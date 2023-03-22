Aberdeen woman ‘drawing blood’ for residents by getting second care home tattoo to raise funds

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen care worker is preparing to “draw blood” again for care home residents as she plans to get another residence-themed tattoo.

Mandy Castleman has done a lot of things to raise money for activities at Eastleigh Care Home.

Over the four-and-half-years working as the activities organiser, Miss Castleman has raised about £5,500 through various challenges including shaving her hair off.

After missing her longer locks, three years ago, the Torry resident turned to a new fundraising idea by getting a tattoo of the Peterculter care home on her arm.

This year, Miss Castleman plans to continue the tradition.

“I keep thinking of what else can I do,” she said. “So I thought well I’ll get the actual name of the care company on my arm as well.”

Funds go towards days out which help revive old memories

The 58-year-old is well-known by staff and residents for her love of music, enthusiasm and famous punch bowls.

“I entertain them and jump about like a bit of a fool,” she added.

“A lot of them think I’m mad, they say to me one thing, if you get lost and old yourself, they’ll just return me back to the home because I’ve got it on my arm.”

The funds raised by Miss Castleman help to pay for days out for the residents and buy entertainment and games.

All this helps to bring back memories for residents and makes them “really happy”.

Mrs Castleman often jokes with residents she loves the job so much she is “drawing blood for the place”.

“I love my job to bits, it’s the best job,” Miss Castleman added.

“If I can make one of my residents laugh or smile, it just makes my day.

“I just love to see them laughing and smiling and it’s just great. Even putting on a simple song or a trip down to the beach, it kind of brings back memories to them. ”

She will be getting the name of the care company, Pepperwood Care, tattooed above the the care home on her arm in April making it her fifth ever tattoo.

Those looking to find out more or to contribute to the fundraiser can contact Miss Castleman through Eastleigh Care Home.