.

She said she was “uncomfortable” with Ms Forbes’ comments around equal marriage.

Ms Martin added: “We must be full throated in our support of equal marriage. No if or buts.

“I won’t be supporting Kate’s campaign on that basis. I wish her well – she’s extremely talented. But I have red lines. And this is one.”

She has since decided she is not making her preferences public.

Richard Thomson (MP for Gordon)

Decision: Humza Yousaf

He said Mr Yousaf has shown he has the “commitment, the experience and the talent to lead the SNP and wider independence movement, while being a first minister for all of Scotland”.

Kirsty Blackman (MP for Aberdeen North)

Decision: Humza Yousaf

The north-east politician said the health secretary is the candidate who will secure independence and build a “better fairer, more inclusive Scotland”.

We are fighting for independence every day, not just for the sake of it but because we want a better, fairer, more inclusive Scotland. @HumzaYousaf is the leader who will get us there. #VoteForHumza pic.twitter.com/X4zeuxRxbB — Kirsty Blackman (@KirstySNP) March 8, 2023

Emma Roddick (MSP for Highlands and Islands)

Decision: Humza Yousaf

The Highlands MSP said the health secretary’s plan for Scotland “embodies the progressive, inclusive, positive vision for an independent country that brought so many over to the cause in the last 10 years”.

Audrey Nicoll (MSP for Aberdeen South and North Kincardine)

Decision: Humza Yousaf

The former detective sergeant, who was elected in 2021, said Mr Yousaf would make an “outstanding first minister”.

Jackie Dunbar (MSP for Aberdeen Donside)

Decision: Humza Yousaf

The north-east politician was pictured at a campaign stop for Mr Yousaf at Aberdeen beach last month.

She said: “I fully support Humza’s leadership bid as we share many of the same beliefs and values, particularly regarding equal rights for all.”

Maree Todd (MSP for Caithness, Sutherland and Ross and Minister for Public Health)

Decision: Humza Yousaf

Ms Todd has thrown her support behind her colleague who she said has “worked tirelessly” for the NHS.

Jenni Minto (MSP for Argyll and Bute)

Decision: Humza Yousaf

The MSP for Argyll and Bute is joining most of her other colleagues in nominating Mr Yousaf who she said has the “experience, passion and skill-set required” for the job.

Alasdair Allan (MSP for Western Isles)

Decision: Humza Yousaf

(1/4) SNP politicians have only 1 vote in this leadership election, just like each of the SNP's tens of thousands of members. We are having a real democratic debate, healthy for any party – I respect the views of others in that debate & will work hard with whoever is elected. pic.twitter.com/1moFrsKJPY — Alasdair Allan (@alasdairallan) February 22, 2023

In a social media post, Mr Allan followed most of his colleagues in publicly backing the health secretary as the next first minister.

He said he has known Mr Yousaf “as a colleague and as a friend for many years” and believes he has “both the ability and personality that we need to take Scotland forward as our next first minister”.

Who is in Ash’s camp?

The outsider in the race has failed to pick up a single endorsement from SNP politicians across the north and north-east.

The only politician to endorse Ms Regan is Joanna Cherry, MP for Edinburgh South West.

Drew Hendry, MP for Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey, did not respond to requests for comment.

Argyll and Bute MP Brendan O’Hara and Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil have also been approached to confirm who they are backing.

